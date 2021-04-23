MILLVILLE — Green Canyon boys lacrosse coach Troy Oldham had a plan for his team going into their game against Ridgeline Friday afternoon: Score at least 20 points.
After three quarters of Region 11 play, it looked unlikely to happen because Ridgeline — which was overmatched against the fifth-ranked team in Utah regardless of classification — had held the Wolves to 13 goals in the first 36 minutes.
But the Wolves (9-1, 5-0 in region) poured it on in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 straight to defeat the Riverhawks (6-6, 2-4 in region) 22-6, securing their seventh straight win and achieving their goal.
“We thought (20 points) would come sooner,” Oldham said. “Our first quarter was really good, but then we came out really slow in the second. But all props go to Ridgeline. They came out and never stopped.”
The Green Canyon coaches seemed to be frustrated with their team’s inability to put the game away sooner, but the team responded.
“In that fourth quarter, our coaches kind of got on us,” GC senior Mason Anderson said. “We weren’t playing with our heads, and it was nice to have the coaches chew (us out) and give us the energy to keep on going and clutch up.”
The efforts from a Ridgeline team that starts several underclassmen were commendable. They Riverhawks held Green Canyon to just five goals in the second and third quarters, while scoring four of their own.
“We knew we were disadvantaged from the start, but I’m proud of how we competed,” Ridgeline head coach Clay Christoffersen said.
But in the end, the persistent offensive attack from the Wolves — GC had 57 shots, compared to just 13 from the Riverhawks — proved too much to handle.
Anderson led the way for Green Canyon with three assists and seven goals — three of which were in the final quarter. His cradling skills throughout were so impressive, the referees paused the game to check the “pocket” on his stick to see if the netting was illegally deep, which it wasn’t.
“I mean, it’s always nice if you think you’re cheating and you’re just scoring G’s left and right. It’s a great feeling,” Anderson said.
Senior midfielder Jake Lundin added four goals — three of which came, stunningly enough, in the first 1:02 of the game. Overall, nine different Wolves scored, while three Riverhawks scored. Sophomore Jack Jensen led the Riverhawks with three goals.
The key to the Wolves’ domination was controlling possession of the ball for the majority of the game. Utilizing their superior size and stamina, GC midfielders and defenders beat up the RHS attackers, forcing turnovers and keeping the ball up the field.
“Our coaches have been pushing us really hard during practice even from the winter,” Anderson said. “We just keep on building and building and it just keeps our team conditioned and really helps us out.”
Additionally, Green Canyon faceoff men Lundin and Laker Sampson dominated the midfield faceoffs 27-4, which helped them reclaim possessions after goals and keep the momentum.
Oldham credits their faceoff success to the emphasis they’ve put on it this season.
“That’s an area where we really have never focused on,” Oldham said. “We’ve just had great athletes we’ve thrown at faceoff. This year we brought in a coach, Austin Doyle and he played for me up at Utah State and he was my faceoff guy… and we just said, ‘Hey, your job is to get Lundin and Sampson and also our JV guys get them ready so we can win those faceoffs.’ If you can win that now you have a fastbreak opportunity. You can control the game, you can slow it down so we thought it was critical and they performed amazingly.”
Their amazing performances were evident. Lundin’s three goals in their first quarter all resulted from him winning the faceoffs and running down to score.
The Riverhawks scored on an efficient 46 percent of their shot attempts, but their inability to maintain, let alone gain possession made getting close to the goal too difficult.
“I think we’d have more opportunities if the ball was on our offensive end of the field more,” Christoffersen said. “But when we run out of gas, it ends up on our defensive end of the field and it doesn’t go well after that.”
OTHER GAMES
Sky View (7-4, 5-1) and Logan (5-7, 3-3) capped off 2-0 weeks with nice wins. The Bobcats dispatched of visiting Bear River (5-6, 2-3) 15-7, while Logan traveled to Mountain Crest (2-12, 0-6) and left with a 10-4 victory.
Sean Tempest had a big day for the Bobcats as he finished with four goals and two assists. Parker Robbins and Gage Leishman chipped in with three goals apiece for Sky View, and Leishman was also credited with two assists. Easton Ballard and Josh Hall both converted on a pair of shots for Sky View, which got a goal and an assist from Joshua Higginbotham, and assists from Hall, Tyson Seipert and Garrett Zollinger.
Daxton Daniels paced Logan with four goals, followed by JJ Sargent and Ethan Davis with two apiece. Kyle Humphreys and Tristan Bishop and also found the back of the net for the Grizzlies, who got a pair of assists from Cole Hoglund and another from James Thornley.
“It always feels good to come back to where you played and get the win,” LHS head coach Bo Olsen said. “JJ Sargent found two great goals on the fast break, where he really thrives with his unmatched speed. Cole Hoglund (finished at) 78 percent on faceoffs, which he turned into fast breaks and assists. Fast breaks and turnover opportunities kept us on top.”
Payden Bird converted on a trio of shots for the Mustangs, who also got on goal and two assists from Carter Hall.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report