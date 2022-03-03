There was no heartbreak for the Pirates this time around against arguably their biggest rivals.
Instead, West Side went on a 15-0 run spanning the first and second quarters, dealt with a couple nervy moments and coasted to a 40-28 victory over Bear Lake in the quarterfinals of the 2A Boys State Basketball Championships on Thursday night at Capital High School in Boise, Idaho.
In the process, the Pirates (19-8) snapped a two-game losing streak to the Bears (12-13). Both of those setbacks took place during the 2A Fifth District Tournament and Bear Lake buried last-second game-winning shots on both occasions. Bear Lake also beat West Side twice in nailbiting fashion at last year's district tourney.
"I'm just proud of the kids," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "You know, it was a big relief I think to finally get (Bear Lake) where we lost the last two, so it was good for the kids, good for me and good for our community."
Up next for second-seeded West Side is a showdown against defending 2A state champion St. Maries on Friday at 7 p.m. The third-seeded Lumberjacks (19-3) punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 46-34 triumph over No. 6 Firth. St. Maries and West Side squared off in a tournament back in mid-December and the Lumberjacks prevailed in overtime, 41-33.
Tayson Neal knocked down a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to give the seventh-seeded Bears a 3-2 lead, but that's the last time the designated visitors would score for the next nine-plus minutes of game time. West Side came through with 15 unanswered points during that stretch to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
"We had a real good start and that's what we wanted, and I thought the kids came out strong," Brown said. "And I thought we played real good defense, as far as not letting them penetrate. You know, they did miss a few outside shots, which was good for us, but I thought we did a much better job of not letting them get too close to the basket."
Four different Pirates contributed in the scoring column during that 15-0 surge, much to the delight of Brown. West Side has relied heavily at times on standout Bryler Shurtliff on the offensive end of the court. Case in point: The 6-foot-4 senior poured in 35 points in the Pirates' come-from-behind 53-47 victory over New Plymouth during last Saturday's state play-in contest.
Shurtliff scored eight of West Side's first 12 points Thursday, but received some much-needed help the rest of the way. Six different Pirates scored during the first 16 minutes of action and Eli Brown came off the bench and buried a trio of treys in the contest.
West Side went 4 of 10 from 3-point range, which is a solid percentage against an outstanding defensive team like Bear Lake.
"Well, obviously they did the 1-3 box on Bryler there in the second quarter and that's when we kind of took off," said coach Brown, whose team beat the Bears by 14 and 11 points during their two regular season showdowns. "You know, they did it the rest of the game, just trying to take him away and making everybody else try to beat them. And ... Eli hit three (3-pointers) and that was big to get some outside shots going in, and I just thought everybody did a very good job of doing what they needed to do."
The Pirates led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter and took a comfortable 23-10 advantage into the locker room. To their credit, the Bears battled back and got as close as 25-19 midway through the third round.
Shurtliff picked up his second and third fouls early in the third quarter and, all of a sudden, it was looking a bit dicey for the Pirates. However, the future Idaho State University football player didn't pick up a foul the rest of the way, Eli Brown drained another 3-ball late in the quarter and West Side's led never slipped below nine points during the final eight minutes of action.
"He's been playing for us for four years, so he better not get his fourth (foul)," coach Brown said of Shurtliff, who finished with game-high tallies in points (12) and rebounds (12). "You've got to be smart to (avoid that fourth foul) and he did a good job of staying out of foul trouble so we could keep him in there the whole time."
Shurtliff led the charge on the glass for the Pirates, who outrebounded the Bears, 40-28. West Side limited Bear Lake to three offensive boards.
"That second quarter, I think we gave up a couple offensive rebounds, but other than that I think we did a real good job with that," said coach Brown, whose team only committed 10 turnovers. "And so I'm just pleased with the effort and it's going to take a better effort tomorrow to beat St. Maries, I know that. You know, they're a lot taller (than Bear Lake), they press you a lot more and they get after you, so we're going to have to play better than we did tonight."
Owen Nielsen chipped in with seven points for the Pirates, while Blaize Brown dished out seven of his team's 10 assists. West Side missed seven free throws in the fourth quarter, including two front ends of one-and-ones, but continued to perform well defensively.
Tyler Beresford went 4 for 8 from the field on his way to 10 points for Bear Lake, which overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit in its overtime victory over West Side in last Tuesday's district tourney title game. The rest of Beresford's teammates only managed to knock down 6 of 27 shots, though.
In other quarterfinal action, No. 1 North Fremont dispatched of No. 8 Valley, 53-44, while No. 4 Melba edged No. 5 Ambrose, 48-45. Ambrose lost by one point to St. Maries in last year's 2A title tilt.