Just like last month, the Wolves were undaunted after facing double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to the Mustangs, only this time the final result was more gratifying for the boys in green and white.

Green Canyon outscored Mountain Crest 16-5 in the fourth quarter and pulled out a hard-fought 56-55 victory over their rivals to the south in a Region 11 boys basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum. In the process, the Wolves earned their first win in region play and snapped a six-game losing streak.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

