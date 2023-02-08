Just like last month, the Wolves were undaunted after facing double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to the Mustangs, only this time the final result was more gratifying for the boys in green and white.
Green Canyon outscored Mountain Crest 16-5 in the fourth quarter and pulled out a hard-fought 56-55 victory over their rivals to the south in a Region 11 boys basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum. In the process, the Wolves earned their first win in region play and snapped a six-game losing streak.
“Our team showed guts tonight,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “To hold Mountain Crest to zero field goals in the fourth quarter when we were down 10 describes the resilience of our group of boys. We have fought through a lot this year and every day our kids bring it in practice and stay connected as a team. Proud of them.”
The Wolves came storming back from a 15-point hole late in the fourth quarter last month in North Logan, but the Mustangs were able to regroup and secure a 78-73 victory in double overtime. Mountain Crest was in great shape to sweep the regular season series with Green Canyon, but five missed free throws in the fourth quarter loomed large.
To their credit, the Wolves (4-14, 1-6) made a handful of big plays on both ends of the quarter to give themselves a fighting chance late in the contest. The most memorable play by Green Canyon was a 3-pointer by Kyran Hoffman late in the shot clock to give his team a 56-54 lead with :42 remaining in the quarter. It was the Wolves’ first lead since the first quarter.
Mountain Crest’s Joseph Hunsaker split a pair of free throws with 13.6 seconds remaining in the contest to pare the hosts’ deficit to 56-55. The Mustangs (7-12, 1-6) had two opportunities to retake the lead in the waning seconds of the game, but both shots were off the mark.
Five different Wolves contributed in the scoring column during their fourth-quarter rally. An and-one play by Isaac Filimoehala loomed large and he finished with a team-high 15 points for Green Canyon, which got 14 points from Jared Anderson and eight from Owen Odom.
It was a very balanced offensive attack from the Mustangs, who got 11 points from Ray Robins, immediately followed by 10 from Hunter Pugmire and eight apiece from Kaden Hess, Trevis Leiser and Rigdon Anderson. The Wolves helped limited Oliver Nethercott to six points — 19 fewer than he had in the first showdown between the two rivals.
“It was a great game that didn’t go our way tonight,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “Green Canyon deserved to win that one. They made all the right plays down the stretch to win. Proud of the way we played, just gotta figure out how to win down the stretch.”
It was a very competitive first quarter as there were five ties and two lead changes. Mountain Crest took a 19-17 advantage into the second quarter and scored the first six points. The Mustangs outscored the Wolves in each of the first three quarters.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Sky View raced out to an astonishing 22-point lead after eight minutes of action against visiting Logan, withstood a couple of wild momentum swings and remained undefeated in region play with a 71-59 triumph. Ridgeline traveled to Garland and used a big third quarter to earn a 58-48 win over Bear River.
The Bobcats (17-2, 7-0) scored the first 15 points of the game — the final nine courtesy of back-to-back-to-back 3-balls — and took a whopping 24-2 lead into the second quarter. Sky View led by as many as 25 points in the second quarter before Logan (12-8, 4-3) whittled in down to 16 at the half.
Sky View stretched its advantage to 21 points early in the third quarter, but Logan ended the quarter on a 21-8 spurt to pare its deficit to 50-42. The Grizzlies got as close as seven points early in the fourth quarter before the Bobcats slammed the door with a 17-2 surge. Logan made a late run to make the final score more respectable.
Logan Deal had a monster game for the Bobcats as the senior post play poured in 17 of his game-high 27 points in the opening half. Carter Davis contributed with 21 points for Sky View, which had eight different scorers.
“Proud of the kids,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We hung in there and made some great plays on defense. Carter was on the good end of some great assists in the first quarter and made some great shots. Logan played huge for us tonight, working hard on both ends of the floor.”
Jordan Child paced the Grizzlies with 16 points, followed by Justin Anderson with 14, Carson Tuft with 12 and Jalen Argyle with 11.
“You can’t go on the road and play a first quarter like we just did,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “This group of boys made a heck of a comeback and made it interesting. They have a lot of heart. Just an out of gas.”
Meanwhile, Ridgeline (15-3, 6-1) outscored Bear River (11-8, 2-5) in each of the first three quarters, including 19-9 in the third, to extend its advantage to 15 heading into the final eight minutes of action. The Riverhawks were money from the charity stripe as they knocked down 11 of 12 freebies.
Jagger Francom finished with 15 points for the Riverhawks, who got 11 points from Cam Blotter, 10 each from Grady Workman and Carson Cox, and eight from Luke Sorensen. Kyver Jensen and Gherig Marble teamed up for the lion’s share of their 29 points in the second half.
“I was really happy with the boys’ effort and focus tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “I was really proud of how we battled tonight, especially Cam Blotter. He really played with toughness in the second half. Looking forward to going to Sky View on Friday night and competing as a team.”
