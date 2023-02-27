...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
West Side forward Ivan Campbell take the ball to the basket against a North Fremont defender earlier this season.
It was looking pretty shaky for the inexperienced Pirates at the beginning of the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season but, to their credit, they made significant strides in January and February.
West Side’s improvement was on display in its gratifying 67-62 victory over North Fremont in a state play-in game last Saturday afternoon at Pocatello High School. As a result, the Pirates earned the right to compete in the eight-team 2A state tournament for the fifth straight year.
Ironically enough, West Side’s girls basketball team also beat North Fremont in a state play-in contest a couple of weeks ago.
“Great to get a win in a play-in game,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We had a 15-point lead in the third quarter and they came storming back. Did just enough to win at the end. Now, we get to go to state. I’m happy for this team. They’re never quit and kept playing hard the whole season.”
The Pirates (13-13) put 43 points on the scoreboard during the middle two quarters to take a seemingly comfortable 50-40 advantage into the final eight minutes of action. North Fremont (11-13) rallied, but West Side made enough free throws to keep the 2A Sixth District Tournament runner-ups at bay. The Pirates knocked down 15 of 23 shots from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and 20 of 29 in the contest.
Sophomore Ivan Campbell came up big for West Side as he netted nine of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter. Eli Brown scored in every quarter and chipped in with 16 points for the Pirates, who got 15 points from Colby Bowles — all in the second half. West Side buried six 3-pointers in the game to North Fremont’s two.
It was also a balanced scoring attack for the Huskies, who got 16 points from Hank Richardson, 14 from Dax Cherry and 13 from Karson Bohn. North Fremont went 19 of 28 from the free throw line.
These two teams squared off twice during the regular season, with the Pirates prevailing by four points on the road in the season opener for both programs, and the Huskies winning by three points in Dayton in late December.
These two programs have been among the best in 2A for several years now. The Huskies beat the Pirates in last year’s third-place contest at the state tournament. West Side graduated all five of its starters from that squad, while North Fremont also graduated the lion’s share of its roster.
West Side will now turn its attention to yet another showdown against Fifth District rival Bear Lake in the 2A state tournament, with that opener taking place Thursday at noon at Capital High School in Boise. The two teams also faced each other in the quarterfinals a year ago. This will be the 10th time the two rivals have squared off over the past two seasons.
The talented and experienced second-seeded Bears (22-2) are 4-0 against the Pirates this winter. The first three games were lopsided, but West Side only lost by six points — it was a one-point game with less than two minutes remaining — in last Tuesday’s Fifth District Tournament championship tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.