A revenge win was there for the taking for Preston, but Pocatello star Julian Bowie had other plans.
Bowie buried three free throws with :8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift visiting Pocatello to a 51-50 victory over Preston in a much-anticipated 4A Fifth District boys basketball game on Friday night.
The future Boise State player rose up for a 3-pointer and a questionable foul was whistled on Preston guard Cam Hobbs. Bowie calmly swished all three of his freebies and the Thunder overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit for the second time this season against the Indians. Poky (19-1, 3-0 district) rallied to a 65-60 win over Preston (14-6, 1-2) on Jan. 11 in its gym.
"Tough battle," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "The kids played hard and it went down to the end. Tough call with .08 left on the clock. We had some opportunities. We need to make free throws down the stretch and take care of the ball. We need to keep our heads up and keep battling."
Preston, which is ranked third in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll, started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take its largest lead of the contest at 47-39. Pocatello, ranked second in that same aforementioned poll, called a timeout and turned to Bowie, and the junior delivered with seven straight points as the visitors retook the lead at 48-47.
The Indians knotted things up at 48-48 on a Hobbs free throw, and pulled ahead at 50-48 on a nice up-and-under move from Cruz Harris. Preston had a chance to extend its advantage, but turned the ball over, setting the stage for Bowie, who finished with a game-high 25 points.
Missed free throws and poor perimeter shooting loomed large for Preston in its quest to end a five-game losing streak against Pocatello. Case in point: The Indians went 2 of 7 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts in the opening half. Preston only knocked down one 3-ball in the contest — by Druw Jones to give the hosts a 40-34 lead late in the third quarter.
And yet Preston was able to hang with Pocatello in the first half, notwithstanding its poor shooting from beyond the arc. Harris was a big reason why as he scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the opening half to keep the Indians within striking distance of the Thunder. The sophomore, who comes off the bench for Preston, showcased a wide array of low-post moves as the Indians only trailed by four points, 28-24, at the half.
Hobbs netted eight of his 11 points in the opening half for Preston, which only scored three points in the final 5:07 of the game. Tate Hess chipped in with eight of his 12 points in the second half for the Indians, who will need to beat the Thunder in their home gym at least once now to punch their ticket to the 4A state tournament.
It was Senior Night for Preston, which honored Kaden Larsen, Wil Hamblin, Kade Lords, Hess and Hobbs prior to the game.
WEST SIDE GAME
Bear Lake raced out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 62-33 drubbing of visiting West Side. The Bears, ranked second in the most recent 2A Coaches Poll, outscored the Pirates in every quarter, including by eight or nine points in three of them.
Owen Nielsen finally got West Side on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer and the Pirates gamely battled their way back to a 18-13 deficit. However, Bear Lake, which returned all five of its starters from last year’s team that captured a 2A state consolation title, went on another run and led by double digits the rest of the way.
In the process, the Pirates (9-10, 4-3) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. The Bears (17-2, 6-0), who swept the regular season series from the Pirates, extended their winning streak to eight.
