NORTH LOGAN — The first varsity start for Bobcat goalie Jake Spackman was certainly a memorable one.
The junior made nine saves and Sky View put together a well-rounded performance on its way to a gratifying 10-7 road victory over Green Canyon in a pivotal Region 11 boys lacrosse game on a rare dry Friday evening. In the process, the Bobcats (11-2, 6-0) were able to sweep the season series with the Wolves (7-6, 4-2) and build a two-game cushion for first place in the region standings.
"It means a lot," Spackman said. "I love these guys, love playing with them. It's nice to step up and help them out a little bit. We had a great game."
Sky View had to rally in the second half to beat Green Canyon in the region opener for both teams on April 13. There was no slow start for the Bobcats this time around, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The visitors scored the first two goals of the game and never trailed Friday.
"This was a great win for our team," SV head coach Bryant Cannell said. "These boys have been working extremely hard all year and have their expectations and goals set high. Green Canyon has been dominant in this region over the last few years, so it feels amazing for our team to go out there and get the win tonight. ... I'm super proud of our boys for working so hard to accomplish their goals."
The Bobcats, led by Parley Thacker, were able to win 13 of the 21 face-offs and that loomed large in their ninth straight victory. Sky View struggled with its offensive efficiency at times against a very good Green Canyon defense, but kept firing off shots and controlling possession. Case in point: The Bobcats outshot the Wolves 25-10 in the opening half and 41-17 through three quarters. Green Canyon was able to turn the tide in that department in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.
Sky View went on a 4-0 run in the third quarter to take a seemingly commanding 8-2 with less than 14 minutes remaining in the contest.. The Bobcats netted those four goals in a two-and-a-half-minute stretch.
To the credit, the Wolves were undaunted as they went on their own 4-0 spurt spanning the third and fourth quarters to pare their deficit to 8-6 with 8:30 remaining. However, Sky View bounced back with two unanswered goals to ice the game.
It was a balanced offensive attack for the Bobcats, who got goals from six different players. Parker Robbins found the back of the net three times after halftime. Sean Tempest and Garrett Zollinger chipped in with two goals apiece, followed by Easton Ballard, Conner Bodily and Josh Hall with one each.
It was a very good defensive performance for the Bobcats, led by junior defender Koji Schwartz.
"Yeah, for sure," Spackman said when asked if this was his team's best defensive performance of the season. "I mean, we came up clutch and really left it all out of the field."
Conner Dockery came through with two of his three goals in the fourth quarter for the Bobcats, who also got a hat trick from JD McKenna. Spencer Gerber scored Green Canyon's first goal.
Goalie Peyton Johnson made some huge saves for the Wolves throughout the contest and helped keep his team within striking distance of the Bobcats. The junior finished with 13 saves.
"It was a hard loss tonight," GC head coach Troy Oldham said. "I am proud of how our guys finished. Credit to the Sky View players for how they played the game. All these guys know each other and they share a love for the game. I'm sure this is not the last time we will play Sky View this year and I know my guys will want to get another swing at them."
OTHER GAMES
In other Region 11 boys action, Mountain Crest (6-7, 2-4) traveled to Logan and left with a 7-0 victory, while Ridgeline (7-2, 4-2) was triumphant over visiting Bear River (4-8, 2-4) by a 12-7 scoreline. In the process, the Mustangs and Riverhawks were able to sweep the season series with their respective opponents.
Jayce Paterakis contributed with two goals for the Mustangs, while Ashton Gittens, Jackson Rayme, Levi Hall, Nate Nelson and Carter Hall chipped in with one goal apiece.
"Good win for boys tonight," MC head coach Matt Taylor said. "Great to see the D get a shutout as they've been playing strong all season."
Meanwhile, the Riverhawks capped off a 2-0 week by dispatching of the Bears.
"I think our players are working hard," RHS head coach Clay Christofferson said. "We need to work on having a complete game with no letdowns."
GIRLS GAMES
Mountain Crest (10-2, 5-1) completed a season sweep of Logan (0-8, 0-6), this time by a 15-5 scoreline on the road, while Sky View (3-5, 2-4) earned a series split with Green Canyon (4-5, 2-4) with a 12-7 win at home. Ridgeline (5-5, 3-2) will play undefeated Bear River (11-0, 5-0) on Saturday in Garland.
Kamrie Wilkinson and Taryn Durham each finished with four goals and one assist for the Mustangs, who got a pair of goals and assists from Lilly Lopez, plus two goals and one assist from Madi Henrie. Ally Taylor converted on a pair of shots for Mountain Crest, and Sophie Keller also scored.
"We started some of our first-year players this game and I am so proud of how they played today," MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. "They really stepped up and they were a big part of this win."
Meanwhile, Vivian LaMont had a big game for the Bobcats as she finished with a trio of goals and assists. Cady Johnson netted four goals for Sky View, which got two goals and one assist from Abby Hunt, one goal and one assist from Kenley Taylor, and one goal apiece from Dika Bair and Kira Bowden.
"Tonight our team came together," SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. "They have been building up to a win. Our passing and assists were on point. That was fun lacrosse to watch."
Gracie Blake recorded a hat trick for the Wolves, who got one goal each from Zoey Buttars, Lauren Harris, Olea Larsen and Janessa Grover.