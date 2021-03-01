A rough second quarter spelled doom for Sky View against a very good Desert Hills team in the quarterfinals of the 4A Boys Basketball Championships.
Future Eashington Washington University player Mason Landdeck caught fire in the second quarter as he scored 14 of his game-high 24 points to propel the Thunder to a 63-43 victory over the Bobcats on Monday morning at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
Fourth-seeded Desert Hills (20-4) outscored No. 5 Sky View 21-7 in the second quarter to take control after a very competitive opening eight minutes of action. These two teams also played early in the season as the Thunder hold off the Bobcats (16-6) 65-61 on Dec. 4.
The biggest difference in the Thunder's decisive run was their ability to hit contested 3-pointers. Landdeck buried a trio of treys in the second quarter and all of them were with defenders in his face. The senior, whose family moved from Washington last summer, also converted on a three-point play in the quarter.
Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they also missed a handful of shots at the rim in the opening half, which helped the Thunder extend their lead to 37-21 heading into the locker room.
The Thunder knocked down six 3-balls in the opening half, while the Bobcats, who are typically dangerous from the perimeter, couldn't buy a basket. Sky View connected on its first 3-pointer in the third quarter. The Bobcats did sink three shots from downtown in the third quarter, but went ice cold from the perimeter in the fourth.
Desert Hills was able to maintain at least a 16-point advantage the entire second half and led by as many as 23. Things got chippy a couple of times in the game, especially late in the third quarter when Sky View's Ike Larsen was ejected after throwing a punch at Landdeck.
Nine different Bobcats scored in the much-anticipated rematch, but none of them more than seven. Evan Hall and Bracken Schumann led the way with seven points apiece, while Hayden Howell and Jackson Schumann each chipped in with six. Bracken Schumann gave Sky View a nice boost off the bench and the future Southern Utah University football player had a putback dunk in the fourth quarter.
Five different Sky View players scored during an impressive 11-0 Bobcat run in the first quarter. The spurt culminated with a pair of Titan Saxton free throws, giving Sky View a 14-10 lead.
Desert Hills bounced back by scoring the final three points of the first quarter and the Thunder never trailed the rest of the way.
Keegan Munson finished with 11 points for the Thunder, two on a monster dunk early in the second quarter to give his team the lead for good at 18-16. Desert Hills senior Preston Vandermyde also threw one down with a Bobcat defender in his face earlier in the game.