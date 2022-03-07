A lengthy drive back to Franklin County with a trophy in tow was not quite to be for West Side’s boys basketball program.
Top-seeded North Fremont outscored second-seeded West Side 15-3 in the third quarter and never looked back in a 63-50 victory in the third-place game of the 2A State Championships, which took place Saturday afternoon at Capital High School in Boise, Idaho.
It’s the third straight year the Pirates have lost to their nemesis to the north in this tournament. North Fremont (22-3) edged West Side (19-10) in the championship game two years ago and in the quarterfinals last March.
“Played a good North Fremont team,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Just had a bad third quarter. That was the difference. My team played hard and did everything else, just couldn’t score in that quarter. I was proud of them for playing hard until the end.”
In other 2A state tournament action, No. 4 Melba got off to a strong start and coasted past No. 3 St. Maries by a 59-50 scoreline in the championship game, while No. 7 Bear Lake captured the consolation title with a 46-37 triumph over No. 5 Ambrose.
North Fremont took a narrow 26-23 lead into the locker room in the rubber match against West Side, but pulled away with its aforementioned big third quarter. The two rivals split the regular season series, with each team prevailing on its home court.
Both teams were efficient from the field as West Side shot at a 45 percent clip (18 of 40), while North Fremont connected on 55 percent (16 of 29) of its shots. However, the Huskies outscored the Pirates by 14 points from the free throw line (26 of 34, compared to 12 of 18), plus were much more efficient from 3-point range. North Fremont drained 5 of 8 3-balls, compared to 2 of 14 for West Side.
Bryler Shurtliff shined in his final game for the Pirates as he finished with game-high tallies in points (25) and rebounds (eight). The future Idaho State University football player went 11 of 22 from the field and wrapped up his prep career as the top scorer in West Side history (1,593 points).
Blaize Brown, who like Shurtliff was a three-year starter for West Side, contributed with 10 points and three assists. Another senior, Parker Henderson, chipped in with six points and four assists.
This senior class helped propel the Pirates to four consecutive trips to the state tournament. West Side’s two other seniors are Ryker Love and Easton Henderson.
“They’ve been to state four years in a row, so hopefully they’ve shown the underclassmen what it takes and hopefully (these underclassmen) keep the tradition going next year too,” coach Brown said. “... But (these seniors) have done a great job for us. They’ve been good leaders and they’ve played hard the whole time, so that’s a good legacy to leave.”
Jordan Lenz, who will surely shortly be a three-time first-team all-state selection, finished with 23 points, seven boards and six assists for the Huskies. The senior knocked down 12 of 14 free throws.