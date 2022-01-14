MILLVILLE — It was exactly the kind of game one would expect from two of the best boys basketball teams in the 4A classification.
In the end, Sky View came storming back from a six-point deficit in the final 85 seconds of regulation, sparkled on both sides of the court in overtime and earned a hard-fought 71-63 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 showdown in front of a large Friday night crowd.
“This one felt great,” SV sophomore guard Tanner Davis said. “I mean, I’ve been watching Sky View and Ridgeline battle it out for the past three years. It’s been great just to get out there and be a part of it. It was fun.”
Neither team led by more than eight points in Friday’s much-anticipated matchup, but there were still some pretty big momentum swings. Sky View (10-3, 2-0) went on a 6-0 run during the final minute of the second quarter on its way to taking a 38-30 advantage into the locker room. Ridgeline (9-5, 1-1) then proceeded to pour in 17 points during the first five minutes of the third quarter to take a 47-42 lead.
The Bobcats immediately bounced back with five straight points and it was essentially a one-possession game until the Riverhawks capped off a 8-0 spurt with a Strat Simmons transition layup. That gave Ridgeline a seemingly comfortable 60-54 lead with 1:30 remaining in regulation, but Braden Alder and Hayden Howell buried clutch 3-pointers to pull the visitors even.
Both teams had a chance to win the game in the final seconds of regulation. Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox was well defended by Davis and missed a shot in traffic, and Davis was off the mark on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“At the end of regulation I thought we executed and that’s just a credit to the team being in the right place at the right time, doing their job, setting the right screens,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Braden came off a good screen by Josh (Myers) and knocked down a three, and then Hayden (Howell) attacking the rim and getting an and-one (in overtime) was huge. But then also (a big) key was denying their studs the shots at the end there ... and then we rebounded the ball really well.”
Howell gave the Bobcats the lead for good with an acrobatic shot in the paint, plus he was fouled and converted from the free throw line. Sky View drained all 14 of its freebies in the contest, including five in overtime. That was ultimately the difference in the contest, especially when you consider the Riverhawks missed a pair of free throws that might have iced the game with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
“That was great because if we would have missed a free throw (in regulation) we wouldn’t have been able to go to overtime like that,” said Davis, who gave his team a huge boost off the bench. “So we knocked down some big ones down the stretch.”
Another reason why the Bobcats were able to prevail is they outplayed the Riverhawks during the final minute of the second, third and fourth quarters. Davis drilled a buzzer-beating 3-ball in the second quarter, as did Alder in the third. Alder’s trey banked in off the glass, putting Sky View up 50-49, which was the third lead change of the quarter.
“We talk to our kids all the time about when you’re playing hard, good things happen and it’s not really luck at that point when you’re playing hard and doing the right things,” said Hillyard, whose team extended its winning streak to four. “... Finishing quarters strong is huge. You’ve got to do that to win close games, so when we do that I like our chances.”
It was a balanced offensive effort from the Bobcats, who got 19 points from Howell, 16 from Alder, 14 from Logan Deal and 13 from Davis.
“The kids played really well, played hard, but it takes all of us and we’ve got a great team and a bunch of kids that care about each other,” said Hillyard, who also praised SV’s JV squad. “And they’re a heck of a lot of fun to coach.”
Cox netted 13 of his team-high 15 points from the second quarter on for the Riverhawks, plus he dished out at least seven assists. Josh Jackman chipped in with 13 points for Ridgeline, followed by Simmons with 12 and Peyton Knowles with nine. Knowles also blocked at least three shots and rebounded the ball very well.
“Hats off to Sky View,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “They shot the ball really well and made huge plays down the stretch. We had chances and came up empty, unfortunately. I was proud of the guys for battling and giving themselves a chance to win. We have to regroup and get ready for a tough week on the road next week.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
It’s a logjam in second place just two games into the region season as all the road teams won Friday night. Mountain Crest won at Logan, 56-47, and Green Canyon was victorious at Bear River, 61-37.
At Logan, the Mustangs (2-11, 1-1) jumped in front at the end of the first quarter, 17-6, and took a 26-21 lead into the break. They were able to stay in front the rest of the way and end a six-game losing streak.
“I can’t express how proud I am of these boys,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “They did everything right for four quarters. They fought, rebounded, shot the ball with confidence and just flat out played hard from start to finish. Logan is a tough, physical team. They run their offense well, and they play extremely hard. This is a great win for us, and all the credit goes to these boys.”
Preston Lofthouse led the Mustangs with a game-high 23 points. He had nine in the big first quarter and finished strong with eight in the final period. Lofthouse made all four of his free throws. Joseph Hunsaker added 12 points for Mountain Crest.
The Grizzlies (4-10, 0-2) were led by Jaelin Hoth with 11 points. Will Jensen and Justin Anderson chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.
“We shot very poorly tonight,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “Mountain Crest had a great start and Logan played catch up the rest of the night.”
At Garland, the Wolves (7-7, 1-1) halted a three-game skid with a resounding win. Green Canyon outscored the Bears (5-8, 1-1) in every quarter.
“I’m so proud of how we responded as a team,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “I think it shows how connected our guys are. All of our guys were all stars in their roles. We had a lot of help from our bench when we got in foul trouble.”
Spencer Maughan led the Wolves with 22 points, sinking four 3-pointers. Brady Smith netted 7 points, hitting three from long distance. Green Canyon finished with 10 3-pointers in the contest and made 9 of 13 free throws.
“Spencer Maughan was lights out on the offensive end, and his teammates did a good job of finding him,” Brown said. “Our offense was a direct result of getting stops and sharing the ball.”
Dehrig Marble led the Bears with 14 points.
IDAHO GIRLS
West Side doubled up Malad in the first quarter — 14 to 7 — and never looked back in a 61-24 district win. The Pirates (12-4, 3-2) took a 43-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
"Julie Jensen had a great game," WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. "She was on tonight with her shots. ... Aubrie (Barzee) also hustled and was able to finish some drives."
Jensen nearly outscored the Dragons (1-16, 0-5) in her own with 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers on 5 of 7 shooting from long range. Barzee added 15 points with nine coming in the third quarter. Timberly Dean added eight points.
———
