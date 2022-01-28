SMITHFIELD — A night to remember.
For those clad in black at least.
Playing in front of a packed Sky View gym for the biannual Region 11 showdown between Green Canyon and the Bobcats, the Wolves pulled off a comeback for the ages.
Fueled by senior Brady Smith, who had 13 fourth quarter points, Green Canyon outscored Sky View 34-11 in the final quarter to win 81-73.
Pandemonium.
Sky View, who seemingly couldn’t miss in the first three quarters — shooting 26 of 43 for the game — was sped up by a desperate Wolves defense and began turning the ball over at a high rate.
With 5:00 minutes to play, a Smith steal and layup cut Sky View’s lead to 64-58. A Smith and-one cut it to 68-65 with 3:08 remaining. A 3-pointer from Jared Anderson gave Green Canyon (10-8, 4-2 region) a one point lead with 2:20 left.
Sky View (11-6, 3-3) would punch back, with back-to-back buckets to lead 73-70.
But Green Canyon wouldn’t go away. Smith had another layup, followed by an Anderson steal and an and-one that gave the Wolves the lead for good.
“I’m just so proud of our guys,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “That took so much grit and so much fight. We said it going into the fourth quarter ‘we’re winning this thing.
“That’s a memorable win I’ll never forget.”
Sky View attempted one last surge, but back-to-back turnovers and a technical foul did the Bobcats in.
As the buzzer sounded, one Green Canyon player launched the ball high up in the air, nearly scraping the gym rafters.
The Sky View students stood in stunned silence, while the Green Canyon students in the upper deck lost their minds.
“That’s probably one of the craziest games I’ve ever played in my life,” Smith said.
For the game, Smith finished with 28 points, while Spencer Maughan had 22, and Anderson added 14 for the Wolves.
For Sky View, Carter Davis led the way with 20 points.
While Bobcat students dared Green Canyon fans to storm the court, the players opted to rush to the second deck of the gym instead, to celebrate with their classmates.
The two squads met earlier in North Logan on Jan 12, with the Bobcats winning 65-46.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Ridgeline made the short drive north to Logan and left Grizzly Den with a 64-51 win, while Mountain Crest lost in heartbreaking fashion on the road to Bear River, 37-36.
Gage Jenson scored to give Logan a 32-31 lead midway through the third quarter, but Ridgeline responded with a 12-3 run to end the quarter. The Riverhawks slammed the door with nine straight points early in the fourth quarter for a commanding 52-39 advantage.
The Riverhawks (13-5, 5-1), who remained in sole possession of first place in the region standings, extended their lead to 17 points and never looked back. Josh Jackman knocked down 9 of 11 free throws on his way to a game-high 15 points. Kaden Cox contributed with 14 points for Ridgeline, as did younger brother Carson Cox, and Peyton Knowles chipped in with 10 points.
“I am proud of the boys for coming into a hostile environment and competing against a team that is playing really confidently and well,” said RHS head coach Kyle Day, whose team swept the season series with Logan “The boys responded to adversity several times and showed great resilience and poise to get a big road win. We had a lot of balance again offensively, and we were really pleased with the contribution of Carson Cox coming in (off the bench) and giving us a spark.”
Jaelin Hoth finished with 13 points for the Grizzlies, who earned big wins over Bear River and Sky View last week. Justin Anderson and Will Jensen added 12 points apiece for Logan (6-12, 2-4).
“It was a really fun game,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “We had a few possessions at the end of the third (quarter) and start of the fourth that we didn’t execute at a high enough level. Against a good team like Ridgeline, you need all 32 minutes. We were a little closer to 28, 29 minutes tonight. It was a game we can continue to build on.”
Meanwhile, Bear River’s Caleb Barfuss snared a nice inbound pass from Daxton Sorenson and scored in heavy traffic at the rim at the buzzer to help his team snap a four-game losing streak. Barfuss finished with 14 points for Bear River (6-11, 2-4), which swept its season series with Mountain Crest (3-14, 2-4).
The Mustangs came through with five unanswered points in the final minute of action to take a 36-35 lead. Oliver Nethercott buried a 3-pointer, followed by a Preston Lofthouse 15-foot jumper that hit the back of the rim, bounced straight up and went through the hoop.
Lofthouse netted 17 points for Mountain Crest, which got 10 points from Nethercott.
“Good high school game,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “Credit to Bear River. They wanted it just a little more. We get one (defensive) rebound and we walk away with a win, but hats off to Bear River. They really defended us, made it hard for us to run our stuff. ... They deserve this one. Proud of our fight. Just didn’t go our way tonight.”
PRESTON BOYS
Red-hot Pocatello outscored Preston 16-7 in the second quarter and never looked back at home. The Thunder (15-2, 2-1) took a 25-16 lead into the half and it ballooned to 13 heading into the final quarter. Julian Bowie finished with 22 points for Pocatello, which extended its winning streak to nine and swept the season series with Preston (12-6, 0-3) in the process.
Cam Hobbs contributed with 15 points for Preston, followed by 14 from Brecker Knapp, nine from Druw Jones and seven from Steven Roberts.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report