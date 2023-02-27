Ivan Campbell

West Side forward Ivan Campbell take the ball to the basket against a North Fremont defender earlier this season.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

It was looking pretty shaky for the inexperienced Pirates at the beginning of the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season but, to their credit, they made significant strides in January and February.

West Side’s improvement was on display in its gratifying 67-62 victory over North Fremont in a state play-in game last Saturday afternoon at Pocatello High School. As a result, the Pirates earned the right to compete in the eight-team 2A state tournament for the fifth straight year.


