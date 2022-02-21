There's no question it got a bit dicey for the Bobcats in the fourth quarter, but boy did they finish the game strong.
Sky View outscored Crimson Clifffs 7-0 during the final 80 seconds of the fourth quarter and earned a hard-victory 66-58 victory over the Mustangs in the quarterfinals of the 4A boys state basketball tournament on Monday morning at Burns Arena in St. George.
Carter Davis came through with a huge 3-pointer, giving the Bobcats a 62-58 lead with just 79 seconds remaining in the contest. Tanner Davis knocked down four clutch free throws in the fourth quarter and blocked a long 3-point attempt in the final minute for Sky View, which played lights out defensively with the game on the line.
"Well, it's just kind of the character they have," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said of his team. "They don't get too rattled and they just play hard. We did make some mistakes in the fourth quarter that allowed them to get back into the game, but (my guys) didn't get rattled. They finished the game strong. ... I'm just happy for the kids. They played hard. I thought we played a good game."
It was a back-and-forth first half until the fourth-seeded Sky View (16-7) went on a 12-2 run during the final three minutes of the second quarter. Four different Bobcats scored during that stretch, which allowed the designated home team to take a 33-23 lead into the half.
"It was nice to have that cushion," Hillyard said. "They made a little bit of a run, but then we pushed it out again. It was a good thing we had that cushion to be able to finish the game. But we had a lot of different guys come in. We got a little bit gassed there, I thought, at times ... but we had some guys come in (off the bench) and do some big things."
The Bobcats appeared to be poised to coast into the semifinals as they scored seven straight points to extend their advantage to 15 points midway through the third quarter. To their credit, the fifth-seeded Mustangs (14-9), led by post player Jordan Easton, clawed their way back into the game.
It was a balanced offensive performance by Easton, who scored 12 points in the first half and 13 more after halftime. Crimson Cliffs trailed by at least six points during the lion's share of the fourth quarter, but used a 9-2 spurt to pare its deficit to 59-58 with 1:40 remaining.
Indeed, the Bobcats needed to quell the Mustangs' momentum, and they did courtesy of Carter Davis' aforementioned 3-ball. Both Davis brothers came up big for the Bobcats as Carter, a junior, finished with a team-high 19 points, while Tanner, a sophomore, chipped in with 16 points. The Davis brothers also used their length to disrupt the Mustangs at times when they had the ball.
"Our length causes people problems at the guard line, so that's big for us and it helped with a few deflections and a couple of steals," Hillyard said. "But Tanner did a great job out there."
Logan Deal contributed with 14 points for Sky View, which got nine points from Hayden Howell. The Bobcats drained 12 of 14 free throw attempts and that proficiency allowed them to ice the game.
"Some of these games are going to come down to free throws and we made our free throws today, so that was huge for us," said Hillyard, whose team stood its ground defensively a few times for timely charge calls.
Up next for Sky View is top-seeded Snow Canyon, which blew out No. 8 Hurricane, 58-34. The Bobcats and Warriors (22-2) will square off Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first of two semifinal games.