PRESTON --- It was the start the Indians were hoping for --- especially on the defensive end --- against one of the best boys basketball teams in Idaho's 4A classification.
Unfortunately for Preston, it ultimately turned the ball over too many times and the Pocatello Thunder came storming back from a 13-point deficit and earned a hard-fought 71-67 road victory over their district rivals to the south in front of a large Tuesday night crowd.
"I thought defensively, the first quarter especially, we really came out and executed our game plan and executed well," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "But at that point, like you said, you wish we would have had a little bit bigger of a lead because we had opportunities we left out there. But they're a really good team. You knew eventually they were going to get going. That second quarter they started hitting some shots and, I mean, they scored 50 points in the second half. ... If you give up 50 points in a half, you're not going to beat many teams."
Preston (12-3) limited Pocatello (11-2) to just two points in the opening quarter, but several turnovers prevented the hosts from scoring more than 11 points during the first eight minutes of action. Both teams played well offensively in the second quarter as they each poured in 19 points.
The Thunder knocked down four 3-pointers in the second quarter and got a three-point play from Krue Hales, but Druw Jones always seemed to have an answer for the Indians. The sophomore buried a trio of treys in the quarter and they came through with an acrobatic leap-and-lean jumper from 15 feet out that he turned into a three-point play. No. 10 netted 17 of his team-high 21 points in the opening half for Preston, which took a 30-21 lead into the locker room.
"I'm confident and I just let it go, let it fly, so I was happy to see them go in," Druw Jones said. "And then the second half, unfortunately, was a little bit slower, but it was all right."
A Cam Hobbs pull-up jumper extended Preston's advantage to 32-21 early in the third quarter, but Pocatello was undaunted. The Thunder pressured the Indians into a slew of turnovers in the quarters and capitalized with a game-changing 12-0 run. Ryan Payne capped off the surge with a 3-ball, giving the visitors a 37-34 lead midway through the quarter.
Pocatello never trailed the rest of the way, although there were three ties during a three-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters.
Standout guard Julian Bowie was unstoppable in the second half for the Thunder as he exploded for 22 of his game-best 27 points. The athletic sophomore, who has a scholarship offer from Utah State, was well-defended on the lion's share of his eight made field goals after halftime, but it didn't matter.
"He's a great player and he elevates so high on that (jump) shot, and he's just one of those guys where if he gets going and it's hard to slow him down," coach Jones said. "And he hit some tough shots. I thought we defended him pretty well for the most part, so you've got to tip your cap to him."
Preston only trailed by four points midway through the fourth quarter, but Poky seemingly had an answer for every big play the hosts made. When the Thunder did miss a shot during the final eight minutes of action, the Indians struggled to corral a defensive rebound. Poky had at least five offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.
"We talk about the little things and they (Poky), the second half, made those effort plays, the little plays, and I think that kind of swung the game their way," coach Jones said.
Payne chipped in with 15 points for the Thunder, who drained nine shots from downtown during the final three quarters en route to extending their winning streak to five. Poky's two loses this season are to teams with a combined record of 23-3.
Steve Roberts contributed with 11 points for Preston, which got 10 points apiece from Brecker Knapp and Hobbs, plus eight off the bench from Tyler Lindhardt. Lindhardt missed the previous two games while on concussion protocol.
This is Preston's second nailbiting loss in as many games as it fell in double overtime to Hillcrest last Wednesday. Preston's three setbacks this winter are to teams with a combined record of 32-5.
"That's what I told them after the game is, 'yeah, it sucks.' We need that game, it's a conference game but, like I said, we're right there," coach Jones said. "Against Hillcrest we played right to the wire and tonight, that game is right there the whole way. We know we're there, we've just got to clean up a few things and keep working hard, improve, and we want to be playing our best basketball down the stretch. We've got to keep our heads up and keep battling."