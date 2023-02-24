A shaky start, coupled with a strong collective performance by Pocatello's supporting cast, proved to be too much for Preston to overcome.
Top-seeded Pocatello buried five 3-pointers in the first quarter, raced out to a 19-10 lead and never really looked back en route to a 64-52 road victory over second-seeded Preston in 4A Fifth District Boys Basketball Tournament game on Thursday night.
This was a much-win game for the Thunder, who will host the Indians (17-7) on Saturday evening for the three-team district's only bid to the 4A state tournament. It was Poky's second elimination game triumph in a three-night stretch as it blew out third-seeded Century, 74-52, on Tuesday at home.
Future Boise State guard Julian Bowie went off for 34 points at home against Preston last Friday, but the Indians limited the rest of Poky's players to 20 points in a 57-54 win. Bowie's supporting cast came through with 42 points in Thursday's district tourney rematch.
"Their role players stepped up," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "They got 11 from (Dreyson) Contreras and 12 from (Gage) Ontiveros. The big stat of the night was we were outrebounded 33-20 and gave up 16 offensive rebounds. That led to many second-chance points. They played tougher than we did and outworked us tonight. We will regroup and be ready for Saturday."
Preston pared its deficit to 27-22 late in the second quarter, but Bowie got to the basket twice in the final minute to push Pocatello's advantage to 31-22. The Thunder (22-2) then proceeded to outscore the Indians 14-8 in the third quarter to take a commanding 45-30 lead into the fourth.
Preston broke through with 22 points in the final quarter, but it was too little too late. Tate Hess knocked down all eight of his free throw attempts on his way to 20 points for the Indians, who got 11 points from Druw Jones, eight from Cam Hobbs and seven off the bench from Kaden Larsen. Jones accounted for three of his team's four 3-pointers.
Poky, ranked second in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll, improved to 3-1 this season against Preston, ranked third, including 2-0 at Preston Gym. The most recent game was the first time during the 2022-23 campaign the outcome in the rivalry was decided by more than five points.
