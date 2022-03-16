SMITHFIELD — A high school boys lacrosse game was contested Wednesday evening at Sky View, but this wasn’t a run-of-the-mill preseason matchup.
On the contrary, it was one of the most meaningful contests for the Bobcats during the 2022 campaign. You see, the team was honoring Heidi Dunkley, who recently passed away. Heidi’s youngest son, Carson, is a senior defenseman for the Bobcats.
Heidi Dunkley battled cancer for 11 years before passing away on Feb. 24, “due to hypoxic respiratory failure caused by ARDS pneumonitis and NOT cancer,” according to her obituary. Tuesday’s game was dedicated to the 46-year-old mother of four and even Box Elder, the opposing team, did its part in honoring the Dunkley family. The Box Elder captains elected to let Carson win the opening faceoff.
Indeed, it was a memorable evening for the Bobcats, who outscored the Bees 6-0 in the opening quarter and never looked back en route to a 12-3 victory.
“It’s been really awesome to see just the support surrounding Carson, as well as from all of my coaches who have just been great, attentive and very aware,” SV head coach Kyle Bland said. “And then even reaching out to Box Elder and right away their willingness to (get involved) and even their players’ willingness, their captains (decision of), ‘hey, this is a cool thing we can do to show our respects,’ even though it affects the game to an extent. It gives us one more extra possession. So it’s just really cool to see the support coming from all directions.”
Prior to the game, more than 30 members of Dunkley’s family took the field while public address announcer Stan Checketts read a statement crafted by Heidi’s husband, Ryan. Sky View’s players donned green T-shirts under their sleeveless jerseys for Tuesday’s game in memory of Heidi. Several of them also sported green and yellow ankle wrap, the two favorite colors of the Sky View and Utah State University graduate.
“It means a ton,” Carson said. “It was cool that everybody came together and set up a little something special for us, and how Box Elder (did as well). Those guys are really awesome. They were nice to let me take that faceoff. I thought that was really awesome. It means a ton.”
Throughout the season, the Bobcats will wear helmets with a decal sticker etched with Heidi’s name. The former marathon and ultra marathon runner left a very positive impression on those she came in contact with, Bland asserted.
“I don’t know the family personally super well, but through this whole process I’ve just heard from everyone what an amazing family they are, how amazing Heidi was, how kind the whole family is,” Bland said. “... The two players I’ve mentioned previously that I’ve been working with have said that the Dunkley home was kind of a second home to them and Heidi was like a second mom to them.”
Bland has thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Carson since taking over as Sky View’s head coach prior to the 2021 season. He said “Carson is pretty quiet until he gets either competitive or has something funny to say,” and he proceeded to share a light-hearted moment involving No. 76 the week of Heidi’s funeral.
“We were kind of scrimmaging and Carson beat one of our standout players, picked up the ground ball and ran across half field and he looked back and waved his finger at him, and the whole team’s laughing,” Bland said. “And for me it was really awesome to see Carson at lacrosse because you could definitely tell he’s been going through stuff, but he still had fun, he still worked hard and he was still there for his teammates.”
Carson switched positions prior to his season and has been in the starting lineup the first two games. The senior was also an impact performer on Sky View’s football team as he made 52 tackles in 10 games last fall, according to statistics available on the Deseret News website.
“I feel like (this ordeal) has really shown who (the Dunkleys) are, at least who Carson is and the type of boy Heidi raised, that despite all the tragic circumstances that he is still working hard for his school, he’s working hard for lacrosse,” said Bland, who raved about how athletic Carson is. “... He’s still working and he’s enjoying the moment that he’s in, even though at times you can definitely see that there’s tragedy going on.”
The Bobcats helped give the Dunkley family a night to remember by putting together a dominant performance. Five different Bobcats scored during the opening quarter and the Bees (1-1) went more than nine minutes before they attempted their first shot.
“I love my teammates. They’re like family to me and they’re so supportive, and I really appreciate them. They’re awesome and I’m lucky to have them,” said Carson, who referred to his mother as “the toughest woman I know, for sure.”
Sean Tempest led the Sky View charge with four goals and two assists. Garrett Zollinger just found the back of the net four times for the Bobcats (1-1), who also got goals from Josh Hall, Gage Leishman and Carter Bishop. Hall and teammate Conner Bodily were also each credited with an assist.