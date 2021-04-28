A big first half offensively and an outstanding second half defensively was more than enough for the Bobcats to extend their winning streak to four.
Sky View exploded for 14 goals in the opening half and held Mountain Crest scoreless for nearly the entire second half en route to a 22-4 victory over the Mustangs in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game Wednesday evening in Hyrum.
The Mustangs (2-13, 0-7) netted three goals in a two-minute stretch during the first quarter, but the Bobcats (8-4, 6-1) completely put the clamps on the hosts until there was 1:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“We played a great team game,” SV goalie Porter Jackson said. “The offense was phenomenal and didn’t stop the whole game. The defense was strong the whole game and we really just played a well-rounded four quarters. Shout-out to my attackman Josh Higginbotham for putting on a strong performance and putting a nice cap on our game.”
Higginbotham was one of eight Bobcats to score during the game, plus the visitors had nine different players who dished out assists. Higginbotham led the offensive charge with four goals and a pair of assists.
Gage Leishman and Parker Robbins both contributed with four goals and one assist for Sky View, which got three goals and one assist from Sean Tempest and a pair of goals and assists from Josh Hall, plus two goals from Garrett Zollinger. Maverik Hillyard, Wyatt Miller and Conner Bodily also found the back of the net for the Bobcats, who got assists from Parley Thacker, Dylan Evans, Carson Dunkley and Easton Ballard.
Jayce Paterakis converted on a pair of shots for the Mustangs and assisted on their final goal. Zane Collins and Payden Bird also scored for Mountain Crest, while Collins and Levi Hall were credited with assists.
OTHER GAMES
Green Canyon (11-1, 7-0) extended its winning streak to nine with a 19-4 triumph at Logan (5-8, 3-4), while Ridgeline (6-7, 2-5) lost a 6-5 heartbreaker to Bear River (6-7, 3-4) for the second time this spring — this time in Garland. Like the Bobcats, the Wolves were able to sweep the season series from their respective opponent.
Dusty Gasaway and Mason Anderson contributed with four goals apiece for the Wolves, who got three goals and three assists from Jake Lundin and a trio of assists from Anderson. JD McKenna and Laker Sampson each chipped in with a pair of goals and assists for Green Canyon.
Brandon Mueller netted the Wolves’ other goal.
“A great win for our team,” said GC head coach Troy Oldham, who was especially pleased with the performance of Anderson, Lundin, Gasaway and defender Jacob Regen. “Our players and coaches have a lot of memories playing on Crimson Field over the years and we knew Logan would play us with a lot of intensity. We were able to put together some successful plays at critical points in the game, which really helped us put points on the board. ... Logan has a lot of great athletes and they never let off the throttle.”
Oldham also singled out the performance of Green Canyon’s JV squad, which prevailed 17-1.
Daxton Daniels scored twice for the Grizzlies, who got one goal and one assist from JJ Sargent and one goal from Kyle Humphreys. Ethan Davis and Matthew Mason were also credited with assists for Logan.