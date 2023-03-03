...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, especially
during the overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
West Side guard Eli Brown fires up a 3-pointer during a game against district rival Bear Lake earlier this season.
The chance of competing for a trophy was looking very promising for the Pirates, but the Chargers refused to throw in the towel.
Instead, third-seeded Cole Valley Christian outscored seventh-seeded West Side 20-5 in the fourth quarter on its way to a come-from-behind 52-45 victory in an elimination game at the 2A boys basketball state tournament on early Friday afternoon at Capital High School in Boise.
The Pirates (13-15) were very competitive in both games in their fifth straight appearance at this eight-team tourney, but a rough fourth quarter was the difference both times. Had West Side prevailed, it would have earned a rubber match against 2A Sixth District champion Ririe, inasmuch as the two teams split during the regular season. Instead, the Chargers (20-6) will square off against the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (21-5) in Saturday's consolation championship contest.
"It was a tough one to lose," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "We led for over 3.5 quarters, but just couldn't hold on."
It was certainly an encouraging start for the Pirates, who outscored the Chargers in each of the first two quarters and took an eight-point lead into the final eight minutes of action. Even with its fourth-quarter struggles, West Side still had a chance to win as the score was knotted up at 45-45 with one minute remaining.
The Pirates stormed out to a 16-9 lead after eight minutes of play and extended their advantage to 10 points at halftime, but were limited to 15 points in the second half. West Side went 13 of 25 from the field in the opening half, but just 5 of 20 during the final two quarters.
Meanwhile, Cole Valley converted on 9 of 18 field goal attempts after halftime after shooting just 8 of 23 in the first half. The Chargers went 8 for 18 from 3-point range and ended up outscoring the Pirates by 18 points on shots from downtown.
Eli Brown had a nice game for the West Side as he scored a game-high 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. The junior guard netted eight points in the first quarter. Ivan Campbell chipped in with 10 points on 4 of 7 shooting for the Pirates, who got six points, six rebounds and a game-best four assists from Colby Bowles, plus six boards from Cash Wade.
West Side outrebounded both of its opponents at the tournament, including Cole Valley by a 32-27 margin.
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Chargers, who got 14 points from Ben Beglinger, followed by 12 from Sam Overton, 10 from Eli Kingery and eight from Isaiah Holsinger. The 6-foot-4 Beglinger, who chipped in with a game-high eight rebounds, and Overton teamed up to knock down 9 of 14 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 3-pointers.
It was the final game for four West Side seniors in Bowles, Wade, Colby Ralphs and Owen Nielsen. The Pirates were able to make it back to state despite graduating all five of their starters from a year ago, including generational talent Bryler Shurtliff, who was a three-time all-state selection.
"I'm very proud of this team," said coach Brown, whose team beat North Fremont in a state play-in game. "Having five new starters, making it to state and competing up here is a great accomplishment. I wish we could have got a win for our four seniors up here, just didn't happen. We played hard the whole time and had our chances to win. That's all you hope for as a coach. This group did that and should have many great memories of the season."
