MILLVILLE --- A lot of high school boys basketball teams would show a fair amount of rust after a 16-day break between games, but that was not the case for the Riverhawks in their first outing of the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
Instead, Ridgeline was sharp on offense and solid enough on defense to earn a gratifying 68-59 victory over 5A Springville in a non-region game on Tuesday night. Indeed, it was a nice bounce-back performance from the Riverhawks, who lost by three points to a now 12-0 Snow Canyon squad in their previous contest.
"Yeah, practice was for sure a grind last week because we took the week off before that and Monday was kind of a killer practice just to get our legs back," RHS forward Peyton Knowles said. "We practiced hard all (of last) week and then we prepped for this game pretty well considering we didn't play the best against Snow Canyon. So we just wanted to make sure we came out solid for this (game)."
Head coach Kyle Day typically schedules a game a few days after Christmas, but an extended break seemed to rejuvenate his Riverhawks for their second-to-last test before Region 11 action. Ridgeline played its first game just 12 days after capping off an undefeated football season with a 45-20 drubbing of Dixie in the 4A state championship contest.
"So many of these guys play football and to go right from football into 10 games --- we played 10 games in three weeks --- so to have a two-week break was probably really good for them," Day said. "And I was pleased with their effort coming back out tonight."
The Riverhawks (7-4) outscored the Red Devils (7-4) in each of the first three quarters en route to their hard-fought win. There were five ties and five lead changes in the opening half until Kaden Cox drained a 3-pointer to give Ridgeline the lead for good at 26-24 with about 2:30 remaining in the second quarter.
Ridgeline outscored Springville 12-2 during the final three minutes of the second quarter and took a 35-26 advantage into the locker room. Six different Riverhawks were able to contribute to the scoring column during the first 12 minutes of action Tuesday, much to the delight of Knowles.
"The last game on the 18th (of December), we were kind of stagnant with our motion offense, so we've been working at moving the ball around, just finding the easiest shot and we (did that pretty well tonight)," Knowles said.
Springville forward Nate Visentin came out with a vengeance during the first 2:30 of the third quarter as he scored eight of his 14 points. Visentin's second old-fashioned 3-point play of the quarter pared the Red Devils' deficit to 37-34.
Springville got as close as 38-36 before Ridgeline went on a 7-0 spurt and then another 7-0 surge to end the quarter and take what appeared to be a commanding 54-41 advantage into the final eight minutes of action.
Once again, the Red Devils refused to fold as they poured in 10 points during the first 3:30 of the fourth quarter and eventually sliced their deficit to 60-56. Once again the Riverhawks had an answer, though, as Knowles got to the rack for an easy basket, and then he proceeded to knock down all four free throws he took down the stretch --- both times in a one-and-one situation. Ridgeline went 15 for 18 from the charity stripe Tuesday, including 6 for 7 in the fourth quarter.
Knowles shined in all facets of the game as he netted 20 points, made several nice passes, cleaned up on the glass and defended well, both as an on-ball and help-side defender.
"He's developed into (a complete player)," Day said. "I mean, when he started starting for us as a sophomore three years ago now, he was really a defensive glue piece that did a lot for us on that end. And he's developed his game. It's a ton of credit to him. He's really worked hard to improve (offensively). ... Tonight he stepped up and hit free throws that were big and important, and he takes care of the ball. I trust him almost completely as a basketball player. He's a great player and he's worked hard to get there."
Two other Riverhawks who garnered the praise of Day were Cox --- "I was pleased with how Kaden played" --- and fellow guard Jake Smith. Cox buried four 3-balls on his way to a game-high 21 points, while Smith came through with all six of his points in the second half. More importantly, Smith was given the daunting responsibility of guarding Springville standout Jake Nadauld throughout the evening. Nadauld finished with 18 points, which is essentially his season average, but only five of them were netted after halftime.
"I mean, Jake has taken on really difficult assignments for us this season," said Day, whose team got a nice lift off the bench from Zach Skinner in the first half. "He had to guard the kid at Westlake whose a 6-6 shooter, he had to guard a 215-pound power forward at Dixie and then he had to guard really skilled guys kind of every game we've played, and tonight was no different. I was really pleased with his effort tonight. You saw (Nadauld) really had to work for everything he had in the game."
OTHER TUESDAY GAMES
Two other local teams were in action Tuesday. The Logan boys traveled to Brigham City and was very competitive against 5A Box Elder before falling by a 72-63 scoreline, while the Logan girls lost at home to 5A Woods Cross, 58-17.
The Green Canyon girls (6-3) were scheduled to square off against Juan Diego (0-11) on the road, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within JD's program.
On the boys side, the Grizzlies (4-7) pulled even with the Bees (6-4) a couple of times in the fourth quarter before the hosts were ultimately able to pull away. The two teams combined for 52 points during the final eight minutes of action.
Logan trailed 32-22 at the half, but outscored Box Elder 19-11 in the third quarter to claw its way back into the contest. Gage Jenson paced a balanced Grizzly offensive effort with 14 points, followed by Will Jensen with 13, Jaelin Hoth with 10 and Jalen Argyle and Jordan Child with nine apiece.
The Bees had four players score in double figures, led by Jackson McKee's 17 points. Matthew Low chipped in with 16 points, while Elijah Kersey and Cooper Stevenson teamed up for 24.
Meanwhile, the Lady Wildcats (7-3) netted at least 13 points in every quarter against the Grizzlies (0-8). Marisol Contreras scored eight of Logan's nine points in the second quarter.