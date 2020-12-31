One local high school boys basketball team got off to a strong start, while the other one had to battle back from a sizeable deficit in the first half, but it was a gratifying end result for both programs.
Ridgeline rolled to a 56-31 victory over Summit Academy on the third and final day of Juan Diego's Eagle Holiday Classic, while Logan came storming back for a 70-61 road triumph over Ben Lomond. Both games were contested on New Year's Eve.
The Riverhawks (4-6) held the Bears (3-7) scoreless in the first quarter and had a 12-0 lead after eight minutes of action. Summit Academy pared its deficit to 10 points at the half, but Ridgeline took control for good by winning the third quarter by a 18-6 tally.
Chase Hall led the way with 15 points for the Riverhawks, followed by Kaden Cox with 11, Strat Simmons with 10 and Josh Jackman with eight. Ridgeline, which has played a very challenging preseason schedule, terminated a five-game losing streak in the process.
"It was really fun to see the boys' hard work and improvement pay off today," RHS head coach Kyle Day said. "We had a lot of balance (offensively) and really competed on the defensive end. Any time you hold a team scoreless for a quarter you are thrilled as a coach. Our defense is executing at a high level right now and the offense is catching up. We are excited to go play two of the premier teams in the state next week at (5A) Westlake) and at (6A) Bingham."
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were a bit rusty on the road against the Scots, which was understandable considering this was their first game since Dec. 17. Ben Lomond (2-8) jumped out to a 26-11 lead heading into the second quarter and took a 36-28 advantage into the locker room.
The Grizzlies (6-1) clawed their way back into the contest by winning the third quarter by a 18-9 tally. Logan then proceeded to complete the comeback by outscoring Ben Lomond 24-16 in the fourth.
Logan had three players finish with 15 or more points in Jadin Penigar (20), Ethan Davis (18) and JJ Sargent (15). Davis knocked down 9 of 10 free throws attempts and netted 12 of his points after halftime, while Sargent came through with 10 points in the Grizzlies' big fourth quarter.