NORTH LOGAN — Things were starting to get interesting inside the Green Canyon High School gymnasium Friday night.
Closing out the third quarter on an 8-2 run to tie the game at 32-32, Green Canyon and its three sections full of students clad in camouflage had all the momentum going into the fourth quarter.
So visiting Ridgeline cranked it up a notch.
In the fourth, the Riverhawk’s stifling defense held the Wolves to just five points and forced six turnovers as Ridgeline surged to a 51-37 Region 11 win over Green Canyon.
The big run was punctuated by a steal from Strat Simmons, followed by a two-handed slam by Peyton Knowles to give the Riverhawks (11-5, 3-1 region) a 40-32 lead with 5:49 minutes remaining. The play nearly caused seismic activity in the top corner of the gym, where the visiting Ridgeline students lost their collective minds.
Knowles finished the night with 12 points, and fellow big man Josh Jackman had a team-high 14.
Leading the Wolves’ effort, Spencer Maughan was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and had a game-high 14 points.
“Fourth quarter I was really proud of our defensive effort,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “You know it’s locked up 32 apiece, and then we hold them to five points in the quarter you do that you’re gonna win.”
“I thought we played really hard and really tough. Just not very smart,” GC coach Logan Brown said. “It was pretty frustrating just because we felt like we had a chance to win the game if we just took care of the basketball.”
Neither team shot the ball particularly well.
The Wolves’ dribble-heavy offense was 12 of 38 from the field (31 percent). The methodical time-consuming drives from Green Canyon (8-8, 2-2) weren’t flashy, but their dribble-drive element provided Maughan and Jared Anderson with open looks. The Wolves were 7 of 18 from beyond the arch, with Maughan and Anderson, who finished with 10 points, combining for six of them.
The 3-pointer from Maughan, followed by a steal and a free throw from Caden Stuart helped Green Canyon tie the game at the end of the third.
But the slow-churning offense crumbled in the fourth quarter. An increased sense of urgency resulted in passes out of bounds, pockets getting picked, and a failure to properly run the offense.
“We were really good in the third quarter and in the second quarter of just executing and being patient and just played a little tight in the fourth,” Brown said.
For Ridgeline, they felt their defense pressure one them the game.
“We expect to lock teams up,” Jackman said.
They needed a big defensive night because offensively there wasn’t much going for them. A night where Kaden Cox was relatively quiet — finishing with eight points — the three-ball didn’t fall for Ridgeline. They appeared to settle for tough jumpers and were just 2 of 15 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Coming out of the break leading 21-18, the Riverhawks began to go inside to their big men, and it paid dividends. Jackman had nine of the team’s 11 third-quarter points, getting it done with putbacks and midrange jumpers. In the fourth quarter, Ridgeline fed of its defensive energy and put up 19 points. Knowles had seven of them.
“We wanted to go attack through the post,” Day said. “We have one of the biggest teams across the states so we wanted to use our size and try to go attack the rim and we did a good job with that.”
For Green Canyon, it’s a tough loss. For Ridgeline, it was a memorable Friday night road victory.
“A Logan Brown team and then three or four rows of Green Canyon students man, it was crazy but it was a fun atmosphere,” Jackman said. “I love it, man. I’m gonna miss it someday.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Joseph Hunsaker tipped in a missed shot by Oliver Nethercott with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, propelling Mountain Crest to a stunning 57-56 home victory over region-leading Sky View. Meanwhile, Logan traveled to Garland and left with a gratifying 74-67 win over Bear River — its first in region action.
The Bobcats (11-4, 3-1) took a commanding 21-9 lead into the second quarter, but the Mustangs (3-12, 2-2) came storming back with a 28-9 run spanning the second and third quarters. Mountain Crest scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 37-30 lead. Sky View responded with a 6-0 spurt and it was a back-and-forth game the rest of the way.
Preston Lofthouse had another big outing for Mountain Crest as he finished with 20 points. Nethercott chipped in with 15 points, followed by Hunsaker with eight.
“That was a great win for our program, school and community, and it’s all because of these boys and their fight,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “These boys have worked so hard all season. They come every day with great attitudes and energy, and they want to get better every day. And it’s finally starting to pay off. Now we just have to build off of this and keep moving forward.”
Hayden Howell came through with a game-best 23 points for Sky View, which had its five-game winning streak come to an end. Logan Deal contributed with 14 points for the Bobcats, followed by Carter Davis with nine. Davis drained a 3-ball to give the visitors a 54-51 advantage with less than one minute remaining in the contest.
“We did not defend in the first two quarters, allowed them to gain confidence and credit to them,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “They wanted it more and played harder than we did at times. That is what region is about. We will regroup and get after it next week.”
Meanwhile, Logan (5-11, 1-3) snapped a 10-game losing streak with an impressive offensive performance against Bear River (5-10, 1-3). The Grizzlies scored at least 17 points in three of the quarters, including 21 or more in the first and third. Logan led by 13 points heading into the final quarter.
Will Jensen knocked down all seven of his free throw attempts on his way to 22 points for the Grizzlies, who got 13 points from Jaelin Hoth and eight from Justin Anderson.
“I am super proud of how hard the boys played,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “They brought a lot of energy. We shared the ball on offense and played some good team defense. I think our team has continued to get better and I am very happy for them. They get to take the weekend and feel good about the work they have done.”
Caleb Barfuss and Daxton Sorensen teamed up for 49 points for the Bears — 25 for Barfuss and 24 for Sorensen.
IDAHO HOOPS
Two Idaho basketball teams were in action Friday night. The West Side boys beat district foe Aberdeen, 71-46, while the Preston girls also picked up a district home win in beating Century, 48-22.
At Dayton, the Pirates (10-5, 4-0 district) had a solid start with 21 points in the opening quarter, but found themselves tied with the Tigers (9-7, 2-1) at halftime, 33-33. West Side was able to torch the nets for 27 points in the third to build a lead and cruised to its sixth straight victory.
“We had a great third quarter offensively,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We still need to get better defensively. I thought Aberdeen played real well, hit 10 three’s and were real aggressive.”
Bryler Shurtliff had a monster game with 33 points. He had 14 in the third quarter and finished with four 3-pointers in the game.
Joining Shurtliff in double-digit scoring were Eli Brown (12) and Owen Nielsen (10). Brown had a trio of treys, while Nielsen had two.
At Preston, the Lady Indians (13-6, 4-0) wrapped up the district regular season title with the win over the Diamondbacks (2-17, 0-4). Preston has now won six in a row.
“Always good to get a conference win,” Preston head coach Ryan Harris said. “We had a bit of a slow start, but the girls played really well the rest of the way and turned it into a comfortable win.”
The Indians took a 23-12 lead into the break and broke the game wide open in the third by outscoring Century 18-6. Preston won every quarter.
Riley Ward led the Indians with 13 points, five rebounds and seven steals. Hailey Meek chipped in 12 points and came up with six steals. Mickayla Robertson finished with 10 points, six rebounds and blocked three shots. Amber Anderson led Preston on the boards with eight.
———
HJ sports writer Shawn Harrison and Jason Turner contributed to this report