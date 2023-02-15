Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PRESTON — The bad news for Preston is it committed too many turnovers and missed too many free throws, which has been a reoccuring theme this season.

The good news for the Indians is they still played well enough on both ends of the court to prevail by 14 points in the opening round of the 4A Fifth District Boys Basketball Tournament.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.