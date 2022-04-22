NORTH LOGAN — A steady rainstorm didn’t seem to bother the Wolves one bit in a crucial Region 11 boys lacrosse game.
Green Canyon stormed out to a 3-0 lead less than three minutes into the opening quarter and never looked back en route to a 13-4 victory over visiting Ridgeline on Friday night. It was arguably the Wolves’ best all-around performance of the season.
“That’s kind of what we’ve been looking for,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “We’ve either had a strong game defensively or offensively, and this was a great team effort on both sides. Even on our rides and our clears where we were getting our offensive guys involved, they were playing great defense. Our defensive guys, they were playing great offense and getting the ball and clearing it out, so I’m absolutely proud of our boys. They’ve worked super, super hard.”
Indeed, it was a memorable night for the Wolves (6-5, 3-1), who outshot the Riverhawks (6-2, 2-2) by a pretty significant margin in every quarter with the exception of the fourth. Green Canyon was consistent on offense throughout the contest as it netted three of four goals in every quarter.
Meanwhile, what is typically a pretty high-powered Ridgeline attack was kept off the scoreboard during the middle two quarters and only managed one goal in the second half. It’s the first time this season the Riverhawks haven’t scored in double figures.
“Our defense for most of the games we’ve had this year has been really, really good,” said Oldham, who made it a point to praise his coaching staff. “We’ve played some great, top five teams in the state and they figured us out a bit, but since then (our guys have) really, really tightened it up. And being able to play those great teams has made it possible today for our defense to play like they did.”
Ridgeline trailed 4-2 after the first 12 minutes of action and faced a pretty daunting 7-2 deficit at halftime. The Riverhawks gave themselves a fighting chance in the third quarter by winning all five faceoffs, but several careless turnovers, coupled with a well-organized Green Canyon defense, prevented the visitors from getting back in the game.
“I’m speechless in a number of ways, just from our performance, our passing, our motion, our movement,” Ridgeline head coach Clay Christoffersen said. “Nothing went as planned. Yeah, I’m speechless, but congratulations to Green Canyon. You know, they played tough and they played a good game. ... They probably got us out of sync to begin with.”
A handful of Ridgeline giveaways resulted in goals by Green Canyon, which looked very sharp in transition. This was especially evident on a well-executed fourth-quarter goal by Kyler Roper that was assisted by standout defender Weston Christensen.
The catalyst behind several successful Green Canyon offensive possessions was Ian Maughan, who dished out six assists and was pinpoint with his distribution throughout the game.
“I felt confident out there,” Maughan said. “I felt like I didn’t need to dodge the score, I didn’t need to shoot to score. I just needed to find my guys who were open and get them the ball. I have great teammates and I’m confident in them.”
The Wolves received another strong offensive effort from Tucker Sampson, who racked up five goals. Nevertheless, it was a balanced attack for Green Canyon, which got three goals from Conner Dockery and two from Roper, plus one apiece from Seth Perry, Garrett Sorensen and Brandon Mueller.
Green Canyon goalie Peyton Johnson made a handful of big saves, including two in succession on shots by Ashton Macfarlane and Tyson Mckee in the second quarter. Ridgeline goalie Benjamin Orduno also played pretty well.
Macfarlane found the back of the net twice for the Riverhawks, who also got goals from Jack Jenson and Dante Villa. Villa assisted on his team’s final goal.
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Sky View (8-2, 4-0) exploded for nine goals in the first quarter on its way to a 22-0 win over visiting Logan (0-11, 0-4), while Bear River (4-6, 2-2) hosted Mountain Crest (5-6, 1-3) and was triumphant, 10-3.
Parker Robbins and Sean Tempest headlined an explosive offensive performance for the Bobcats, who extended their winning streak to seven. Robbins finished with six goals and two assists, while Tempest chipped in with three goals and five assists.
Gage Leishman, Garrett Zollinger and Conner Bodily netted two goals apiece for the Bobcats, who also got goals from Josh Hall, Easton Ballard, Carter Bishop, Wyatt Miller, Ethan Sorensen and Mavrik Hillyard. Ballard, Miller, Hall and Zollinger were also each credited with an assist.
Carter Hall buried a pair of shots for Mountain Crest, while Kayden Lindley scored as well.
“Our defense fought hard tonight,” MC head coach Matt Taylor said. “Our offense really struggled between not being able to finish and a lack of bodies. Got to get back to the drawing board for next week.”
GIRLS GAMES
Bear River (9-0, 3-0) kept its perfect record intact with a 15-4 triumph over visiting Mountain Crest (7-2, 3-1), Sky View (2-4, 1-3) shut out visiting Logan (0-6, 0-4), 10-0, and Ridgeline (5-3, 3-0) defeated Green Canyon (4-5, 1-3) by a 12-7 scoreline at home.
The Mustangs did a great job in the second half as they outscored the Bears, 4-3, but a 12-0 halftime deficit was way too much to overcome. Taryn Durham scored twice for Mountain Crest, which got a goal and an assist from Madie Henrie, plus a goal from Kamrie Wilkinson. The Mustangs had won their previous seven games.
Vivian LaMont came through with four goals for Sky View, which had lost its previous three games by a combined five goals. Cady Johnson scored twice for the Bobcats, followed by Sierra Young, Abby Hunt, Kira Bowden and Dika Bair with one goal apiece. Hunt also had an assist.
“There was success on the scoreboard, but more importantly success in our team play tonight,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said.
MJ Topham contributed with four goals for the Riverhawks, who extended their winning streak to three. Ellie Goins finished with three goals for Ridgeline, followed by Alyvia Jackson and Alynn Crawford with two each. Aydan Johnson added one goal and one assist for the Riverhawks, who got an assist from Olivia Brown.
Lauren Harris and Janessa Grover were each successful on a pair of shots for the Wolves, and Harris was also credited with an assist. Olea Larsen chipped in with a goal and an assist for Green Canyon, while Sophie Burris and Gracie Blake also contributed in the scoring column.