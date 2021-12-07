HYRUM --- A breakthrough victory was within the Mustangs' grasp, but some untimely turnovers and poor shot selection ultimately led to their undoing in the fourth quarter.
Conversely, Box Elder looked sharp over the final eight minutes of action and pulled away for a 55-41 triumph over Mountain Crest in a non-region boys basketball game on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
"We're learning how to do the right things at the right time," MC head coach Chandler Smith said. "Right now we're doing all the wrong things at the absolutely worst time. Our turnovers happen at the wrong time, (there's a) 50-50 ball that we don't get at the wrong time or we come down and we get a backcourt (violation) at just a crucial time. I think it just comes down to we're trying to learn and evolve as a staff and as a team, and trying to kind of establish a culture of good habits. And right now we're getting there, it's just doing it for all four quarters. Every game we've had a bad stretch."
The Bees (2-1) outscored the Mustangs (0-4) 19-5 in the fourth quarter to turn a very competitive game into a comfortable win. The game was tied after the first and third quarters, and neither team led by more than three points during the first 24 minutes of action. There were six ties and 10 lead changes during that timespan.
Box Elder opened the final quarter on a 10-2 spurt and never looked back. It was a very good quarter for the Bees, who had five different players score and held the Mustangs scoreless for the first three-plus minutes.
"Give credit to Box Elder," Smith said. "They did all the right things down the stretch. They're well coached and they made the right plays, so give credit to them."
It might have been a different outcome for the Mustangs had they been more efficient at the free throw line. The hosts went 6 of 15 from the charity stripe in the contest and missed seven freebies after halftime. The visitors only attempted eight free throws, but knocked down seven of them.
Despite their struggles from the line, the Mustangs played pretty well for the lion's share of Tuesday's showdown. Oliver Nethercott looked especially sharp as he scored 13 of his team-high 18 points during a six-or-so-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters. The junior did an outstanding job of finishing in the paint in the opening half and was the recipient of a lovely pass by Joseph Hunsaker on one of his buckets.
"We really needed that out of Oli (Nethercott) and we've really kind of been pushing him because we know it's there," Smith said. "It's good to finally see him kind of break loose and play with some confidence because we need that."
Karson Falslev netted four points in each half for the Mustangs, who were competitive in two of their three games during last week's North vs. South tournament.
"I can't question the hard work and the effort that our guys are playing with," Smith said. "I don't think we've quit once. To go four games and lose all of them, it's easy for kids to just quit and show some kind of sign of quit. We haven't done that yet and I'm really proud of our guys for that. And each game I think we've honestly --- I've got to look at film and critique it, break it down --- but each game I feel like we've gotten better."
Jackson McKee showcased his versatility on his way to a game-high 20 points for the Bees, who got 15 points from athletic guard Elijah Kelsey and nine points from Matthew Low. McKee scored at least nine points in each half for the visitors.
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Ridgeline extended its winning streak to four by thumping 5A Salem Hills (1-3) on the road, 73-44, while Bonneville pulled away from visiting Logan in the fourth quarter in a battle of undefeated teams. The Lakers (4-0) prevailed by a 59-47 scoreline.
The Riverhawks put up at least 16 points in every quarter and outscored the hosts 40-19 in the second half. Peyton Knowles led the way with 18 points for Ridgeline, followed by 14 from Kaden Cox and 13 from Josh Jackman. Ten Riverhawks made their way into the scoring column.
"After a really sluggish first quarter, the guys really good out and guarded," RHS head coach Kyle Day said. "I was really pleased with our effort on that end of the floor. Offensively, we are starting to figure some things out. We showed our balance tonight and really shared the ball."
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (3-1) were within striking distance of the Lakers heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 17-9. Logan led by two points at the half. Jalen Argyle knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and finished with nine points for the Grizzlies, who got eight points apiece from Kody Kirk and Gage Jenson.
TUESDAY GIRLS GAMES
It was a doubleheader in Hyrum as the Lady Mustangs took the court first and put the clamps on 6A Roy. The Royals (2-1) didn't score more than nine points in any quarter and the Mustangs (2-2) coasted to a 46-26 victory.
Sadie Coggins led the offensive charge for Mountain Crest with 18 points, followed by Havyn Brown with 11.
"I think we put together a really good game plan and executed well," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "We did our best to win every quarter. I wasn't expecting to play 14 kids, but everyone contributed."
Meanwhile, Green Canyon (1-2) was in good shape to reign supreme over a 6A program, but Corner Canyon (3-0) won the second half by a 40-24 margin and escaped with a 64-58 victory at home.
Maren McKenna poured in 11 of her 20 points in the first quarter for the Wolves. The junior also pulled down 20 rebounds --- the second time she has contributed with 20 or more rebounds. Cambree Tensmeyer chipped in with nine points and seven assists for Green Canyon, which got 14 points from Brooke Monson.