The rematch between the top two boys lacrosse teams in the Region 11 standings was very competitive for a half, but the Wolves took control after halftime.
Green Canyon exploded for 11 second-half goals and held Sky View scoreless en route to a 15-2 win on Friday evening in North Logan. The Wolves (12-1, 8-0) have won all of their region showdowns by at least 13 goals and, in the process, have captured at least a share of the region title.
It was another balanced offensive attack for the Wolves, who had eight different goal scorers. Dusty Gasaway led the charge with four goals, followed by Mason Anderson with three and Ian Maughn and Laker Sampson with two apiece. Anderson, Maughn and Sampson were also credited with one assist apiece.
Jake Lundin dished out three assists for Green Canyon, which got goals from Tucker Sampson, Aidan Merrill and defenseman Luke Lee, who helped anchor another impressive defensive performance from the region leaders.
“It was a pretty awesome game,” said GC head coach Troy Oldham, whose team extended its winning streak to 10. “They came at us really hard in the first quarter and Sky View went up on us 2-0 pretty quickly. It took a while for our guys to wake up, but they finally did starting playing together better.
“A lot of the Sky View kids I got to coach when they were in seventh and eighth grade, and I love those guys. They played their hearts out and it’s kind of fun to watch them all get together after the game and just be brothers. That’s the really cool thing about lacrosse is you battle like that on the field, but the game brings you together after.”
Parker Robbins converted on a pair of shots in the early going for the Bobcats (8-5, 6-2).
In other region action, Ridgeline (7-7, 3-5) held off Logan 10-9 at home and were able to sweep the season series with the Grizzlies (5-9, 3-5).
Dante Villa came through with four goals for the Riverhawks, while Tyson McKee added a pair of goals and a trio off assists. Jack Jenson scored twice for Ridgeline, which got a goal from Julius Villa, plus one goal and one assist from Will Rippstein.
Kyle Humphreys recorded a hat trick for Logan, which got two goals from Matthew Mason and Daxton Daniels. Mason was also credited with an assist.
JJ Sargent chipped in with one goal and one assist for the Grizzlies, while Ethan Davis scored and Tristan Bishop assisted on a goal.