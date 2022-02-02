It was sweet revenge for a pair of Region 11 boys basketball teams.
Ridgeline remained in sole possession of first place in the region standings with a 68-51 victory over Sky View on Wednesday evening in Smithfield. Meanwhile, Logan traveled to Hyrum and left with a 61-44 triumph over Mountain Crest.
The Bobcats outlasted the Riverhawks in overtime in the first showdown between the two rivals, while the Mustangs left Grizzly Den with a hard-fought win a few weeks ago.
Ridgeline (14-5, 6-1) outscored Sky View (11-7, 3-4) in every quarter and pulled away in the second half. The Riverhawks led by three points after the first quarter, five at the half and 11 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
The Riverhawks poured in 39 points in the second half, including 23 in the fourth quarter, to ice the game.
Kaden Cox led the way offensively for Ridgeline with 16 points, followed by Peyton Knowles with 14, Josh Jackman with 11, Carson Cox with nine and Jake Smith with eight. Six different Riverhawks teamed up to knock down nine 3-pointers.
“I feel like a broken record in a good way sometimes,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “It was another night with a great defensive effort. Defensively, everyone was locked in and ready to execute the game plan. And then offensively we had a ton of balance again. The boys are playing great team basketball. It makes it a lot of fun. Excited for a big game Friday (against Mountain Crest) at our place.”
Kendrick Terrell finished with a team-high 11 points for the Bobcats, who got nine points from Josh Myers — all on 3-balls — eight from Logan Deal and seven from Hayden Howell.
Meanwhile, Logan (7-12, 3-4) outscored Mountain Crest (3-15, 2-5) by at least eight points in three of the four quarters. The Mustangs won the second quarter 16-6 and led 26-24 at the half, but the Grizzlies poured in 24 points in the third quarter to MC’s 13 to take control. The visitors then limited the hosts to five points during the final eight minutes of action en route to their third win in the last four games.
Kody Kirk paced an effective Logan offense with 16 points. Justin Anderson chipped in with 14 points, Jaelin Hoth contributed with 10, plus Gage Jenson and Will Jensen combined for 19.
“The boys had a great start to the game,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “It was super fun to see the energy they played with. During the second quarter we got a little sped up. Too many turnovers held us back. Credit to Mountain Crest for playing hard and making us uncomfortable. We hit a couple of shots to get going to start the third quarter. The boys stepped up on defense and took care of the ball. A good team win.”
Preston Lofthouse had another big game for the Mustangs as he netted 21 points, while Oliver Nethercott added 16. Unfortunately for Mountain Crest, the rest of its players only mustered up seven points.
“Had too many defensive letups,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds and layups. Offensively, we need someone to step up. The last two games only four people have scored. Really proud of Preston and Ollie’s effort, but they can’t do it on their own. We need someone else to step up.”
OTHER REGION GAME
Green Canyon held off Bear River at home and swept the regular season series with the Bears, in the process. The Wolves (11-8, 5-2) also remained in second place in the region standings.
Spencer Maughan came through with 20 points for Green Canyon, which got 10 points from Jared Anderson and nine from Brady Smith.
Caleb Barfuss finished with 18 points to keep the Bears (6-12, 2-5) within striking distance of the Wolves. Bear River trailed by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, but got as close as four before Green Canyon, which held the Bears to 14 points in the opening half, slammed the door.
FRANKLIN COUNTY BOYS
Preston snapped a five-game losing streak with a hard-fought 53-50 road victory over Highland, while West Side remained undefeated in district play by dispatching of Soda Springs.
Preston (13-6) took a commanding 28-13 lead into the half against Highland, but watched that lead slip to one point on two occasions late in the fourth quarter. However, Kade Lords drained a pair of free throws to give the Indians a three-point advantage, and Steven Roberts blocked a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Roberts also came through with 17 points for Preston, which went 12 of 15 from the free throw line on its way to sweeping the season series with the 5A Rams (6-11). Druw Jones chipped in with 12 points for Preston, which got 10 from Cam Hobbs.
Meanwhile, the Pirates got off to a good start, jumping out to a 16-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter and held on for a victory at Soda Springs, 51-42. It’s the ninth win in the last 10 games for West Side (13-6, 6-0). The Cardinals (8-10, 1-5) have now dropped two in a row.
“We played OK at times,” Pirates head coach Tyler Brown said. “We still need to play better. It’s a league win, so we’ll take it.”
West Side took a 22-18 lead into the break and was able to double its advantage as the Pirates took a 39-31 lead into the fourth.
Bryler Shurtliff led West Side with 16 points and was 3 of 3 from the foul line. Blaize Brown netted 14 points, and Eli Brown added nine points on a trio of treys.
HJ sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this report