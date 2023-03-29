Support Local Journalism

A memorable second quarter was more than enough to lift the Bobcats to a gratifying victory over their biggest rivals.

Sky View outscored Green Canyon 6-1 in the second quarter, took a commanding 9-3 advantage into the half and coasted to a 16-7 win in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on a rainy Wednesday night in Smithfield. This was the first time these teams squared off since the Wolves edged the Bobcats in overtime in last year's 4A state championship contest.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

