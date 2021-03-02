They ultimately fell short of their primary goal, but it certainly wasn't for a lack of effort or heart.
Ridgeline trailed essentially the entire time against Cedar in the semifinals of the 4A Boys Basketball Championships, but clawed its way to within two points in the final 45 seconds of the fourth quarter. The Riverhawks even had a chance to pull even with the Reds, but Chase Hall's driving layup rolled off the rim, Cedar knocked down three free throws and survived, 66-61, Tuesday night at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
Simply put, it was a hard-fought, exciting contest between two talented teams. When the dust settled, the sixth-seeded Reds had ended the seventh-seeded Riverhawks' nine-game winning streak and advanced to Wednesday's championship game against Region 9 rival Desert Hills (21-4).
"Similar to what I said last night, I'm just really proud of these guys," RHS head coach Kyle Day said. "I like the way they compete and the way they battle, and sometimes people look out at us, even our own coaching staff, me included, we'll look and go, 'man, we're super tiny; we're a bunch of tiny guys out there.' But these guys battled and they played with heart, and they made Ridgeline proud and I'm proud to be associated with them."
Both Ridgeline (16-9) and Cedar (18-6) had to overcome double-digit deficits Monday just to get to Tuesday's semifinal showdown. The Riverhawks nearly did it for the second straight night.
Will Booth drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter to pull the Riverhawks even at 46-46. There were four lead changes and three ties in the quarter.
To their credit, the Reds never had to play from behind in the final quarter. That's because they scored on their first five possessions of the quarter on their way to a 13-2 run. Three different Cedar players buried contested 3-balls during that crucial stretch.
Cedar and Ridgeline both knocked down eight 3-pointers in the game, but the Reds were much more efficient. Treyton Tebbs and Ty Harrison teamed up for seven of Cedar's treys and went a combined 7 of 10 on shots from beyond the arc.
"Man, they hit some big ones," Day said. "That run at the start of the fourth quarter was really huge for them. They hit a bunch of big threes and credit them. Their guys were ready and knocked down their shots when it really mattered."
Cedar led by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter, but Ridgeline refused to fold. Spencer Adams sank a pair of 3-pointers and Booth another as part of a 11-2 Riverhawk run. Booth's trey pared Ridgeline's deficit to 63-61, and Hall nearly tied it on an aggressive drive to the hoop after Peyton Knowles took a huge charge with 34 seconds remaining.
Dallin Grant, who has signed with Utah State, split a pair of free throws to extend Cedar's advantage to 64-61 with about 15 seconds left. Unfortunately for the Riverhawks, they turned the ball over on their ensuing possession and Harrison knocked down two freebies to ice the game.
The 6-foot-8 Grant finished with a game-high 16 points. Tebbs chipped in with 14 points for the Reds, followed by 13 from Harrison and 11 from Zab Santana.
Cedar, which extended its winning streak to seven, buried a trio of treys on second-chance opportunities and that arguably was the difference in the contest. Teams have struggled keeping Cedar off the offensive glass all season long and that trend continued Tuesday.
"They have a ton of size at every position," Day said. "You know, really at every position they were probably a little bit bigger than us ... and it was tough. It was a battle. To the referees' credit, they let the kids play and I'd rather be in a game like that than a ticky tack one. ... But getting a rebound was a battle and it meant the kids had to go be tough, and we were really tough. It's just that sometimes they were a little more physical and got to the ball, and I think that, even more than 3-point shooting, that probably really proved to be the difference in the game."
Adams, Knowles and Kaden Cox each netted 12 points for the Riverhawks, who got 11 from Hall and a big eight points off the bench from Booth. Adams found Knowles for an alley-oop dunk at the beginning of the second quarter.
Ridgeline only led twice the entire game and both times were in the third quarter. There were three ties in the opening half.
The silver lining for the Riverhawks is Hall and Adams are their only two seniors. Nevertheless, replacing these two guys ‑‑‑ both have improved considerably since they were juniors ‑‑‑ will not be an easy task.
"It's been leaps and bounds in the little things," Day said when asked about the strides his two seniors have made. "You know, Chase started for us last year and really was one of the big reasons for our turnaround, along with obviously the development of Kaden and Peyton. And then this year he took another step and made big plays (consistently for us). ... Those two (seniors) often had huge defensive assignments and I couldn't be prouder of the way that they play and fight. And their development was just huge for us, and they continued to kind of set the culture of what we want in the effort level, especially, from our players at Ridgeline. ... I know we're bringing a lot of guys back, but it will be tough to replace those two."