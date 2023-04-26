MILLVILLE — Whatever Bryant Cannell and his coaching staff told their Bobcats at halftime clearly worked.
Sky View seized control with four straight goals in the first five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, withstood a spirited Ridgeline surge and traveled back to Smithfield with a big 12-9 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Wednesday evening.
"We just know that we need to go out and play our hardest and our coaches reminded us of that, reminded us why we're here, why we're here to play," SV middie Mavrik Hillyard said. "And we just went out and took care of (business)."
The two teams were tied atop the region standings heading into the first of their two showdowns. The Bobcats extended their winning streak to 10, in addition to taking sole possession of first place in the region.
"We came out and had a good first quarter, but (we) made a lot of unnecessary mistakes in the second quarter," Cannell said. "We didn't take care of the ball very well in the first half and had 16 turnovers. But in the second half we were able to refocus and come out really strong and pull off a region win against a very good opponent."
Indeed, the Bobcats (13-1, 6-0) got off to a very memorable start in both halves as they outshot the Riverhawks (7-6, 5-1) 10-3 in the first quarter and took a 4-0 lead into the second. Hillyard found the back of the net three times in the first quarter — the final goal on a nice move from behind the goal with five seconds remaining in the quarter.
Hillyard finished with four goals for the visitors, plus he dished out at least two assists.
"It felt good," he said. "A big thanks to my teammates for finding me open and them getting open for me to pass to me. It was a team effort."
To their credit, the Riverhawks were unfazed by their four-goal deficit. It was the Jack Jenson and Reeve Quiggle show in the second quarter as the Ridgeline standouts teamed up for five goals. Quiggle recorded a hat trick in the quarter, while Jenson buried two shots and assisted on two of Quiggle's goals.
All of a sudden, the Riverhawks were able to pare their deficit to 6-5 at the half. Momentum was seemingly on Ridgeline's side, but it was Sky View that seized control in the third quarter.
Standout wrestler Parley Thacker helped the Bobcats take control by winning the first four face-offs of the second half. Thacker also forced some big turnovers in the game.
"Oh, he's such a big part of our team," Hillyard said of Thacker. "He gives us all of our fast break opportunities, which is one of the biggest ways we score. But, yeah, he's a big part of our team."
The Bobcats had three different goal scorers in the third quarter en route to pushing their advantage to 10-5. Once again, the Riverhawks refused to go down without a fight, though. Jenson and Reese Karasek converted on shots in the final 92 seconds of the third quarter to slash Ridgeline's deficit to 10-7, and then Jenson netted the first goal of the fourth quarter on a missile of a shot.
Momentum was back on Ridgeline's side, but Sky View's Easton Ballard turned the tide with a very nice one-on-one move for a goal with 7:19 remaining. Sean Tempest scored less than six minutes later to slam the door. Sky View star defender Koji Schwartz also came through with a pivotal forced turnover with 3:30 remaining in the contest to help keep Ridgeline at bay.
Austin Sorensen buried a shot in a man-up advantage situation for the Riverhawks with 36 seconds remaining to make it a three-goal game. Unlike last Friday's 9-8 thrilling victory over Green Canyon, Sky View didn't have to sweat it out this time around.
"It was very nice — a lot less stressful," Hillyard said.
Gage Leishman contributed with a trio of goals for the Bobcats, who got two goals from Ballard and Payden Hellstern. Jenson came through with four goals and three assists for the Riverhawks, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Both goalies — Sky View's Jake Spackman and Ridgeline's Benjamin Orduno — made some big saves.
"It was a hard-fought game," Ridgeline head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "Sky View came ready to play and got up four goals quick. That was hard to overcome, but we were able to grind back and get within one. We made a lot of mistakes when we needed to score and the game got away from us. We will be ready for next week's rematch."
OTHER BOYS GAME
It was a good night for the Green Canyon Wolves, who welcomed back reigning 4A state MVP Weston Christensen and rolled to a 15-7 road triumph over Judge Memorial (6-5). Christensen, a defender/long-stick middie, suffered an ACL injury last fall.
"It was a really great game," GC head coach Troy Oldham said. "Both our offense and defense came out with a lot of energy, mainly around our returning defensive MVP Weston Christensen. The whole team rallied around him and he ended up getting a breakaway first point of the game."
Green Canyon's one-two offensive punch of Connor Dockery and Tucker Sampson flat-out got the job done as Dockery poured in seven goals and two assists, while Sampson added five goals and one assist. Goalie Peyton Johnson made 10 saves for the Wolves (6-9).
WEDNESDAY GIRLS GAMES
A trio of Cache Valley teams played non-region games. Green Canyon (2-8) put together a well-rounded performance in a 13-8 triumph over visiting Judge Memorial (3-8), while Mountain Crest (9-2) lost in a high-scoring 20-16 affair to visiting Juan Diego (6-3) and Sky View (6-3) fell on the road to Waterford (3-4) by a 8-2 scoreline.
Seven different athletes contributed in the scoring column for the Wolves, led by Lauren Harris' four goals. Sophie Burris finished with a pair of goals and assists for Green Canyon, while Leslie Ocampo Trujillo and Jadie Hoopes netted two goals apiece. Layla Burris, Zoey Buttars and Abigail Mickey all converted on one shot each for the Wolves, who got an assist from Hoopes.
"Tonight's game was the culmination of a lot of hard work on both ends of the field," GC head coach Erika Loftin said. "The defense communicated effectively and were able to stop many of the offensive attempts made by Judge Memorial. Our goalie, McKayla Anderson, also made some crucial saves, which gave us a bit of an edge. Offensively, the team has been focusing on movement and assists, which both played a role in our win today. Many players were able to contribute offensively today, which we had been working toward for a long time. Overall, we as coaches are very proud of (our team's) performance."
Mountain Crest's Kamrie Wilkinson and Lilly Lopez both buried five shots, plus Wilkinson was credited with an assist. Aisha Porter chipped in with four goals and two assists for the Mustangs, who got two goals and a team-high six ground balls from Sophie Keller.
Cady Johnson and Vivian LaMont each scored for Sky View, while all-state goalie Marjorie Tauti made nine saves.
"Waterford is very disciplined and they have a team full of good players," SV head coach Brandon LaMont said.
