Logan’s boys basketball team appeared to be cruising to an easy win on Friday night.
The Grizzlies had buried 8 3-pointers and led by 17 points late in the third quarter.
Cutter LaPine didn’t make it easy for the Grizzlies, though.
While the Grizz offense sputtered down the stretch, LaPine, a Miner guard, wreaked havoc on the Logan guards with a half court press defensively and scored 14 second-half points to take a 56-54 lead with one minute to play in regulation.
In the end, however, Logan got it done. Will Jensen sank two free throws with 14.9 left in regulation to force overtime, and the Grizz outscored Park City 11-3 in OT to win the game by a 67-59 scoreline at Grizzly Den.
“I loved our energy for two-and-a-half, three quarters. And then ... we started to be kind of conservative instead of continuing to go at it, and they got a little momentum,” Logan head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “The nice thing is, after they took that lead, our kids didn’t give up. They gave themselves opportunity after opportunity, getting into overtime. And then we played like we had the first little while in overtime.”
For the game, The Grizz finished 19 of 54 from the field. Jensen had a team-high 16 points, sophomore Jalen Argyle had 13 and senior Jaelin Hoth added nine.
Playing in front of a student section clad in Hawaiian apparel — a nice complement to the snowy weather outside — everything was going right for the home team through the first 20 minutes.
Logan took full advantage of an underwhelming Park City perimeter defense, moving the ball well to create wide open shots for themselves. Argyle had a trio of 3-pointers, and Jensen and Gage Jenson both had a pair of 3-balls.
“(It was) just the ball movement at that point in time,” coach Argyle said. “Kids were getting wide open looks.”
But after Argyle hit the 10th Logan 3-pointer with four minutes left in the third quarter, the Grizzlies, who then led 44-29, failed to hit another one the rest of the game. In the meantime, Park City went on a massive run.
The Miners began running an extended 2-3 defense, which knocked the Grizz off their rhythm.
Lapine converted on a layup off a turnover. Lapine then forced his own turnover, and had a turnaround jumper on the other end. At the end of the third quarter, LaPine hit a deep 3-pointer and, all the sudden, the Miners trailed 49-42.
Park City kept the pressure coming into the fourth quarter, and with Khai Lockwood made a layup to tie the game at 54 with 2:50 to play. Following another turnover, Will Agnew was fouled at the hoop and made both free throws to give the visitors a two-point lead.
“Definitely the pressure, there was a couple of times, it sped us up a little bit,” coach Argyle said. “It’s not overly daunting, but you’ve got to take care of things. And then yeah, they’ve got a couple of really good guards.”
In the waning seconds, Jensen was fouled while making a move on the perimeter, went to the line and took Logan to overtime. They Grizzlies shot 9 of 12 from the free throw line and kept the ball out of LaPine’s hands en route to the win.
For the game as a whole, the Grizz finished 19-of-54 from the field. Jensen had a team-high 16 points, Argyle had 13 and Jaelin Hoth added 9.
“Defense was good in overtime. We knocked down some free throws and you get to go home with a smile on your face and fix things tomorrow,” Argyle said.
Logan embarks on a three-game road trip to Southern Utah next week, beginning with a game against Dixie on Thursday.