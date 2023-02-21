It's fair to say the Grizzlies were smarting a bit when they saw they were ranked eighth out of 14 teams in final 4A RPI standings.
Logan feels it is one of the better teams in its classification and certainly played like it in the opening round of the 4A Boys Basketball Championships. Logan sparkled defensively and outscored No. 9 Bear River in every quarter on its way to a convincing 63-42 victory on Tuesday night at Grizzly Den.
In the process, the Grizzlies (15-9) improved to 3-0 against their Region 11 rivals this season and all three of those games were decided by double digits. Up next for Logan is a quarterfinal showdown against No. 1 Sky View (20-2) on Thursday at 11:10 a.m. at the Spectrum on the campus of Utah State University.
"Having us land as an eight seed is frustrating because we know who we've tried to play," LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. "I mean, there's a couple of teams on our schedule that just didn't do what we hoped they would and that hurt that RPI piece, but we went and played the biggest schools we could find and put them on (our schedule), and I thought the kids did very well. So, yes, there was some motivation to (our seeding) and then there's just these guys have a lot of heart, and they're just going to fight to the end. And so we're proud of them and we're excited to see what they can do this week."
The Grizzlies never trailed Tuesday, although there were three ties during a competitive but low-scoring first quarter. Guard Kyver Jensen, Bear River's leading scorer, picked up his second foul with 1:23 remaining in the quarter and he sat on the bench for nearly the remainder of the opening half. His presence was sorely missed, especially when it came to contending with Logan's trapping defense.
"He's somebody that gives them some comfort and every team has somebody like that," Argyle said. "Kyver is that for them, so him having some foul trouble helped us to feel a little more confident amping up the pressure and putting some guys that aren't used to that in positions to where you hopefully get them a little sped up and turning the ball over. So, it was a big deal. He's a good player."
Logan, which led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, was able to build a comfortable lead in the second, and it started on the defensive end. The Grizzlies harassed the Bears (12-11) into several turnovers and when the visitors did get a good offensive look, most of those shots seemed rushed.
The Grizzlies proceeded to go on a 13-0 run during the final 4:49 of the second quarter to take a commanding 27-13 lead into the locker room.
"Our defense was amazing," said LHS senior guard Carson Tuft, whose team held Bear River to a season-low-tying point tally. "We talked, we were dialed in. We started off very well, which we sometimes don't and I like that we started off well."
Tuft played well in his final home game as he scored six of his 16 points during the 13-0 surge. No. 1 knocked down all eight of his free throw attempts and drained a timely 3-pointer in each half.
"It kind of sucks," Tuft said of his final game at Grizzly Den. "Time goes by so fast, but it felt good to get my teammates involved, good to (knock down some shots), get to the rim, make my free throws. But a shout out to my teammates. They're the ones that get it done."
Bear River showed some moxie in the third quarter as it scored 18 points and got as close as 32-21 on a Jensen bucket in transition. However, Logan slammed the door with 11 straight points to extend its advantage to 43-21, and the hosts never looked back. Logan turned three consecutive Bear River turnovers into baskets during its third-quarter run.
Jordan Child was unstoppable at times for the Grizzlies as he scored 13 of his 20 points after halftime, including six in a row to cap off the 11-0 spurt. The athletic junior post player went a perfect 5 for 5 from the charity stripe in the contest and threw down a fastbreak dunk late in the second quarter.
"He doesn't finish in the normal manner that you might think of," Argyle said of Child. "He's more of a gumby, it doesn't matter (finisher). He's so long and stretchy that he can get where he needs to, so it's a lot of fun (seeing him play). And he has a motor that doesn't stop, so that is also a big deal. ... We don't give him a lot of breaks and he does a lot of great things."
Logan also got another consistent offensive performance from Justin Anderson, who scored at least seven points in each half and finished with 16. Jensen netted 12 of his team-best 14 points after halftime for Bear River.
OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES
Three other Region 11 teams were in action Tuesday. No. 3 Ridgeline hosted No. 14 Hurricane and cruised to a 66-44 win, while No. 12 Mountain Crest and No. 13 Green Canyon both lost on the road --- the Mustangs by a 59-39 scoreline to No. 12 Crimson Cliffs, and the Wolves, 51-42, to No. 4 Snow Canyon.
In other first-round contests, No. 6 Layton Christian Academy held off No. 11 Pine View, 67-63, while No. 7 Desert Hills edged No. 10 Cedar, 58-54.
Ridgeline (18-4) jumped all over Hurricane (2-20) in the opening quarter as it raced out to a 25-9 lead, suffered a letdown in the second quarter as it only mustered up six points, but regrouped in the third by outscoring the visitors, 19-9.
Carson Cox buried four treys on his way to a game-high 24 points for the Riverhawks, who got 12 points from Luke Sorensen and 11 from Grady Workman. Up next for Ridgeline is Layton Christian Academy in the final of Thursday's four semifinal games, which is slated for 2:30 p.m.
"I was really happy with the start from the boys tonight," Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. "They came out with intensity and really played for each other. In the second half we did the tough things that were needed in order to put away the game."
Mountain Crest (7-16) and Crimson Cliffs (15-7) were knotted at 12-12 through the first eight minutes of action, but the hosts outscored the visitors by at least five points in each of the final three quarters. The Mustangs struggled from the perimeter as they only made one 3-ball.
Oliver Nethercott and Ray Robins teamed up for 20 points for Mountain Crest, while Houston Johnsen led four Crimson Cliffs players in double figures with 14 points.
"We played hard, just weren't able to make shots tonight," MC head coach Chandler Smith said. "I thought we defended pretty well, just gotta be able to knock down shots. Proud of these seniors and their drive. They worked hard and didn't quit all season."
Green Canyon (5-17) got off to a slow start against defending 4A champion Snow Canyon (18-7) and wasn't quite able to dig itself out of its early hole, although the Wolves outscored the Warriors by two points in the second half.
Jared Anderson paced the Wolves with 13 points, followed by Isaac Filimoehala with 10 and Kyran Hoffman with seven. Cy Meacham and Owen Mackay contributed with 17 points apiece for Snow Canyon, which beat Green Canyon, 62-57, back in mid-December.
"We struggled to make shots early, but we had a strong second half and had our chances down the stretch, just fell short," GC head coach Logan Brown said. "Proud of the kids for their fight. They have been a resilient group of boys."
WEST SIDE
The West Side boys came oh so close to upsetting top-seeded Bear Lake in the championship game of the 2A Fifth District Tournament on Tuesday at Preston High. The third-seeded Pirates (12-13) only trailed by one point with less than two minutes remaining in the contest, but the Bears (22-2) were able to hold on for a 56-50 victory. West Side needed to prevail Tuesday and in Thursday's if-necessary game to win the tournament.
Bear Lake, ranked No. 2 in the most recent 2A Coaches Poll, blew out West Side the other three times they played this season, so this was an encouraging performance for the Pirates. Eli Brown scored all 12 of his team-high points on shots from downtown for West Side, which got 11 points from Cash Wade and eight each from Ivan Campbell and Dylan Ralphs.
"We played hard and had our chances, just couldn't get it done," WS head coach Tyler Brown said.
West Side will now square off either North Fremont or Ririe in a 2A state play-in game Saturday at 1 p.m. and Pocatello High School. The Pirates played the Huskies and Bulldogs twice during the regular season and split with both of them.
In other district tourney news, Preston (17-6) will host Pocatello (21-2) Thursday at 7 p.m. in its championship game. The Thunder must emerge victorious to force an if-necessary Saturday game.
