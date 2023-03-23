A pair of local high school boys lacrosse teams extended their respective winning streaks to two thanks to hard-fought Wednesday night wins at home.
Mountain Crest (2-2) overcame a four-goal deficit in the fourth quarter and outlasted Judge Memorial (1-2) in overtime, 12-11, while Green Canyon (2-5) also came from behind to edge Juan Diego (2-1) by a 3-2 scoreline.
Tag Petersen came through with the golden goal in OT for the Mustangs, who trailed 7-3 at the half and 10-6 entering the fourth quarter. Brayden Tannahill and Kayden Lindley finished with three goals apiece for the Mustangs, who got a pair of goals and assists from Jayce Paterakis, one goal and one assist from Ashton Gittins, plus goals from Camden Atkinson and Cash Whatley.
"Huge show of heart for our boys," MC head coach Matt Taylor. "(They) proved if they focus and do what we ask we can claw back and steal a big win. Boys never gave up, whether we were down 10-6 in the third (quarter) or down two with two minutes left in the game. Boys kept clawing and were able to get a big win against a quality team."
Meanwhile, goals were hard to come by in less-than-ideal weather early spring weather in North Logan. Green Canyon trailed 1-0 after the first and second quarters, outscored Juan Diego 2-0 in the third and both teams found the back of the net once in the fourth.
Tucker Sampson converted on a pair of shots for the Wolves, while Carter Stembridge also scored. Long-stick midfielder Jackson Landon gobbled up a team-high seven ground balls for Green Canyon, which will host defending 6A state champion Corner Canyon on Thursday afternoon at the Hansen Family Sport Complex.
"We were able to get another home win against another hard-hitting and athletic team," GC head coach Troy Oldham said. "Our defense played with intensity from the very first whistle. Goalie Peyton Johnson had an awesome night with seven saves. Landon Jackson played lights out and won every ground ball he went after. He's a great leader through his aggressive play, and his energy just lifts the other players."
Logan (0-4) was also in action Wednesday and fell at home to 5A Bonneville (1-3) by a 11-3 scoreline. Mikaya Denny scored twice for the Grizzlies, who also got a goal from Ethan Wright.
