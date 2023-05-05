Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There’s no question the Bobcats are starting to peak at the right time and that’s bad news for other boys lacrosse programs in Utah’s 4A classification.

Sky View followed up Wednesday’s big eight-goal Senior Night victory over Ridgeline with a dominant performance on the road. The Bobcats rolled to a 16-0 Friday night win over Mountain Crest and wrapped up their second straight Region 11 championship.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.