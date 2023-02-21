Bear River Logan Basketball

Logan’s Carson Tuft (1) passes the ball as Bear River’s Gehrig Marble and Bridger Barfuss (10) defends on Tuesday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It's fair to say the Grizzlies were smarting a bit when they saw they were ranked eighth out of 14 teams in final 4A RPI standings.

Logan feels it is one of the better teams in its classification and certainly played like it in the opening round of the 4A Boys Basketball Championships. Logan sparkled defensively and outscored No. 9 Bear River in every quarter on its way to a convincing 63-42 victory on Tuesday night at Grizzly Den.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.