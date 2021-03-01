In a battle of the bruins, the ones from Cache County were able to hold off the upset-minded ones from over the hill in a quarterfinal girls basketball game at the 4A state playoffs.
Logan never trailed in the contest, but certainly had to sweat it out against Region 11 foe Bear River. The Bears just kept clawing back after getting down by double digits.
A 6-0 run by the Grizzlies late in the fourth quarter ended up being just enough Monday evening in Richfield at the Sevier Valley Center. Logan withstood a furious rally by the Bears and advanced to the semifinals with a 47-44 victory.
“It’s always hard playing a team three times,” Grizzly head coach Morganne Madsen said. “Bear River put up a good fight.”
Indeed the Bears (8-17) did. Bear River scored seven straight points in the final 32 seconds to make it really close.
“I’m happy the girls were able to pull out the win,” Madsen said. “We executed when we needed to.”
The first-year coach had her best player guard the Bears top offensive threat for most of the game. However, she heated up in the second half. But then so did the Grizzlies (16-5), who have now won four in a row.
Amber Kartchner, who limped off the court near the end of the third quarter and returned in the fourth, finished with a game-high 18 points. She had several big assists on heads-up long passes when points were hard to come by in the fourth.
Kartchner was tasked with guarding Olivia Taylor, who has been the Bears most consistent scorer all season. Taylor had just two points at halftime, but did heat up with 13 of her team-best 15 in the second half and 11 of those in the fourth quarter.
Logan only went to the free throw line three times, making two. Bear River was 9 of 15 from the foul line in the game.
The 3-point shot helped Logan build an early lead. The Grizzlies had seven from beyond the arc for the game.
“We started the game hot with three 3-pointers in a row,” Madsen said.
Kartchner, Taylor Rose and Addy Russell each drilled a 3-pointer in the early going as Logan jumped out to a 9-0 lead. The fourth bucket by the Grizzlies was also a trey as Russell, who finished with eight points, made her second from long range to give Logan a 12-2 lead with 4:24 left to play in the first quarter.
The Bears responded with a 7-0 run, but Logan took a 16-11 lead into the second quarter.
Bear River scored the first four points of the second quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead, but missed free throws.
Alec Kennington hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Grizzlies rolling again. They used a 8-0 run to expand their lead back to 10. But just like the end of the first eight minutes, the Bears scored four points before halftime, as Logan took a 27-21 lead into the break.
Both teams tightened up in the third as points were hard to come by. The Grizzlies doubled up the Bears, 6-3, in the third to take a 33-24 lead into the final period.
Rose made two layups on nice passes from teammates to give Logan its largest lead of the game, 37-26, with 6:35 to play. Rose finished with 11 points for the game.
Then Taylor heated up. She drilled a 3-pointer, drove in for another score and made four free throws as the Bears got within 41-37 with 2:25 left in the contest.
Enter Kartchner. She grabbed a defensive rebound and rewarded a streaking Russell with a long pass for a layup. Then after Bear River missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Kartchner played quarterback again and hit Rose for layup. Kartchner capped the final 6-0 run with a shot off the glass to give the Grizzlies a 47-37 lead with 47 seconds to play, which was just enough of a lead.
Now the Grizzlies, the fifth seed in the playoffs, take on top-seeded Pine View in the semifinals Tuesday. The Panthers rolled by Cedar, 56-24. The game is set to start at 1:30 p.m.