MILLVILLE — Whatever Bryant Cannell and his coaching staff told their Bobcats at halftime clearly worked.

Sky View seized control with four straight goals in the first five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, withstood a spirited Ridgeline surge and traveled back to Smithfield with a big 12-9 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Wednesday evening.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

