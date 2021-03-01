Lesser teams would have folded after Dixie star Isaac Finlinson swished a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to give the defending 4A state champions a 32-22 halftime lead.
Surely, Ridgeline had no chance against Finlinson, who buried big shot after big shot, and company after the Flyers then proceeded to score the first four points of the third quarter, but the Riverhawks refused to give up.
Instead, seventh-seeded Ridgeline displayed a great deal of grit and determination during an epic third-quarter rally, eventually forced overtime and then earned a hard-fought 62-60 victory over No. 2 Dixie in the quarterfinals of the 4A Boys Basketball Championships on Monday afternoon at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
"I just feel like that we all just believed in each other and that we knew we could come back," RHS senior Chase Hall said. "And we got some momentum going and that really played a big role in it."
Kaden Cox and Hall teamed up for 10 points during a memorable 12-0 Ridgeline run to end the third quarter. Cox buried two 3-pointers and dived on the floor to steal a ball that resulted in a Spencer Adams' layup as the Riverhawks pared their deficit to 42-41.
Finlinson knocked down a pair of contested 3-balls to give the Flyers (19-5) a 50-45 lead, but Ridgeline kept fighting and eventually scored seven straight points to seize a 57-54 advantage. Once again, Finlinson came through for Dixie, this time with an extremely tough step-back trey with 18 seconds remaining in regulation to pull the defending champs even.
The 6-foot-6 senior guard went bonkers in the first half as he scored 21 of his 34 points. However, the Riverhawks (16-8), who extended their winning streak to nine, did hold the future Dixie State University player scoreless in OT.
"He was great and the crazy thing is I thought Spencer actually guarded him (really well)," RHS head coach Kyle Day said. "I thought Spencer was great defensively, but Finlinson was just great and sometimes good offense beats good defense, and that was tough. But really we just told (the kids) to keep believing in other each and play Ridgeline basketball. We've been together all year, played together and (Dixie's) zone threw us off for a little while, but once we had a little bit of rythmn to what we were doing (we excelled).
"And credit to Chase and Spencer in particular. They were attacking the rim and then that was leaving opportunities for Kaden, and also Peyton (Knowles) at the rim. And really everybody who played made big plays, but really the seniors kind of held it together for us, then Kaden made big shot after big shot when we really, really needed it."
Ridgeline nearly won the game as the buzzer as Cox's 3-pointer caromed off the rim. Nevertheless, it was a clutch second-half performance by the junior, who only attempted one shot in a scoreless first half, but drained five 3-balls ‑‑‑ a couple from well beyond the arc ‑‑‑ after halftime.
"You know, he was making big plays and it just opened up some confidence for everyone, got momentum going so we felt like we could do it, we could come back," Adams said of Cox. "Big plays on his part."
Adams was also very, very good after halftime for the Riverhawks as he scored 11 of his 14 points. The senior knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:15 left in OT to give Ridgeline a 62-60 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Simply put, several players ultimately came through for the Region 11 champions. Peyton Knowles and Josh Jackman teamed up for 16 points in the first half, while Will Booth came off the bench to score five opening-half points to help offset the damage Finlinson inflicted.
Booth also come up with a clutch steal late in OT to give the Riverhawks a chance to slam the door. Cox misfired from the free throw in a one-and-one situation, giving the Flyers one final chance, but the Riverhawks denied Finlinson the ball and Carson Forsey's 3-ball clanked off the rim at the buzzer.
"We talked at halftime about how we've got to go do the tough things right now," said Day, whose team has won 12 of its last 13 contests. "We've got to go rebound and, you were right, a lot of those 50-50 balls seemed to be going (Dixie's) way, and I didn't think that was our guys' fault. And so (our guys) persevered through it and they stayed together, and really just made big play after big play. And as much as we can do as coaches, it takes the players to go and win it, so they were doing just a terrific job of making the big plays when they mattered."
Knowles finished with 12 points for the Riverhawks, who got eight points apiece from Jackman and the lightning quick Adams. Jeff Cox chipped in with eight points for the Flyers, who won nine of their previous 10 games.
Up next for Ridgeline is a showdown against No. 6 Cedar (17-6) in the second semifinal game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Cedar rallied from a 16-point deficit to edge No. 4 Crimson Cliffs, 64-62.