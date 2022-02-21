It was certainly the start Kyle Day was hoping for from his Riverhawks.
Ridgeline exploded for 15 points during the first three minutes of action and rolled to a 75-44 victory over Green Canyon in the quarterfinals of the boys state basketball tournament on Monday afternoon at Burns Arena in St. George.
The Riverhawks drained 3-pointers on each of their first four possessions of the contest and led by double digits the rest of the way. Kaden Cox buried three of those 3-balls, and two of them were were taken well beyond the arc.
"You know, you always wonder the first time in a season that you play in a college gym like that, how's the shot going to look, how's it going to feel, where's their energy going to be, and I thought they were just kind of dialed in right from the beginning," RHS head coach Kyle Day said. "And I felt that way really even in our shootaround today. You could tell it was there for them ... and it was a really fun way to start the game."
Cox outscored the sixth-seeded Wolves (14-10) by himself in the first quarter, 11-8, as the third-seeded Riverhawks (18-5) stormed out to a 23-8 advantage after eight minutes of action. Ridgeline's lead ballooned to 22 points early in the second quarter and never slipped below 16 the rest of the way.
Spencer Maughan scored five consecutive points to pare Green Canyon's deficit to 43-27 early in the third quarter, but Ridgeline responded with a 11-0 spurt to put the game out of reach. Three different Riverhawks scored during that stretch.
"We feel like if we can do that and then go out and guard the way we want to, then people are going to have an uphill fight and we like our chances in those situations," said Day, whose team extended its winning streak to nine. "But, you know, credit to (the Wolves). They never gave up. And Brady Smith, Spencer Maughan and Tanner Tye, those seniors, they really fight hard and, as an opposing coach, I think they represent our region well. But our guys were ready for the comeback, ready for the attack in the second half ... so I was really proud of their response to (Green Canyon's) initial push."
Indeed, it was an impressive performance by the Riverhawks, whose reserves even played well during mop-up duty. Luke Sorensen and standout soccer player Riley Garvert made some nice plays off the bench for the designated home team in the fourth quarter.
Cox finished with a game-high 22 points for the Riverhawks and also garnered the praise of Day for how well he performed on the other end of the court.
"I'm proud of him for really buying on that end (of the court) because it's made a big difference to have everybody really dialed in defensively," Day said.
Peyton Knowles contributed with 12 points for the Riverhawks, who got 10 points from Jake Smith and eight from Strat Simmons. Ridgeline went 3-0 against Green Canyon this season as the two regular season contests were decided by scorelines of 51-37 and 68-51.
Brady Smith converted on some crafty moves for the Wolves on his way to a team-high 17 points. Jared Anderson added 10 points and Maughan eight.
Up next for Ridgeline is second-seeded Dixie, which rallied past No. 7 Cedar, 41-34. The Riverhawks and Flyers (18-5) will square off Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. in the second of two semifinal games. Ridgeline beat Dixie back in mid-December, 53-39.