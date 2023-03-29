A memorable second quarter was more than enough to lift the Bobcats to a gratifying victory over their biggest rivals.
Sky View outscored Green Canyon 6-1 in the second quarter, took a commanding 9-3 advantage into the half and coasted to a 16-7 win in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on a rainy Wednesday night in Smithfield. This was the first time these teams squared off since the Wolves edged the Bobcats in overtime in last year's 4A state championship contest.
"Rivalry games can be emotional, especially considering the past between these two teams," said SV head coach Bryant Cannell, whose team won each of the first three quarters. "We didn't want to focus at all on the past. We came out focused on being our best selves and playing to our potential. We started our nervous and made some unforced mistakes, but we really came out strong in the second quarter and had a lot of fun and finished the rest of the game. So many players contributed tonight for a complete team win. I'm very proud of our team and how hard they play and fight to win the small battles."
Sean Tempest came up huge for the hosts as he buried eight of the 12 shots he took. As well as the senior played, he received plenty of help as the Bobcats (7-1, 1-0) had seven different goal scorers.
Gage Leishman and Easton Ballard teamed up for four goals and one assist for Sky View, which got one goal and three assists from Carter Bishop, three assists from Joshua Moe, a goal from Mavrik Hillyard and an assist from Daxton Hall.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Mountain Crest dispatched of visiting Logan by a 13-4 scoreline, while Ridgeline held off visiting Bear River, 7-6.
Jayce Paterakis finished with a trio of goals and assists to help propel Mountain Crest (3-2, 1-0) past Logan (0-5, 0-1) for the second time this season. The two teams faced each other at a tournament on March 18 and the Mustangs prevailed, 8-1.
Kayden Lindley and Parker Andrus each converted on a pair of shots for Mountain Crest, which got a goal and an assist from Ashton Gittins, plus goals from Camden Atkinson, Cash Whatley, Kolton Kirby, Tanner Poppleton and Tag Petersen. Cole Moon and Davis Cooper were each credited with an assist for the hosts.
“Our boys started out strong, put a nice early lead on like we wanted,” MC head coach Matt Taylor said. “Logan played strong and battled the whole way, and made some good plays. Both teams fought hard despite the cold weather late in the game.”
Ethan Wright scored twice for the Grizzlies, who got a goal each from Skyler Jenson and Kammron Alvarado.
Meanwhile, Reeve Quiggle accounted for six of Ridgeline's seven goals against Bear River (3-2, 0-1). Jack Jenson chipped in with one goal and one assist for the Riverhawks (3-5, 0-1), who got assists from Luke Chadwick and Cole Juber.
"I'm proud of how the boys fought through the elements and were able to keep their composure, even though the rain wreaked havoc on their sticks," Ridgeline head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "Bear River fought hard and pulled close to make us sweat, but in the end we were able to keep control of the ball and get the win."
