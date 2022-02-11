A slow start threatened to derail the Wolves, but they did not panic.
Instead, Green Canyon came storming back from a 15-point halftime deficit and picked up a hard-fought 54-51 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 boys basketball game on Friday night in Hyrum. The game was contested at a packed Orange Gym, inasmuch as the main gym was being used for the Division A boys wrestling tournament.
Brady Smith pulled up over his defender for the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining in the contest. Smith buried a trio of treys during the final 2:30 of the fourth quarter.
“We were really gritty in the second half in a fun environment,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Our first half we were more into making excuses for things not going our way, but we have a resilient team. We have shown that all year. Our kids made the mental adjustment to keep chipping at the score with defense. Mountain Crest played great. Coach Smith has them playing hard.”
It was a heartbreaker for the Mustangs, who led the entire game. Isaac Vallentine knocked down a 3-ball to give Mountain Crest (3-18, 2-8) its biggest lead of the contest at 29-12 late in the second quarter.
Green Canyon (13-9, 7-3), which finished second in the final region standings, slowly chipped away in the second half and only trailed by six points heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Smith finished with 18 points for the Wolves, who got 13 from Spencer Maughan, 11 from Tanner Tye and eight from Jared Anderson.
Vallentine had a big game for the Mustangs as he contributed with 17 points. Oliver Nethercott chipped in with 13 points, followed by Preston Lofthouse with 10 and Joseph Hunsaker with eight.
“Proud of the our guys,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “They fought hard, made plays and competed. It was a great atmosphere, fun game. Just didn’t go our way tonight. Credit to Green Canyon. They did what they had to pull it off.”
The Wolves were able to sweep the season series with the Mustangs.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Sky View went bonkers from 3-point range in the first quarter and rolled to a 66-47 road win over Logan, while Ridgeline made the drive to Garland and left with a 71-56 triumph over Bear River, plus a season sweep of their rivals.
The Bobcats (14-7, 6-4) drained eight shots from downtown in the first quarter and stormed out to a 28-6 advantage. Sky View, which lost to Logan at home, led by 23 points at the half and 25 heading into the final quarter.
Braden Alder and Hayden Howell sank a trio of triples in the first quarter for the visitors. Alder and Howell finished with 12 points each, as did teammate Logan Deal. Carter Davis added 11 points.
Jordan Child came off the bench and scored a team-high 12 points for the Grizzlies (8-14, 4-6), who got 11 points from Jaelin Hoth, 10 from Will Jensen and seven from Gage Jenson.
“Sky View started the first quarter on fire and we were never able to break through after that,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “Super proud of our Grizzlies for fighting to the end. These young men are resilient and have never given up. We will regroup next week and make a run at things.”
Meanwhile, Ridgeline never looked back after taking a 17-5 lead into the second quarter. Five different players scored for the three-time defending region champions in the opening quarter.
Peyton Knowles led the way for the Riverhawks (17-5, 9-1) with 21 points. Kaden Cox was next with 15 points, followed by Josh Jackman with 14 and Carson Cox with 11.
“The boys did a really good job setting the tone early on both sides of the ball,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “Bear River was resilient and continued to fight and claw back into it, but the boys showed a lot of poise and held them off in the second half. Really excited to get a little rest in next week before heading into the state tournament.”
Caleb Barfuss paced the Bears (6-15, 2-8) with 16 points, while Kylar Jensen added 13.
The 4A state tournament starts next Friday and every Region 11 team, with the exception of Ridgeline, will be in action. The final RPI has not been released, but the Riverhawks will surely be one of three teams to get a first-round bye.
PRESTON BOYS
Preston (15-7) overcame a slow start defensively and earned a 54-46 road victory over former district rival Burley (9-12). The Indians also beat the Bobcats in a competitive game back in November.
Steve Roberts buried a 3-ball at the buzzer to pare Preston’s halftime deficit to 30-27. The Indians then put together a solid second half.
Druw Jones led Preston with 19 points, followed by Tyler Lindhardt with eight, Cam Hobbs with eight and Brecker Knapp with seven. Knapp and Lindhardt teamed up to pull down 16 rebounds.
“We held them to 16 points in the 16 half, which was huge, and outscored them 27-16 in the second half,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “Big road win and hopefully we can build on this and get ready for the district tournament.”
Third-seeded Preston will square off against second-seeded Pocatello next Tuesday on the road in the opening round of the 4A Fifth District Tournament.