It was déjà vu when the Riverhawks and Wolves squared off in a pivotal Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Wednesday night in North Logan.
Jack Jenson made sure the final result would be exactly the same.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah... Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the Country Manor subdivision will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750 CFS. - Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum. - Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710 CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880 CFS) Thursday morning. - Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS. - Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS. &&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum Reservoir. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
It was déjà vu when the Riverhawks and Wolves squared off in a pivotal Region 11 boys lacrosse game on Wednesday night in North Logan.
Jack Jenson made sure the final result would be exactly the same.
The senior buried a shot with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter to propel Ridgeline to a hard-fought 8-7 victory over Green Canyon. No. 35 sparkled in last month's 8-7 Ridgeline win as he scored five goals, and he came through with four goals and one assist in the rematch.
"Tonight's game was a serious battle," Ridgeline head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "I'm so proud of the way our guys fought to the end. We were gassed, but no one gave up. Kudos to (Green Canyon head) coach Troy Oldham and his team. They worked so hard and pushed us to our limits. This win was big for us after the loss to Sky View. We need the momentum to finish the season and go into the playoffs."
Freshman attackman Jeff Woodland came off bench and facilitated the game-winning goal by scooping up a ground ball and dishing it off to Jenson while getting forced out of bounds, Quiggle said. With the win, the Riverhawks (9-7, 7-2) were able to clinch second place in the region.
Cole Juber chipped in with two goals and one assist for the Riverhawks, who got goals from Luke Chadwick and Will Rippstein, plus an assist from Reese Karasek. Austin Sorensen paced the Riverhawks in ground balls with eight, while goalie Benjamin Orduno showed his mettle as he made an impressive 20 saves and corralled seven ground balls, to boot.
Tucker Sampson and Conner Dockery teamed up for five goals and four assists for the Wolves (8-10, 5-4), who lost for only the second time in their last six games. Weston Christensen and Emerson Needham each converted on one shot for Green Canyon, which netted five of its goals in the second quarter.
The Riverhawks were ultimately the more consistent team in the attack as they scored in every quarter. Nevertheless, neither team led by more than two goals at the conclusion of every quarter.
In other region action, Bear River (9-6, 4-5) celebrated its Senior Night with a 14-5 triumph over Mountain Crest (6-11, 2-7), while Logan (0-15, 0-9) forfeited to champion Sky View (17-1, 9-0) All three Wednesday victors swept the season sweep with their respective opponent.
Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.