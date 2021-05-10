It certainly wasn’t their most efficient game offensively, but the Grizzlies’ persistence in the attack was more than enough to get the desired result.
Logan fired shot after shot in the second half and made just enough of them to earn a 8-6 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Monday evening at Crimson Field.
The game started last Friday, but was halted with 4:41 remaining in the second quarter due to lightning in the area. The contest resumed Monday with the Grizzlies leading by a 5-3 scoreline.
The Grizzlies (6-10, 4-6) moved the ball well offensively for relatively large stretches of the game and enjoyed a 49-13 advantage in shots, but 30 of them were off target. Mountain Crest’s Montana Merchant was also strong in goal as he made 11 saves to help keep his team within striking distance.
“We’ll definitely be dangerous,” LHS senior Cole Hoglund said when asked how good his team can be if it puts more shots on goal. “I mean, with the number of shots that we’re taking, if we can get them on the cage, I can see really good things happening. I can see a state championship.”
The Grizzlies and Mustangs will likely end up in the C Division in the state tournament. The final RPI standings will be released Wednesday.
It was a great start for Logan, which took a 5-1 lead into the second quarter. Mountain Crest scored the first two goals of the second quarter before play was postponed to Monday.
The Mustangs also scored the first goal Monday to pare their deficit to 5-4, but that’s as close as they would get. To their credit, the Mustangs were very efficient offensively, but ultimately were unable to create enough scoring chances to pull off the upset. Simply put, the Grizzlies did a good job of disrupting the Mustangs when they were able to transition.
“Our attackman are incredible defensive players, which you don’t see a lot,” LHS head coach Bo Olsen said. “You don’t see attackman who are hungry to ride and to pressure and to cause those turnovers. You know, Matt Mason, he’s just a beast. He comes over from football and he loves the aggressive aspect of playing sports.”
Logan also did a much better job of defending Mountain Crest standout attackman Payden Bird in the second half. Bird buried four of his five shots — all from long range — in the first two quarters, but didn’t score after halftime and only took two more shots.
“As a coach, it’s difficult to say you have to prioritize one guy, but gosh (Bird) is so good,” Olsen said. “He’s so good at that curl up and just ripping those shots from distance on the move. And for a goalie, it’s a difficult shot to block when (the opposing attacker is) moving and they’re shooting through defenders and offensive players alike. So ultimately we just went to a zone and we said we’re not going to give him those lanes in the second half, and I think we did a much better job adjusting to his skillset.”
Mountain Crest’s other two goals were netted by Jayce Paterakis and Levi Hall.
Kyle Humphreys recorded a hat trick for the Grizzlies, who got one goal apiece from Daxton Daniels, JJ Sargent, Ethan Davis, Adam Lindhardt and Mason. Tristan Bishop contributed with a pair of assists.
As he has all season long, Hoglund won face-off after face-off and was adept at winning groundballs for the Grizzlies.
“Well, I don’t know if I’d be here if I didn’t face off,” Hoglund said. “I guess it’s probably the one true love I have for this game. I mean, I do love a lot of the other aspects, such as kind of the family nature of it and really the game in and of itself, but there’s really something (special) about facing off. It’s truly just a one-v-one opportunity to show that I can (excel) and I really like those opportunities.”