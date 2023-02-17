MILLVILLE — Thirty-two minutes wasn’t long enough to decide a winner between Ridgeline and Logan Friday night in the regular season finale.
It took an extra four minutes to the displeasure of Grizzly fans who felt the clock should have expired in regulation. The Riverhawks were able to force extra time with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
In overtime, it remained a close game like it had been most of the night. Ridgeline was able to make one more play than Logan to escape with a 68-66 Region 11 win.
“This region is hard, and I love competing in this region,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “I’m excited for everyone in this region to do well at state.”
The state tournament will be held next week at home sites on Tuesday and then at Utah State Thursday through Saturday.
The Riverhawks (17-4, 8-2 region) secured second place and breathed a sigh of relief. The Grizzlies (14-9, 6-4) had to shake their heads and wonder.
“The boys played very well,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “They deserved to win. You have to finish a couple of plays and not leave it in anyone else’s hands.”
The Grizzlies had built a 53-45 lead midway through the fourth quarter after a 9-0 run as three Logan players scored. It was their largest lead of the game.
The Riverhawks chipped away at it, getting within two with 26 seconds to play. The hosts had to foul. Logan made one free throw to go up by three with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.
Ridgeline missed a 3-pointer, but the ball went off a Grizzly. The Riverhawks had the ball with two seconds left. Zach Skinner inbounded the ball to Jagger Francom, who then quickly passed to Cam Blotter, who caught and shot from the corner and made the trey as time expired.
“It was crazy; we had the confidence in anyone to shoot that shot and I knew when the ball came to me, I could knock it down,” Blotter said. “The play was designed for whoever was open. ... I knew I had to go up with it. It looked good and felt good.”
While the Riverhawks were jumping for joy and preparing for overtime, the Grizzlies felt the clock never started when the ball was first touched. The officials don’t have replay, and the game went to the extra period.
“We executed a play, and Cam hit a shot,” Day said.
Justin Anderson scored first for Logan. Ridgeline responded with a pair of free throws by Luke Sorenson and a layup from Blotter to take the lead.
Anderson then drilled a pair of foul shots to tie the game. Blotter made two free throws to put the Riverhawks back in front.
With 24 seconds left in OT, Jalen Argyle drove in and scored to knot the game once again. There were 15 lead changes and 12 ties in the contest.
Ridgeline held for a final shot, and Grady Workman hit a runner in the paint with 3.7 seconds left. Logan got a shot off from midcourt, but it was off the mark.
“That was a really tough floater that Grady hit at the end to win it,” Day said. “That was awesome.”
Carson Cox led the Riverhawks with 15 points and six rebounds. Workman netted 13 points and had four assists, while Francom netted 10 points and had five rebounds. Blotter finished with nine points and six assists.
“No matter how deep we get ourselves into (a hole), we know we can battle back,” Blotter said. “Everyone has confidence in each other and knows we can make the right play.”
Jordan Child led Logan with a game-high 19 points. He also grabbed a game-best seven rebounds. Jalen Argyle and Anderson finished with 16 points each. Carson Tuft had nine points and three assists.
“Super proud of how hard they played and they gave themselves chance to win,” coach Argyle said.
The Riverhawks started Senior Night by jumping out to a 9-2 lead. They took a 14-12 advantage into the second quarter, despite four turnovers.
The turnovers started to catch up with the hosts as Logan applied some defensive pressure. The Grizzlies used a 8-0 run to start the second as Ridgeline had four more turnovers in the early going.
“They (Grizzlies) really had us flustered, credit them,” Day said. “Defensively, they really made it hard for us. Some of the turnovers was self inflicted, but a lot of it was them. They fought like crazy and kept putting pressure on us.”
Logan took a 29-22 led into halftime as Child had 13 points.
Ridgeline opened the third quarter with six straight points and took the lead back midway through the period. However, the Grizzlies would be on top heading to the fourth, 44-43, setting up the thrilling finish.
“What I love about this team is most nights we are pretty balanced,” Day said. “We have guys that can score a lot, but we trust everyone to come in and do big things.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other region action Friday night, Sky View capped off a perfect league season with a 58-43 win over Mountain Crest. Green Canyon picked up a road win at Bear River, 54-50.
At Hyrum, it was a close contest for the first half. The Bobcats (20-2, 10-0) took a 27-22 lead into halftime against the Mustangs (7-15, 1-9). Sky View was able to get away a bit in the third and took a 49-35 lead into the fourth.
“It was a tough game,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Mountain Crest plays hard. (MC head coach) Chandler (Smith) does a great job out there.
“We hung in there in the first half and then got enough stops in the second half to build a little lead. We rebounded well and came up with a lot of 50/50 balls. Proud of this group and what they have accomplished so far looking forward to next week.”
Logan Deal and Tanner Davis each had 15 points for the Bobcats. Carter Davis added 10 points.
Rigdon Anderson led the Mustangs with 11 points, while Ray Robins and Kaden Hess each chipped in with eight points.
“Really proud of our effort tonight,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “I thought we played really hard and showed a lot of guts. This was a great game for us going into state. We will gotta find ways to make the right plays at the right time. We had a couple of opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on and against a team like Sky View, we have to take advantage of those small windows. Overall, I’m happy with our performance.”
At Garland, the Wolves (5-16, 2-8) finished with some tough defense on the Bears (12-10, 3-7) in the final quarter. Green Canyon went into the fourth trailing 48-42.
“We played with grit tonight,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “We had to hold them to zero field goals in the fourth quarter to give ourselves a chance to win. We did it with toughness against a very physical Bear River team. Our collective effort on the boards was huge. We need to ride this momentum into the state tourney.”
The Wolves outscored Bear River 12-2 in the fourth as five players scored to secure the win.
Green Canyon was led by Kyran Hoffman with 14 points, while Mitch Larson netted 11.
Bear River was paced by Bridger Barfuss with 14 points. Owen Olsen added 12.
