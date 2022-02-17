DAYTON --- It was the kind of defensive performance Tyler Brown was hoping for from his Pirates, but his team just couldn't get on track offensively against Bear Lake's stingy zone defense.
Bryson Crane scored in traffic with one second remaining in the fourth quarter, propelling second-seeded Bear Lake to a 29-27 victory over top-seeded West Side in a 2A Fifth District Tournament Boys Basketball Game on Thursday night at the E.L. Bud Elwell Sports Complex.
In the process, the Bears (11-12) became the first team in their district to beat the Pirates (16-7) this winter, plus they advanced to next Tuesday's tourney title tilt. Meanwhile, West Side must defeat fourth-seeded Soda Springs for the second time this week or its season is over. The Pirates will host the Cardinals on Saturday at 7 p.m.
"I think we made, what, two out of 50 3-pointers? ... It's just ridiculous that we're in our gym and we can't make a few baskets, but that's not what makes me mad," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "We gave up three or four offensive rebound putbacks. All we've got to do it take care of that with my senior (heavy) team and we didn't do that either. So, they kept it close, we didn't knock down any shots and they had a chance at the end, and they made the most of it. So, give credit to them.
"Their game plan was to obviously keep us on the perimeter. They didn't even guard some of our guys and we just didn't make shots. I'll have to watch the film and see (how we can improve), but it's very disappointing."
Simply put, it was a rough game offensively for the Pirates and Bears. Case in point: Neither team scored more than any quarter. As a result, the biggest lead by either team was seven points.
West Side went on a 8-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to take a 16-9 advantage. Bear Lake's Tyler Beresford knocked down four free throws during the final two minutes of the second quarter to pare his team's halftime deficit to 16-13.
The Pirates took their largest lead of the second half at 20-15, courtesy of two Ryker Love free throws midway through the third quarter. The Bears countered with a 7-0 spurt, highlighted by a pair of putbacks by Crane.
West Side responded with six straight points to seize a 26-22 lead with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Bear Lake bounced right back with five unanswered points. Neither team led by more than two points the rest of the way.
Bryler Shurtliff went 1 of 2 from the charity stripe with 1:05 left in the contest, pulling the hosts even at 27-27. Crane, who finished with a game-high 11 points and shined defensively, then came through with the aforementioned game-winner after a pair of timeouts by the visitors.
It was another memorable defensive effort by the Bears, who have only given up 20, 30, 26 and 27 points during their current four-game winning streak. Bear Lake helped limit West Side to just two 3-pointers and they were drained within two minutes of each other in the second quarter.
"I think once we started missing there were a lot of nerves because we knew we were going to have to hit a few outside shots, and they didn't go in," said Brown, whose team dispatched of Bear Lake by scorelines of 41-27 and 53-42 during the regular season. "And then we started pressing a little and lost our confidence. ... I thought we had some open looks, but they just didn't go in."
The Bears weren't much better from the perimeter as they only sank a trio of treys, although Beresford came through with two big ones during the final 10 minutes of the contest. Beresford contributed with 10 points.
Shurtliff finished with eight points, while Blaize Brown added seven for the Pirates, who had won 12 of their last 13 games heading into Thursday's showdown. Now, West Side must defeat Soda Springs for the fourth time this season to keep its 2A state tournament hopes alive. The previous three games were all competitive as the Pirates prevailed 46-40, 51-42 and 40-30.
"Well, we're one game away from being done with our season, so they're going to have to come back, relax and win the next game or we're done," coach Brown said.
PRESTON GIRLS
Preston will get another shot at Burley, thanks to its convincing 42-24 victory over Sandpoint in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament on Thursday at Mountain View High School. The third-seeded Indians (17-7) have won 10 of their last 11 games.
Akazia Knapp, Riley Ward and Hailey Meek all contributed with 10 points for Preston, which never trailed against sixth-seeded Sandpoint (12-9). The Lady Bulldogs didn't score more than seven points in any of the quarters against a Preston defense that has held 11 of its last 12 opponents to fewer than 35 points. Additionally, this is the 11th time this season the Indians have given up fewer than 30 points.
"It was a good first tournament game," PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. "We started strong. Apart from a few sloppy possessions, we really played a good game. Our defense was tough and limited them to tough shots most of the night."
Preston outscored Sandpoint 15-6 in the opening quarter and never looked back. A big key to the game was turnovers as the Bulldogs finished with 19, compared to only seven for the Indians. Preston came through with 15 steals, including four from Meek, who also led her team in rebounds with five. Knapp knocked down 5 of 9 shots from the field for the 4A Fifth District champions.
Up next for Preston is No. 2 Burley, which dispatched of No. 7 Middleton, 50-39. Friday's semifinal showdown is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
Burley (22-1) swept the regular season series from Preston by scorelines of 48-39 (Nov. 13) and 41-34 (Jan. 25). Burley is the only team that has defeated Preston during this calendar year.
In Thursday's other quarterfinal matchups, defending champion Blackfoot, the No. 1 seed, pulled away from No. 8 Bishop Kelly, 53-35, while No. 4 Skyline outpointed No. 5 Mountain Home, 55-47.