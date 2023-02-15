PRESTON — The bad news for Preston is it committed too many turnovers and missed too many free throws, which has been a reoccuring theme this season.
The good news for the Indians is they still played well enough on both ends of the court to prevail by 14 points in the opening round of the 4A Fifth District Boys Basketball Tournament.
Notwithstanding the turnovers, Preston still scored at least 17 points in three of the four quarters on its way to a 66-52 victory over Century on Wednesday night. Up next for second-seeded Preston is a Friday evening showdown on the road against top-seeded Pocatello, which has only lost one game all season long.
“We had moments (of good play),” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “You know, postseason you’ve got to be able to survive and advance, and the biggest thing is we won and we get to play Friday at Pocatello, so that was good. But, yeah, we’ve got to be cleaner. Lots of turnovers tonight, missed free throws. If we want to beat a team like Pocatello, we’ve got to play better, so we’ll clean some things up. First-game jitters in the postseason, but we’re happy with a victory tonight.”
The Indians (16-6) certainly got off to the start they were hoping for and senior guard Cam Hobbs was a big reason why. Hobbs scored seven points in the first four minutes of the contest as the hosts raced out to a 12-5 advantage. No. 3 finished with nine of his 15 points in the first quarter.
“We’ve struggled getting off to fast starts,” Hobbs said. “We (seem to) like to get down a few points. It was nice to get ahead, give us a little cushion and keep us going through the whole game.”
Indeed, it looked like Preston might run third-seeded Century (7-15) out of the gym, but the Diamondbacks gamely battled their way back into the contest. The comeback started on the defensive side of the court as the D-backs harassed the Indians into four turnovers on their first five possessions of the second quarter.
Elias Blackhawk buried a 3-pointer to give the D-backs their first and only lead of the game at 23-22 with 3:28 remaining in the second quarter. Jones called a timeout and Preston promptly responded with a 8-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-balls by Druw Jones. The hosts led by at least six points the rest of the way.
“Druw hit some big shots,” Hobbs said. “He kind of helped us (pull away a little) before halftime and that just gave us confidence for the rest of the game.”
Preston took a 30-23 advantage into halftime and scored the first five points of the third quarter. The Indians maintained a double-digit lead for essentially the rest of the game, including the entire fourth quarter.
The biggest reason why Preston was able to extend its lead was its advantage in the low post. Tate Hess, Preston’s 6-foot-7 senior, scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, while Cruz Harris came off the bench and netted six of his nine points after halftime. Hess also made his presence felt defensively as he blocked at least three shots.
Hess was one rebound shy of a double-double as Preston won the battle of the boards, 43-30. Kade Lords and Harris teamed up for 15 rebounds.
“Yeah, we knew that was our advantage down (low),” coach Jones said. “We tried to get the ball down there. Frist half we didn’t get it in there enough. Second half we were able to get it inside and got fouled a lot, and that’s where we got our easy buckets. That was our emphasis. I thought we did better in the second half.”
Preston only knocked down 10 of 21 free throws, but it wasn’t costly Wednesday because Century only went 12 of 24 from the charity stripe.
Druw Jones scored all 10 of his points in the first half for Preston, which beat Century by 19 and six points during the regular season. Blackhawk sparkled for the D-backs as he poured in a game-high 19 points, while Luke Panttaja chipped in with 16 points.
Preston will now turn its attention to defending 4A state runner-up Pocatello, which beat the Indians twice during the regular season by a combined six points. Preston led by eight points in the fourth quarter of both games.
