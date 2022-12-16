HYRUM — In a season where the margins have been razor thin for Mountain Crest, Friday night’s game was anything but.
After each of the Mustang’s first three wins were decided by two points, including a 59-57 victory over 5A Wasatch in Heber on Thursday night, the final home game before Christmas bucked the trend.
The Mustangs completely overwhelmed 0-6 Ben Lomond, leading 43-13 at halftime, putting the JV team in midway through the third quarter and winning the game, 70-39.
Senior guard Oliver Nethercott led the way with 17 points on 5 of 8 shooting, senior Ray Robins added 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting, and every player who dressed got to play. After reeling from a four-game losing streak, the Mustangs now have two wins in two days to climb back to .500.
“Those close games man, you learn a lot, the highs and highs and lows and lows. And so to come out and try to dominate from start to end, it’s good,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “It's good for the program. It's good for the kids to get some confidence and to know that they can control a game or they can manage the game instead of playing catch up.”
Seconds into the game it was clear where things were headed. Ben Lomond turned the ball over its first three possessions, and MC responded with two quick buckets.
The Stangs opened the game with a full-court defense that dropped back into a 3-2 zone, and it gave the Scots fit. In the first quarter, Mountain Crest forced nine turnovers and held the visitors from Ogden to just eight shots. A steal and layup off the press from Robins put the Stangs up 13-4, they closed the first quarter leading 24-8.
“Ben Lomond’s always has some athletes, and they like to spread the floor and get moving downhill,” Smith said. “And so we just wanted to just stop that as early as we could. It was pretty effective.”
In the second quarter, Mountain Crest forced the issue inside, getting to the free throw line and getting production from senior forward Trevin Leiser, who finished the half and game with nine points. Nethercott tacked on two 3-pointers and the Stangs led 43-13 at halftime.
The press was called off in the second half, and the hosts sent the starters to the bench minutes into the third quarter. The Stangs led 54-17 through the first three quarters, giving up just five made field goals.
With Mountain Crest playing a group of sophomores in the fourth quarter, Ben Lemond managed to manufacture more on offense, scoring 18 points. For the game, the Scots shot 14 of 40 from the field (35 percent). The Mustangs finished the game 26 of 54 shooting (48 percent).
Now 4-4 on the year, there is reason for Mountain Crest to celebrate the win.
“It’s a big boost,” Smith said. “This week, we had three really good practices. And our goal was to get back to .500 and see what we can do before Christmas break for region, so we achieved that one.”
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Five other local teams were in action Friday. Preston, Sky View and West Side all prevailed in convincing fashion, Green Canyon tested defending 4A state champion Snow Canyon before falling, 62-57, while defending 4A runner-up Dixie defeated Logan, 65-53.
It was a very impressive performance for Preston, which handed Grantsville its first loss of the season in the second semifinal game of the Preston Indian Classic. The Cowboys were the state runner-ups in Utah’s 3A classification last season, but were no match for the Indians, who led by as many as 36 points and rolled to a 58-28 victory. Preston (6-1) limited Grantsville (7-1) to seven points in the opening half and 12 points through three quarters.
Wil Hamblin finished with 12 points for Preston, followed by Tate Hess with 11, Druw Jones with 11 and Cruz Harris with seven.
“It was just one of those nights we came out and our defense was really good, and we were talking and active, and we rebounded and our kids came out focused,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said in a radio interview with 1340 KACH. “And fortunately they weren’t hitting their shots and we were able to get a lead there and a good win for us tonight.”
Preston will square off against Bear River (6-2), a 47-44 victor over Idaho 5A program Thunder Ridge, in Saturday's title game at 5 p.m.
Sky View (9-1) raced out to a 22-10 lead after eight minutes of action against Madison (Idaho) and never looked back in a 72-57 win over the visiting Bobcats. Sky View led by as many as 25 points early in the fourth quarter.
Tanner Davis and Hayden Howell each scored 11 of their 15 points in the opening half for Sky View, which got 14 points from Carter Davis and 10 from Logan Deal. Deal was in foul trouble in the first half and scored eight of his points during the final two quarters.
“We were locked in defensively, played hard for four quarters,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Madison was a very physical team that played hard. We made enough plays to get a lead and keep it.”
West Side (3-2) reigned supreme for the second time in as many nights at its tournament in Wyoming, this time by a 57-39 scoreline over Rock Springs (2-3). The Pirates poured in 18 points in the first quarter and 20 in the third on their way to their highest tally of the season.
Crew Sage paced the Pirates with 13 points, followed by Ivan Campbell — who typically plays on the JV squad — with 12, Eli Brown with 11 and Dylan Ralphs with eight.
“Great team win,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We played well, with everyone contributing.”
Jared Anderson sparkled for Green Canyon as he knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points, but it wasn’t quite enough against the Warriors (6-2). Kyran Hoffman chipped in with seven points for Green Canyon (1-6).
“I thought we played tough and had a chance to win it, just didn’t make enough plays,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Snow Canyon did a good job of making free throws when it counted.”
Logan (6-3) fell behind to Dixie (7-1) 18-9 in the first quarter and never fully recovered. Carson Tuft came through with 13 points for the Grizzlies, who got 12 points from Justin Anderson and 10 apiece from Jalen Argyle and Sidon Abai.
GIRLS GAMES
There has been improvement each week by the Logan girls basketball team.
Results may not have shown that through the first few weeks of the season. However, the Grizzlies broke through in a big way at home Friday night.
Logan ended a 30-game losing streak with a 51-14 drubbing of APA West Valley. The Grizzlies (1-7) led from start to finish against the Eagles (4-4).
“This was the confidence booster we needed to keep chugging along,” Logan head coach Tori Wren said. “Each girl played their part and each girl got to celebrate.”
Eleven different Grizzlies scored in the game. Mari Contreras led the team with 14 points as she scored in every quarter. Maddi Kartchner had eight points in the opening quarter as Logan built a 22-0 lead after the first eight minutes. Kartchner finished with 13 points. Ashley Lunt chipped in seven points.
Logan built a 29-2 lead at halftime and took a 39-7 lead into the final quarter.
In the other girls game Friday, Ridgeline picked up road win at 6A Corner Canyon, 76-58. The Riverhawks (7-0) outscored the Chargers (3-4) in the first, second and fourth quarters. Ridgeline jumped out to a 25-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 40-15 advantage at halftime. The Riverhawks took a 48-36 lead into the final period.
“We had a great first quarter and kept the pace going into halftime,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks. “Corner Canyon is a great team and they came out strong in the second half. I was proud of our girls for staying composed and playing hard when Corner made a run.”
Emilee Skinner had a big game for the Riverhawks with 32 point s on 10 of 14 shooting from the field and 11 of 14 from the foul line. The sophomore also had eight rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Elise Livingston netted 17 points, making all six of her free throw attempts. Macie Brown added 12 points, and Hallee Smith chipped in with 11.
———
HJ sports writers Jason Turner and Shawn Harrison contributed to this report
