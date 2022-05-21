MILLVILLE — It was the kind of well-rounded performance Clay Christoffersen was hoping for from his Riverhawks heading into next Wednesday’s showdown against rival Green Canyon.
Eleven different players found the back of the net for Ridgeline, which went on a 8-0 run spanning the second and third quarters en route to a 17-7 victory over Mountain Crest in the quarterfinals of the 4A State Boys Lacrosse Championships on a pleasant Saturday afternoon.
“We came into halftime and we said, ‘we need to open it up, we need to make the passes that we aren’t making right now,’” Ridgeline senior attackman Tyson McKee. “So we went into the second half looking for those (passes) and we made it work out. I didn’t know we had 11 goal scorers. That’s great to hear.”
The third-seeded Riverhawks (12-3) never trailed Saturday, but it was a struggle at times in the first half against the scrappy sixth-seeded Mustangs (6-12). Ridgeline jumped out to a 5-0 lead two minutes into the second quarter, but Mountain Crest responded with a 4-1 spurt to pare its deficit to 6-4.
Indeed, the Mustangs had momentum, but McKee put an end to that with a pair of goals during the final 40 seconds of the second quarter, giving the Riverhawks a 8-4 advantage at the half. Ridgeline never looked back from there.
“I wasn’t playing the game that I know I can play, and obviously that boosted my energy,” McKee said. “I came in the second half and started playing well again.”
“We started off a little bit slow there at first, but then that second quarter we turned it around and put some goals in,” MC head coach Matt Taylor said. “Those last two (goals by Ridgeline) at the end of the half kind of turned the momentum because it felt like right before that we were rolling. And then when it came to the second half, it was just a little bit of tired legs and they ran on us pretty well. But overall I felt really good (about how we played).”
The Riverhawks distributed the ball especially well in the second half as several of their goals were assisted. One notable sequence featured quick passes from Noah White to McKee to Reeve Quiggle, who finished from point-blank range to give the hosts a 16-6 lead with 8:21 remaining in the game. McKee dished out at least four assists in Saturday’s showdown.
“That was good because they listened to what we told them at halftime,” Christoffersen said. “You know, we made a few adjustments and we wanted to get some additional players in. They (executed) the plan pretty well, yeah, so I’m happy.”
Jack Jenson scored in each of the first three quarters on his way to a game-high four goals for the Riverhawks, who got two goals from Will Rippstein, Quiggle and McKee. White, Cole Juber, Dante Villa, Ashton Macfarlane, Julius Villa, Henry Olson and Reece Karasek also contributed in the scoring column for Ridgeline.
“Congrats to Ridgeline,” Taylor said. “They have a good attack trio there that puts up a lot of points, so I’m anxious to see how it goes for them the rest of the way and good luck to them.”
Ashton Gittens and Payden Bird netted two goals apiece for the Mustangs, while Nate Nelson, Kayden Lindley and Jayce Paterakis converted on one shot each. Paterakis also fared well in the faceoff circle for the visitors. Bird, who has been playing with a broken collarbone, came through with an impressive athletic goal while sprawling out two minutes into the final quarter.
“Knowing his injury, that was a pretty ballsy move,” Taylor said. “That kid has a lot of heart. I’m super proud of him.”
Ridgeline will now turn its attention to Wednesday’s much-anticipated rematch against No. 2 Green Canyon, which swept the Riverhawks during the regular season. The two rivals will square off at approximately 6 p.m. at Judge Memorial High School. Top-seeded Sky View will take on No. 4 Juan Diego in the first semifinal game at 4 p.m.
“I feel good about (our performance today),” Christoffersen said. “Obviously, it’s a big game for us. I’d like to hope the third time’s a charm, so to speak, but there’s still things we’ve got to work on and get a little better at. ... We’ll come back, we’ll get at it hard on Monday and Tuesday, and go down and give them a fight again on Wednesday. And congratulations to Mountain Crest. Good season for them. I enjoyed playing them. They’ve got some skilled players, so I’m pretty hopeful for the future of that program as well.”
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Riverhawks honored former player JJ Ward, who recently passed away after a eight-month battle with leukemia. A moment of silence was held, plus blue and green balloons were released in memory of Ward, who graduated from Ridgeline last May.
OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES
The home teams also prevailed in the other three quarterfinal contests. Sky View (14-3) rolled past No. 8 Utah Military Academy (2-12), 23-0, while Green Canyon (12-6) handled No. 7 Waterford (2-13), 16-3. The No. 4/5 showdown was much more competitive, with Juan Diego (9-7) securing a hard-fought 13-10 triumph over Bear River (6-11).
JD McKenna led the charge offensively for the Wolves with five goals, followed by Tucker Sampson and Aiden Merrill with three apiece. Ian Maughan and Conner Dockery both chipped in with a pair of goals, while Harry Todd also scored.
“From the very beginning we could see that Waterford was a much better team than when we played them earlier in the year,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “Their stick skills were solid and they never let down. We came out a big cagey, having had an entire week with no contests. And while we played really solid offense, it took a quarter before we really started finding the back of the net consistently. Our defense played together so well and our faceoff crew was able to own the transition game. I’m really proud of our guys. They played like champions and they stayed together really well.”
Eleven different Bobcats dented the scoreboard, with Parker Robbins leading the way with seven goals. Robbins also dished out three assists. Sean Tempest chipped in with three goals and a team-high four assists for Sky View, which also got a trio of goals from Conner Bodily and Gage Leishman.
Sky View’s other goal scorers were Josh Hall, Mavrik Hillyard, Easton Ballard, Wyatt Miller, Joshua Moe, Tanner Low, Carter Bishop and Parley Thacker.
“Very proud of how the team played today,” SV head coach Bryant Cannell said. “They executed perfectly throughout the game. This was also the most selfless game I have seen them play. Seventeen of our 23 goals were assisted.”