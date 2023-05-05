.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through at least Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Prep boys lacrosse: Bobcats wrap up 2nd straight region title
There’s no question the Bobcats are starting to peak at the right time and that’s bad news for other boys lacrosse programs in Utah’s 4A classification.
Sky View followed up Wednesday’s big eight-goal Senior Night victory over Ridgeline with a dominant performance on the road. The Bobcats rolled to a 16-0 Friday night win over Mountain Crest and wrapped up their second straight Region 11 championship.
In other region action, Green Canyon (8-9, 5-3) pulled away from visiting Bear River (8-6, 3-5) by a 12-7 scoreline, while Logan (0-13, 0-8) forfeited to Ridgeline (8-7, 6-2). The short-handed Grizzlies have been playing against the opposing JV teams since early April.
“We came out very poised and controlled,” said SV head coach Bryant Cannell, whose team also blew out Mountain Crest earlier this season. “A lot of players were able to contribute and we had a great team win. Fourteen of our 16 goals were assisted, which is awesome to see in a game like this.”
It was another well-rounded performance for the Bobcats, who got goals from eight different athletes on their way to extending their winning streak to 12. Joshua Moe had a big game for Sky View as he buried four shots and assisted on four other goals. Gage Leishman also scored four times, plus dished out an assist for the Bobcats, while Sean Tempest netted a trio of goals and finished with a trio of assists. Easton Ballard and Mavrik Hillyard each chipped in with one goal and two assists for Sky View, which got one goal and one assist from Payden Hellstern and goals from Parley Thacker and Carter Bishop.
The Bobcats dominated in the face-off circle as they won 15 of 19. Thacker emerged with the ball in 10 of his 12 face-offs, plus he gobbled up seven ground balls.
Sky View also dominated defensively en route to its first shutout of the 2023 campaign. The Bobcats only allowed two goals against Riverton and Cedar Valley in an early-season tournament, but those were not full-length games.
Meanwhile, the Wolves remained in contention for second place in the region standings with a nice win over the Bears. The two teams were knotted up at 2-2 after the first quarter, but Green Canyon won the second quarter by a 3-0 count to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“It was a real battle,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “Bear River played one of the toughest games we’ve had against them. We were tied up in the first quarter and finally got a couple points on them going into the half. It was a really fun game to be a part of and I’m really proud of all our players for a great and competitive game.”
Connery Dockery led the charge offensively for the Wolves. Tucker Sampson, James Robinson, Alex Rowley, Spencer Gerber and Weston Christensen also all contributed in the scoring column for Green Canyon, which swept the season series with Bear River.
Oldham singled out the play of veteran goalie Peyton Johnson in his team’s fourth win in their last five games. Green Canyon’s last two losses have only been by one goal.
“Our player of the game goes to Peyton Johnson for being very stingy at the goal,” he said. “We also had some of our younger guys absolutely step into their roles on both sides of the ball.”
