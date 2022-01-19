Logan Brown's return to Logan High School went about as smoothly as he could hope. His new team, Green Canyon, swept aside the Grizzlies 70-56 in a Region 11 boys basketball game Wednesday night behind big performances from Jared Anderson and Spencer Maughan.
Brown spent 11 years as the head coach for Logan, amassing a 149-109 (.578) record, before taking the same job at Green Canyon. The Grizzlies, under Brown, finished top three in their region seven times and won the region title in 2012 and 2015.
"When I walked in the gym for the first time tonight, a lot of good memories game back," Brown said. "Mainly of the wonderful players I was able to coach over the years."
When it came time for tip-off, though, Brown said "it was game mode,” and his players took that to heart. It took most of the first quarter for Green Canyon to find its groove, but a 12-1 run spanning the late first and early second quarter turned the game from a close contest into the blowout it would become.
"Our kinds played their butts off and executed the game plan,"
Green Canyon (8-7, 2-1) flirted with getting a 20-point lead, but never quite got there, maxing out the lead at 19. Logan, however, never got within single digits in the second half. Grizzlies head coach Mitchell Argyle said the team needed to "execute a little better on offense and defense." He did praise the team's effort, which never gave up, even in the final minutes when the game had long been decided.
Maughan led all scorers with 20 points, followed closely by Anderson's 19. For Maughan, it's his second straight game with 20-plus points (scored 22 against Bear River on Jan. 14). and third time in the last four games he's scored at least 19. In that same four-game span, Maughan is averaging 17.8 points per game. He's also made 13 threes — almost as many as the first 11 games that preceded these last four.
Thanks in part to Maughan's form, the Wolves has made a mini turn-around. A three-game losing streak from Jan. 5 to Jan 12 put Green Canyon under .500 for the first time all season. A blowout win over Bear River last Friday stopped the bleeding, but Wednesday's win in Logan now puts GC above .500 once again with the added benefit of building momentum.
“We continue to get better as a group and that's what it's all about," Brown said.
For Logan (4-11, 0-3), the loss is the 10th straight and third straight setback to open region play. It's completely flipped a promising 4-1 start for the team. The Grizzlies will have a chance to change their fortunes at Bear River on Friday against a Bears team that is likewise struggling in its region schedule.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Ridgeline traveled to Hyrum, jumped out to a 26-point lead and coasted to a 63-46 victory over Mountain Crest, while Sky View exploded for 48 points in the first half on its way to a 80-49 drubbing of visiting Bear River.
The Riverhawks (10-5, 2-1) went on a 9-0 run in the first quarter to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish against the Mustangs (2-12, 1-2). Mountain Crest only trailed 12-6 after the first eight minutes of action, but Ridgeline outscored the hosts 40-20 during the middle two quarters to take control.
Kaden Cox scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the first half for the Riverhawks, who got 14 points from Josh Jackman and 10 from Jake Smith. Ridgeline played extremely well defensively and made it hard at times for Mountain Crest to even cross midcourt with its full-court press.
“The boys really came out and guarded tonight,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “They had the right type of intensity that I had been asking for and it paid off, giving up only 26 points through three quarters. Mountain Crest really played hard, credit them for their effort, but I was proud of the guys taking what was there offensively. Excited for another road game on Friday.”
Preston Lofthouse finished with a game-best 18 points for the Mustangs, while Isaac Vallentine gave the hosts a spark off the bench as he netted all nine of his points in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats (11-3, 3-0) poured in 26 points in the first quarter and 22 more in the second en route to taking a 48-23 lead into the half over the Bears (5-9, 1-2). Bear River only scored seven points in the second quarter and four in the fourth.
It was another balanced offensive effort for the Bobcats, who got 17 points from Hayden Howell, followed by 16 from Logan Deal, 14 from Carter Davis, 11 from Braden Alder and nine from Josh Myers. Howell buried five of Sky View’s 14 treys, including three in the second quarter.
“The kids brought intensity from the start and shared the ball well with each other,” said SV head coach Kirk Hillyard, whose team extended its winning streak to five. “We had 13 assists at the half. A fun game for the kids.”
Daxton Sorensen paced the Bears with 15 points. He drained a trio of treys during Bear River’s 21-point third quarter.
FRANKLIN COUNTY HOOPS
Preston (12-6) outscored visiting Soda Springs (7-10) in every quarter en route to sweeping the season series with the Cardinals. The Indians took a 33-14 lead into the locker room and rolled to a 62-35 victory — their fifth in a row.
Riley Ward buried four 3-balls on her way to a team-high 16 points for Preston, which got 13 points from Mickayla Robertson and 12 apiece from Hailey Meek and Akazia Knapp. The Indians sank eight 3-pointers in the contest against the perennial 2A state championship contenders.
“Great effort from all the girls tonight,” PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. “Soda is a better team than their overall record shows, and our girls did a nice job of setting the tone early and causing a lot of frustration (for Soda). They probably played their best all-around game of the season.”
Meanwhile, the West Side (9-5, 3-0) boys earned a big 41-27 victory over nemesis Bear Lake (3-9, 1-1). The Pirates won the regular season district title last season, but the Bears won the district tournament.
Bryler Shurtliff scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter for the Pirates, who got seven points from Blaize Brown. West Side has now won five straight games.
“Good win,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Haven’t won very many times at Bear Lake. Wasn’t very pretty, but we’ll take it.”
USU WOMEN’S HOOPS
Adryana Quezada came through with a season-high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough for Utah State, which lost to perennial Mountain West contender Colorado State, 88-72, at the Spectrum.
Quezada scored 14 of her points in the third quarter for the Aggies, who got as close as nine points, 63-54, after trailing by as many as 20 earlier in the quarter. USU (5-12, 0-7 Mountain West outscored CSU (12-4, 3-3) 29-21 in the quarter, but the visitors took control with a big fourth quarter.
E’Lease Stafford contributed with a double-double for the Aggies, who got 13 points from Laci Hawthorne and a career-high 12 assists from Emmie Harris. Stafford finished with 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Quezada went 11 of 16 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free throw line.
Five players scored in double figures for the Rams, who knocked down 14 3-pointers and finished with an impressive 26 assists, vs. only nine turnovers.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report