MILLVILLE — There were several electric, breathtaking moments inside Ridgeline’s high school’s gym on Friday night — during the halftime performance at least.
A young adult jump roping group called “Just Jump It” wowed the crowd with elaborate and choreographed jumps and leaps, and resulted in the loudest cheers of the evening.
The game, on the other hand, was less than thrilling.
Region 11 leading Ridgeline overwhelmed Mountain Crest on both ends of the floor and picked up a 62-44 win to extend their winning streak to six. The Mustangs’ losing streak extends to four.
The outcome all but decided at halftime, with the Riverhawks leading 33-15. Even the Ridgeline students, packed two sections full for the rivalry game, were largely checked out by the second half, arms folded and cheering infrequently.
The Hawks defense had sucked the air out of the building.
Playing man to man, the hosts had the superior height and length, and took advantage of it. They limited MC’s ability to pass fluidly in the frontcourt, resulting in drawn-out, dribble-heavy possessions that ended either in a Mustang turnover or a contested jumper.
The Stangs (3-16, 2-6) shot just 7 of 22 from the field in the first half, 1 of 7 from beyond the arch and had four turnovers.
“They make it hard offensively,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “I mean they have length, they’ve got big guys in the post, they make it hard for our guards, hard for our big guys, and so it was hard for our guys to get going.”
“We know we have guys that can score, so if we can play defense the right way we’re going make life hard for people,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “The guys have been doing that a lot lately and tonight was another example.”
Ridgeline's defensive effort translated into easy buckets on the other end, helping a Hawks team that didn’t shoot the ball lights out.
Will Booth had a steal and dished it to Josh Jackman for an easy layup to give the Hawks (15-5, 7-1) a 9-2 lead four minutes into the game. Off a long defensive rebound, Stratford Simmons took off down the court and hit Peyton Knowles for an open 3 to extend the Ridgeline lead 21-8.
And at the end of the half, Booth had another steal and kicked it out to Kaden Cox, who buried a corner 3 to extend Ridgeline’s advantage to 30-11.
The easy buckets boosted a Hawks team that wasn’t particularly efficient in the half court for stretches. They finished the game 8 of 22 from beyond the arc and 21 of 48 from the field.
To the Mustangs’ credit, they made the game more competitive in the second half. Preston Lofthouse managed to create for himself in the third quarter, getting a layup and a 3-pointer in back-to-back possessions. In the final two quarters, MC shot a much-improved 10 of 19 from the field.
“I was happy with our kids,” Smith said. “I was happy with how they fought, they didn’t quit, they played hard all four quarters and it was just a tough matchup for us, tough team.
Ridgeline, however, kept attacking.
Cox hit a deep three to make it 42-19 in the third quarter. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Knowles put a bow on the game by stealing the ball and throwing down a one-hand slam to make the score 50-27. Ridgeline subbed out their starters during the next dead ball.
During Ridgeline’s win streak, a balanced, consistent attack has been a theme.
“One of the best things that’s happened in the last little while is that our guys are taking whatever’s there, and just playing team basketball,” Day said. “It might be Peyton, it might be Kaden, but it could be anybody else.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
Spencer Maughan collected a pass from Brady Smith and buried a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to propel Green Canyon to a thrilling 80-77 victory over visiting Logan, while Sky View traveled to Garland and left with a hard-fought 62-57 win over Bear River.
The Wolves (12-8, 6-2) went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter to turn a 19-19 deadlock into a 28-19 lead. Green Canyon never trailed the rest of the way, although Logan (7-13, 3-5) gamely battled back and pulled even three times in the fourth quarter — the final time on a pair of Will Jensen free throws with 38 seconds remaining.
Maughan’s game-winner was his fifth 3-ball of the evening and he poured in 25 points for the Wolves, who are comfortably in second place in the region standings. Smith finished with 18 points for Green Canyon, followed by Tanner Tye with 13, Layker Ward with nine and Jared Anderson with eight.
“That was an amazing high school basketball game,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “I’m thrilled for our kids to have that experience at home on Senior Night in a packed gym. Logan played their butts off and we had the feeling whoever had the ball last would win it. Brady made a great play to find Spencer for that last shot. Our team has been resilient in those moments this year.”
Jensen contributed with 19 points for the Grizzlies, who got 15 from Justin Anderson, 11 from Gage Jenson, 10 from Kody Kirk, 10 from Jalen Argyle and eight from Jaelin Hoth.
“We had a few too many breakdowns early in the game,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “We over helped a couple of times on defense and left some shooters open. We adjusted a little and made a nice run at it and gave ourselves a chance. We needed one more stop. Super proud of my boys and how they face adversity and just kept playing. We will get better from this.”
Meanwhile, Sky View (12-7, 4-4) outscored Bear River (6-13, 2-6) 32-25 in the middle two quarters and that was enough to end a four-game losing streak. Like the Wolves, the Bobcats were also able to sweep the regular season series with their opponent.
Brooks Rigby led the Bobcats with 17 points, followed by Braden Alder with 14, Carter Davis with 11 and Logan Deal with eight. Sky View went 15 of 21 from the free throw line.
“Was a tough, hard-fought win for the Cats,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “So proud of our effort tonight. Kids played some great defense in a very physical game. I felt like Braden Alder and Brooks Rigby came up huge for us tonight. We challenged our kids to step up defensively and they responded great tonight. We were able to draw three charges and had 16 deflections tonight — something we have been missing for our last few games. Happy for the kids to be back on the winning track.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY BOYS
Preston (14-6, 1-3) hosted district rival Century (14-4, 3-1) and earned a huge 46-40 victory — terminating the Diamondbacks’ 12-game winning streak — while West Side (14-6, 7-0) remaining undefeated in district play with a 53-42 triumph over visiting Bear Lake (7-12, 4-2).
Century will still enter the 4A Fifth District Tournament as the No. 1 seed, but Preston was able to avenge last week’s heartbreaking 45-43 loss to the D-backs. Brecker Knapp netted a team-high 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Indians, who got 11 points from Druw Jones and 10 off the bench from Tyler Lindhardt. Preston outrebounded Century, 40-29.
“It was a fun one tonight,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said in a radio interview with KACH 1340 AM. “Great atmosphere, great crowd and we needed them, and they helped us pull through.”
Meanwhile, West Side was clutch from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter as it sank 13 of 15 freebies. The Pirates got 19 points from Bryler Shurtliff, who went 5 of 6 from the free throw line during the final eight minutes of action. Blaize Brown contributed with 12 points for West Side, which got seven points apiece from Eli Brown and Parker Henderson.
In the process, West Side was able to sweep the regular season series with the defending district tourney champions, plus clinch the district title outright.
“Very close game,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “I thought both teams played hard. We were fortunate to win.”
LOGAN GIRLS
It was a memorable night for the Grizzlies, who hosted Juan Diego in a non-region contest that was originally scheduled for earlier this season. Several players from Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Sky View showed up and supported Logan at the conclusion of what has been a trying week.
Logan (0-18) took a 12-10 lead into the second quarter, only trailed by two points at the half and seven points at the conclusion of the third quarter before Juan Diego (3-16) pulled away for a 56-34 victory.
Erika Rose paced the Grizzlies with 10 points, followed by Milly Garren and Gabby Hollingsworth with eight each. Hollingworth drained a pair of treys in the first quarter to help the hosts get off to a strong start.
“I’m so proud of each and every one of my girls,” LHS head coach Tori Craner said. “I had girls step up and do the things they needed to do. I want to say thank you to all the girls who showed up to support my girls tonight. You made such a difference in how this game went. Girls support girls.”
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report