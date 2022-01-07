It’s been a tough stretch of games for the Logan boys basketball team.
After winning four out of five games to open the season, the Grizzlies have dropped seven straight.
Their latest defeat came on Friday night against Century (Idaho), a team the Grizzlies beat in overtime earlier this season. Logan failed to take care of the ball and fell to the Diamondbacks, 62-44.
Logan coughed up more than 10 turnovers in the first half and 10 in the second. Anytime there was energy in the gym, or the Grizzlies (4-8) had any bit of momentum, they turned the ball over.
Not that there was much energy to begin with.
Right from the get-go, Century (9-3) set the pace. Freshman Isaiah Harrell won the tip, got a bucket, forced a steal, made a 3-pointer, forced another steal and dunked the ball to go up 7-0 early.
He’d be tough to contain all night and finish with a game-high 20 points.
The Logan offense looked dysfunctional at times, struggling to move the ball and get quality shots. Guys who the Grizzlies often rely on never found their stride. Will Jensen finished with eight points. Gage Jensen had six. Jalein Hoth added four.
The one spark plug seemed to be Justin Anderson. Coming off the bench, the junior matched Jensen’s team-high with eight points and forced several steals that brought life to the Grizzlies.
As a team, they’d finish 18 of 51 from the field (35 percent). Several times, though, they weren’t able to get a shot off, because Century disrupted the overly methodical offense, picked off passing lanes and forced turnovers.
The fast breaks bode well for the visitors from Pocatello, and they were able to get open looks at the rim and finish at the free throw line. Century was 22 of 40 from the field and 10 of 12 from the foul line for the game.
After being down 7-0 early, the Grizzlies tried to claw themselves into the game. Anderson’s first layup, a old-school three-point play, cut the lead to 13-8 in the first. A second layup cut it to 22-15 early in the second.
Then, fueled by Logan turnovers, Century went on an 11-0 run. The Diamondbacks shoot 17 of 24 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and led 38-26 at halftime.
In the third, both teams went cold. Giving up just one third-quarter field goal, the Grizzly defensive effort kept them in the game. But they weren’t able to take advantage of it. When they weren’t turning the ball, they were missing shots. Shots were going up, but they weren’t a product of good ball movement. Logan shot just 8 of 27 from the field in the second half.
Logan cut it to 44-34 early in the fourth quarter after a putback bucket by Jalen Argyle. But any signs of life were quickly suppressed. Century’s Jordan Lee responded with an and-one layup.
The Diamondbacks would finish the game on an 18-10 run en route to the victory. The Grizzlies continue to search for their first win since Dec. 10.
GIRLS GAMES
Two girls teams were in action Friday night. Sky View picked up a road win against Salem Hills, 42-37, and Green Canyon fell at home to 6A Bingham in overtime, 71-66.
At North Logan, the Wolves (6-4) took a 21-15 first quarter lead and held a 37-31 advantage at the break. Green Canyon was still up six going to the fourth, but the Miners (8-5) were able to rally to force overtime.
“I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they played,” GC head coach Alexis Bird-Clegg said. “We got into foul trouble early and had to adjust. Different girls stepped up at different times, and we never let up.”
In the extra period, the Wolves could muster just four points. Green Canyon was happy to get the game in as it had been postponed several times, and the Wolves hadn’t played since Dec. 18.
“I’m impressed with our team and how we handle things not in our control against a very talented 6A team,” Bird-Clegg said. “We are excited to start region next week.”
Brooke Monson paced the Wolves with 21 points. Cambree Tensmeyer netted 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. Maren McKenna added 13 points. Jannalynn Blotter and Stella Anhder each grabbed eight boards.
At Salem Hills, both teams came out scoring to start the game. The 5A Skyhawks (6-5) held a slight 16-15 lead after the first eight minutes of action. The Bobcats (8-5) took a 27-25 lead into the second half.
“Tonight was a great team win for us,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We had some girls step up big for us, especially on the defensive end. Salem Hills is a physical team with some great players, and I thought our girls did a good job containing them in the second half.”
Points were hard to come by in the second half. Sky View was able to outscore Salem hills in both of the final quarters to secure the win.
“I thought we rebounded the ball well tonight and executed offensively,” Hall said. “This was a great game to tune up for region play that starts next week.”
Hannah Radford scored a game-high 14 points, while Macy Hellstern and Kourtney Payne added nine and six points, respectively.
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Four other local teams were in action Friday and two of them prevailed in Ridgeline and West Side. The Riverhawks (8-4) traveled to 3A power Grantsville and held off the Cowboys (9-2) in double overtime, 72-68, while the Pirates (6-5) dispatched of Firth (6-4) at home, 48-39. Meanwhile, Green Canyon’s second-half rally wasn’t quite enough on the road against 5A Bonneville, which won, 67-62, plus Mountain Crest lost on the road to a strong Morgan squad, 72-40.
Ridgeline took a 31-21 lead into halftime against Grantsville and regrouped after the Cowboys pulled even at 53-53 at the end of regulation. The visitors outscored the hosts 11-7 in double OT.
Peyton Knowles poured in 27 points for the Riverhawks, who got 16 points from Kaden Cox and nine apiece from Strat Simmons and Jake Smith.
“I was really pleased with the boys’ perseverance against an incredibly gritty and good Grantsville team,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “It was not always pretty, but the boys fought hard and made enough plays to get the win.”
West Side scored 33 of its points in the middle two quarters en route to sweeping the season series against Firth. Bryler Shurtliff paced the Pirates with 19 points, followed by Eli Brown with 14. West Side was triumphant despite missing 10 of 17 free throws.
“Thought we played hard the whole time,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Missed too many free throws. Need to work on that, but I was pleased with the effort.”
Green Canyon (6-6) trailed by 11 points at the half and got as close as a single point in the fourth quarter before Bonneville (9-2) slammed the door. Spencer Maughan knocked down five 3-balls in his way to 19 points for the Wolves, who got 17 points from Brady Smith, 14 from Jared Anderson and 10 from Tanner Tye.
“We fought like crazy, just came up short,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Bonneville played really well and they deserve a lot of credit. It’s never fun to lose, but we competed and gave ourselves a chance to win.”
Morgan (10-1) raced out to a 28-7 first-quarter lead over Mountain Crest and never looked back. The Trojans buried 13 treys, including eight from Alex Fisher. Preston Lofthouse and Oliver Nethercott teamed up for 18 points for the Mustangs.
---
HJ sports writers Shawn Harrison and Jason Turner contributed to this report