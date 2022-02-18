NORTH LOGAN — It was a rugged night of basketball to open the 2022 UHSAA/Mountain America Boys 4A State Championships Friday at the Wolf Den.
A game where the shooting was inconsistent and defense set the tone, both Logan and Green Canyon laid it on the line.
But the more composed team won.
The sixth-seeded Wolves shut down the 11th-seeded Logan offense in the first half. They made enough shots to keep the Grizzlies at arm’s length in the second half. And they came away with a 59-42 victory.
Green Canyon (14-9) now travels south to St. George to face Ridgeline in the state quarterfinals at Dixie State University. Logan (8-15) and first-year head coach Mitchell Argyle wrap up their season.
Both teams played good defense throughout the game and shot at similar clips. Green Canyon was methodical against a stingy Grizzly defense that went back and forth between playing man-to-man and a two-three zone. The Wolves shot 35 percent from the field.
Logan, which shot 34 percent for the game, was more aggressive offensively, attacking the paint and putting up contested shots at the rim. They were rewarded with several free throws, shooting 21 of them. But the pressures of the single-elimination tournament may have gotten the best of the Grizzlies, as they shot just 43 percent from the line.
The missed free throws were crucial in the second half because the Grizzlies were trying to recover from an abysmal second quarter.
After trailing just 11-9 after the first eight minutes, Logan failed to make a field goal in the second quarter. The Grizzlies were 0 of 7 from the field. Beyond a pair of Will Anderson layups that didn’t drop, there weren’t many legitimate scoring chances either. The Wolves met the Grizzlies stride for stride, limiting passing lanes and either forcing a turnover or a contested floater.
Despite an underwhelming offense effort themselves, Green Canyon gave up just two second-quarter free throws and entered halftime leading 23-11.
“It’s impressive,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “That’s grit. And our guys locked down and guarded. I thought Brady Smith and Spencer (Maughan) did an amazing job on Will Jensen.”
To open the second half, Logan was much more aggressive, A dish and layup from Gage Jensen to Kody Kirk cut the deficit to 25-18. Kirk had a team high nine points.
But the steady Green Canyon offense got going as well.
Smith, who had eight points, patiently set the tone offensively and found his teammates for open looks. One beneficiary was big man Tanner Tye, who finished with a game-high 13 points.
After starting the game 2 of 11 from 3-point range, they got it going late. Dallas Day hit a 3-pointer to give Green Canyon a 36-25 lead at the end of the third quarter. Maughan buried a corner three to go up 39-25 to open the fourth quarter. With 5:25 remaining, Jared Anderson hit a 3-pointer to go up 44-29, all but icing the game.
“I’m just proud of our guys,” Brown said. “I thought they executed the game plan well and found a way to just control the game the entire way.”
Logan, who has greatly improved in the past month, continued to fight to the end, putting up 17 fourth-quarter points. Will Jensen and Jaelin Hoth both had seven points.
But it’s Green Canyon that survives and advances. The Wolves will now play Region 11 rival Ridgeline, the third seed. The Riverhawks and Wolves will meet Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Dixie State.