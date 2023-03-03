Eli Brown

West Side guard Eli Brown fires up a 3-pointer during a game against district rival Bear Lake earlier this season.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The chance of competing for a trophy was looking very promising for the Pirates, but the Chargers refused to throw in the towel.

Instead, third-seeded Cole Valley Christian outscored seventh-seeded West Side 20-5 in the fourth quarter on its way to a come-from-behind 52-45 victory in an elimination game at the 2A boys basketball state tournament on early Friday afternoon at Capital High School in Boise.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.