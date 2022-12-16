Ben Lomond Mountain Crest Basketball

Mountain Crest’s Oliver Nethercott (3) takes a shot as Ben Lomond’s Mason Williams defends on Friday in Hyrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HYRUM — In a season where the margins have been razor thin for Mountain Crest, Friday night’s game was anything but.

After each of the Mustang’s first three wins were decided by two points, including a 59-57 victory over 5A Wasatch in Heber on Thursday night, the final home game before Christmas bucked the trend.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.