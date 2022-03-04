A slow start proved to be too much for the Pirates to overcome in their quest to advance to the 2A state championship game for the second time in the last three years.
St. Maries raced out to a 9-0 lead less than three minutes into the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 59-50 victory over West Side in the semifinals of the 2A State Boys Basketball Championships on Friday night at Capital High School in Boise, Idaho.
As a result, the third-seeded Lumberjacks (20-3) have earned the right to defend their title as they will square off against No. 4 Melba (23-2) on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center. St. Maries edged Ambrose, 51-50, in last year’s championship game.
Meanwhile, No. 2 West Side (19-9) will face nemesis North Fremont (21-3) in Saturday’s third-place game, which is scheduled for noon at Capital High. The top-seeded Huskies have defeated the Pirates in each of the last two state tournaments — two years ago in the finals. Additionally, West Side and North Fremont played twice during the regular season, with each team prevailing on their home court.
“I just thought the kids played hard,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We could have lost, I think, by 25 after the way we started off, but the kids buckled down and started to play a little bit better and we hit some shots. And we could have quit, but these guys aren’t going to quit, though, and they did a good job.”
West Side essentially led from start to finish in Thursday’s 40-28 triumph over district rival Bear Lake. Unfortunately for the Pirates, they were never able to play with a lead one day later.
Four different Lumberjacks scored during their team’s aforementioned game-opening 9-0 run. St. Maries’ advantage ballooned to 12 points in the first quarter and 13 early in the second.
Ryker Love knocked down four straight free throws as part of a 6-0 spurt by the Pirates, who pared their deficit to 25-20 late in the opening half. The Lumberjacks took a 27-20 lead into the half and never let it dip below six points.
Greyson Sands buried a trio of 3-pointers during a two-and-a-half-minute stretch of the third quarter, extending St. Maries’ advantage to 41-27. The Pirates countered with six consecutive points to whittle their deficit to 41-33 late in the third quarter, but the Lumberjacks bounced right back with a basket and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way.
Bryler Shurtliff drained a pull-up jumper to pull the Pirates to within seven points of the defending champs with 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, St. Maries converted on enough free throws — 12 in the final quarter — to keep West Side at bay.
It was a rough first half for Shurtliff, who was banged up early in the first quarter and didn’t score during the first 16 minutes of action. The standout senior did net 12 points after halftime to help give the 2A Fifth District regular season champions a fighting chance.
Love also chipped in with 12 points for the Pirates, who got 10 points from Eli Brown, who came through with a trio of treys for the second time in as many days. Blaize Brown contributed with six points and a game-high six assists for West Side, which got four steals and two blocked shots from Shurtliff.
Tristan Gentry-Nelson, St. Maries’ 6-foot-7 center, finished with a game-high 16 points, plus pulled down 10 rebounds. Colby Renner, the Lumberjacks’ 6-4 power forward, contributed with 15 points, and Sands with 14.
The Lumberjacks enjoyed a significant size advantage and used that the outrebound the Pirates, 39-26. St. Maries also outrebounded Firth, its quarterfinal opponent, by double digits.
“It was tough to score, it was tough to get inside on them, and they did a little triangle-and-two (defense) on Blaize and Bryler in the second quarter or the first quarter, one of the two, and that through us for a loop a little bit,” coach Brown said. “... We just couldn’t get over the hump, so give them credit. They played great defense and they rebounded real well, and they made the shots when they needed to. Sands hit three big threes there in the third, so that was huge for them, but that’s how it goes. We knew we had to play very well to beat them and they played just a little better tonight, but I thought we played real hard. We did everything we could, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”
This is the third time in a four-season span the Pirates and Lumberjacks have met in the playoffs. St. Maries beat West Side in 2019 and the Pirates returned the favor a year later.
THURSDAY’S GAME
West Side went on a 15-0 run spanning the first and second quarters, dealt with a couple nervy moments and coasted past Bear Lake in the quarterfinals.
In the process, the Pirates snapped a two-game losing streak to the Bears (13-13), who beat No. 6 Firth on Friday and will play No. 5 Ambrose in Saturday’s consolation championship game. Both of those setbacks took place during the 2A Fifth District Tournament and Bear Lake buried last-second game-winning shots on both occasions. Bear Lake also beat West Side twice in nailbiting fashion at last year's district tourney.
“I'm just proud of the kids,” coach Brown said. "You know, it was a big relief I think to finally get (Bear Lake) where we lost the last two, so it was good for the kids, good for me and good for our community.”
Tayson Neal knocked down a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to give the seventh-seeded Bears a 3-2 lead, but that's the last time the designated visitors would score for the next nine-plus minutes of game time. West Side came through with 15 unanswered points during that stretch to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
“We had a real good start and that's what we wanted, and I thought the kids came out strong,” coach Brown said. "And I thought we played real good defense, as far as not letting them penetrate. You know, they did miss a few outside shots, which was good for us, but I thought we did a much better job of not letting them get too close to the basket.”
Four different Pirates contributed in the scoring column during that 15-0 surge, much to the delight of Brown. West Side has relied heavily at times on Shurtliff on the offensive end of the court. Case in point: The 6-foot-4 senior poured in 35 points in the Pirates' come-from-behind 53-47 victory over New Plymouth during last Saturday's state play-in contest.
Shurtliff scored eight of West Side's first 12 points Thursday, but received some much-needed help the rest of the way. Six different Pirates scored during the first 16 minutes of action and Eli Brown came off the bench and buried a trio of treys in the contest.
West Side went 4 of 10 from 3-point range, which is a solid percentage against an outstanding defensive team like Bear Lake.
“Well, obviously they did the 1-3 box on Bryler there in the second quarter and that's when we kind of took off," said coach Brown, whose team beat the Bears by 14 and 11 points during their two regular season showdowns. "You know, they did it the rest of the game, just trying to take him away and making everybody else try to beat them. And ... Eli hit three (3-pointers) and that was big to get some outside shots going in, and I just thought everybody did a very good job of doing what they needed to do.”
The Pirates led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter and took a comfortable 23-10 advantage into the locker room. To their credit, the Bears battled back and got as close as 25-19 midway through the third round.
Shurtliff picked up his second and third fouls early in the third quarter and, all of a sudden, it was looking a bit dicey for the Pirates. However, the future Idaho State University football player didn't pick up a foul the rest of the way, Eli Brown drained another 3-ball late in the quarter and West Side's led never slipped below nine points during the final eight minutes of action.
Shurtliff led the charge on the glass for the Pirates, who outrebounded the Bears, 40-28. West Side limited Bear Lake to three offensive boards.
“That second quarter, I think we gave up a couple offensive rebounds, but other than that I think we did a real good job with that," said coach Brown, whose team only committed 10 turnovers.
Owen Nielsen chipped in with seven points for the Pirates, while Blaize Brown dished out seven of his team's 10 assists. West Side missed seven free throws in the fourth quarter, including two front ends of one-and-ones, but continued to perform well defensively.