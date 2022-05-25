SALT LAKE CITY — One victory down, one more to go for the Bobcats.
Sky View dominated in the first quarter and withstood a spirited comeback by Juan Diego on its way to a 11-7 victory over the Soaring Eagle in the semifinals of the 4A Boys Lacrosse State Championships on Wednesday at Judge Memorial’s McCarthy Stadium.
The top-seeded Bobcats will now square off against Region 11 rival Green Canyon in the championship game on Friday at 3 p.m. at Zion Bank Stadium in Herriman. Sky View swept the regular season series with second-seeded Green Canyon.
“(This season has) been amazing,” SV senior Josh Hall said. “We’re going to turn around, get ready for Friday and see what we can do.”
Sky View (15-3) certainly got off to the start it was hoping for as it outshot No. 4 Juan Diego (9-8) 15-2 in the opening quarter and limited the designated visitors to zero shots on goal. A very nice interception by Tanner Low led to an easy goal by Sean Tempest, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Yeah, man, we wanted to come out strong, show them who we are,” said Hall, whose team outscored Juan Diego 4-0 during the first 12 minutes of action.
Juan Diego netted the first two goals of the second quarter to pare its deficit in half. However, the Bobcats regrouped and went on a 3-0 run to end the half and take a seemingly comfortable 7-2 lead.
Sky View’s advantage ballooned to 9-2 midway through the third quarter, and it would have been even more pronounced if it wasn’t for the strong play of Juan Diego goalie Austin Lund. Lund came through with eight saves in the third quarter and 16 in the game to give his team a fighting chance.
“Their goalie was doing really good, especially in the third quarter,” Hall said. “He made a lot of saves and kept them in it.”
Lund’s heroics seemed to energize his team and Wyatt Robertson took over late in the third quarter for the Soaring Eagle, who lost to the Bobcats by a 9-3 scoreline back in March. Robertson found the back of the net three times during the final 2:33 of the third quarter and, all of a sudden, Juan Diego only trailed 9-5.
Robertson, who also scored early in the fourth quarter to pull his squad to within 9-6 of the Bobcats, finished with a game-high six goals. However, Sky View limited the rest of Juan Diego’s players to a single goal.
“Wyatt is an extremely talented player,” SV head coach Bryant Cannell said. “He pushed all night and had to earn each of his goals. Many of them came in transition or off of ground balls. We did a great job shutting their entire team down on settled situations.”
Juan Diego might have gotten even closer in the fourth quarter if it wasn’t for Sky View’s Parley Thacker. The standout wrestler won all five faceoffs during the final 12 minutes of action to help keep the Soaring Eagle at bay.
“Parley came up huge,” Cannell said. “We needed every minute of possession that he earned us to stay ahead.”
Garrett Zollinger scored in a man-up situation with 46 seconds remaining to slam the door for the Bobcats. Zolllinger was one of six different goal scorers for Sky View. Tempest and Parker Robbins each converted on a trio of shots for the Bobcats, who got a pair of goals from Hall and one apiece from Easton Ballard, Gage Leishman and Zollinger.