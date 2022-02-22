It was an encouraging start for both Cache County high school boys basketball programs, but it wasn't the end result either of them was hoping for.
Sky View and Ridgeline were eliminated in the semifinals of the 4A state tournament, which is being contested at Burns Arena in St. George. The fourth-seeded Bobcats lost in heartbreaking fashion to No. 1 Snow Canyon, 47-45, while No. 2 Dixie rallied to a 56-47 victory over the third-seeded Riverhawks later Tuesday evening.
Region 10 rivals Snow Canyon and Dixie will square off in Wednesday's championship game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.
RIDGELINE GAME
The Riverhawks (18-6) jumped out to a 18-12 lead over the Flyers (19-5), thanks in large part to 10 first-quarter points off the bench from Carson Cox, who swished a shot from well beyond the midcourt stripe at the buzzer.
Unfortunately for Ridgeline, it was stagnant on offense in the second and third quarters, and Dixie was able to build a double-digit lead. The Flyers are one of the few teams this season with the height and length to contend with the Riverhawks, and the Region 10 runner-ups were rock solid defensively.
Ridgeline only scored 11 points during the middle two quarters and trailed by 10 points, 39-29, heading into the final eight minutes of action. Dixie's Bronson Barben buried two huge 3-pointers late in the third quarter.
"They really made life super, super hard defensively in that (second) quarter," RHS head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "We missed a lot of shots and it was really, really hard to not have Peyton (Knowles) in the game at that time. He's been such a huge focal point for us. He's been such an integral part of everything we do offensively and defensively for three years. ... Really the credit goes to (Dixie) 100 percent for really defending."
Indeed, the Riverhawks were unfortunate when Knowles, one of the best players at the 4A level, picked up his third foul with 3:04 remaining in the first quarter. One of those fouls appeared to be committed by another Riverhawk and another one was a tough call. The senior didn't play the rest of the half.
Ridgeline went nearly six minutes without scoring during the second quarter, and Dixie went on a 10-0 run during that stretch to take the lead for good at 22-18. The Flyers only netted five points during the first five minutes of the second half, but held the Riverhawks scoreless during that timespan.
The Riverhawks trailed 40-29 early in the fourth quarter, but exploded for 10 unanswered points, bookended by a 3-ball by Kaden Cox and an old-fashioned three-point play from the senior. All of a sudden, Ridgeline only trailed by one point, but Dixie immediately countered with a 9-0 spurt to take control for good.
"It's been a hallmark of this group (in that) they don't give up, they fight and they compete all the way to the end, all of the time," Day said. "But I liked where we were at (only trailing by one point), but credit (to Dixie). Again, they do a really good job. If you get behind against Dixie, it's really tough because they will spread you out and make you come guard them and chase them and foul them."
The Flyers, who lost to the Riverhawks earlier this season and in the quarterfinals of the playoffs a year ago, were clutch from the free throw line as they went 18 for 23.
Barben finished with a team-high 16 points for Dixie, which got 14 points from Grant Carter and 12 from Kyle Lemke. Carson Cox scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the opening half for Ridgeline, which got 11 points from Knowles --- nine in the second half --- and nine from Kaden Cox.
It was the final game for Ridgeline seniors Cox, Knowles, Josh Jackman, Jake Smith, Will Booth, Strat Simmons, Riley Garvert and Noah White.
"I love this group," Day said. "I've tried to tell them that over and over again, and it's a hard thing to hear right now. You know, they're all really disappointed. They had bigger expectations but, that being said, this group, they really are a special group of kids, and one that has kind of helped set a culture at Ridgeline and really a tradition of what we view as excellence. It's hard for them right now not to hang their heads, but in the past three years this group went 27-3 in region (play) and made it to the semis (at state) two years in a row. We wanted to go further, but that's a lot of winning from this group and they deserve a ton of credit."
SKY VIEW GAME
Sky View made all of the right plays in the final minute of Monday's 66-58 quarterfinal victory over No. 5 Crimson Cliffs. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, a couple of missed free throws and a turnover loomed large in the final minute one day later.
Sky View had a chance to win in the final 10 seconds of the contest, but Snow Canyon (23-2) intercepted the inbound pass and got a putback bucket just before the buzzer from standout 6-foot-9 center Lyman Simmons to escape Dixie State University's home court with a victory.
It was a tense, entertaining second half that featured nine lead changes and three ties. The Bobcats (16-8) took their last lead on a Carter Davis floater with 43.7 ticks left on the clock.
Sky View had a chance to extend its advantage, but misfired on a pair of free throws. Snow Canyon's Bowen Hammer knotted things up at 43-43 on a free throw. Hammer missed the second freebie, but the Bobcats were whistled for a foul on the ensuing loose ball. Kaleb Anderson-Foreman then drained a pair of freebies to give the Region 10 champions the lead at 45-43.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they were whistled for a technical foul right after Anderson-Foreman's freebies and Sky View's Hayden Howell calmly knocked down the two resulting shots from the charity shot. The Bobcats then got the ball back, but the aforementioned turnover set the stage for the wild finish.
"The kids played hard," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "We didn't execute on that last play and that wasn't where we lost the game. There were a lot of plays throughout the game that happened that (helped determine the outcome of the game), and I don't fault any of the kids. I thought the kids played really hard. My heart breaks for them because this is a great team. One through 17, they all care about each other and love each other, and I'm proud of them. They have nothing to be ashamed of. They can hold their heads high and move forward in life. It's a tough loss, but it's a loss we'll move forward from. These are great kids. I love them and have nothing but the utmost respect for them."
The Bobcats limited the Warriors to 14 points and zero 3-pointers in the first half, but Snow Canyon exploded for 20 points in the third quarter --- 15 on shots from downtown. Hammer accounted for four of those treys on his way to a game-high 17 points. Simmons, who averages 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds an outing, chipped in with 13 points. Logan Deal and Rigby did a great job defensively for Sky View against Simmons.
Davis led the Bobcats with 16 points, followed by younger brother Tanner with nine. Like Tanner Davis, Brooks Rigby gave Sky View a nice boost off the bench with eight points. Tanner Davis and Rigby teamed up for 12 of the Bobcats' 19 points in the opening half.
This was only the fourth time this season Snow Canyon failed to score more than 50 points in a game.
"I thought that our coaching staff did a great job of preparing (our kids) for what (Snow Canyon) was going to try to run, man or zone," Hillyard said. "I felt like we did a really good job of defending the stuff that they run and the kids were really focused; they were dialed in and ready to go. We just lost Hammer there a couple of times in the third quarter and allowed him to hit four threes in that third quarter. He's such a tall kid and he can shoot it from deep, and we lost him a couple of times in the third. But even after that, we were still in pretty good position. But the kids played their hearts out."
Hillyard went on to praise his six seniors by name in Sam Sadler, Jordan Yonk, Davis Hall, Braden Alder, Josh Myers and Taten Merrill.
"I'm just proud of the seniors," he said. "They helped keep this team together and on the right page. And I'm just proud of all that they've done for Sky View basketball. I'm proud of these kids for their effort. ... (It's a) great group, one that I'll remember for a long time."