Some less-than-ideal weather wasn’t about to put a damper on the Wolves’ Region 11 finale.
Green Canyon jumped out to a big lead and coasted to a 19-3 victory over Ridgeline in a Region 11 boys lacrosse game on a very rainy and windy Friday night in North Logan. In the process, the Wolves (14-1, 10-0) went undefeated in region play and all 10 of their wins were by at least 14 goals.
“It was an ugly, rainy night, but our guys were uncharacteristically hyped up and motivated,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “Ridgeline played us really hard. In fact, in the third quarter they held us to only one goal. After the game, we celebrated our undefeated region champion status with special T-shirts. I am so proud of these boys and can’t wait to see them in the playoffs.”
Laker Sampson, Jaxon Curtis, Dusty Gasaway, Jake Lundin, Mason Anderson, JD McKenna and Ian Maughn accounted for Green Canyon’s goals against Ridgeline (8-8, 4-6).
OTHER GAMES
Sky View traveled to Garland and left with a 11-4 win over Bear River, while the Mountain Crest at Logan game was moved to Monday. The Grizzlies were leading 5-3 with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter when play was halted due to lightning. The contest will resume Monday at 5 p.m. at the spot it was paused.
It was another solid performance for Sky View, which went 8-0 against region opponents outside of Green Canyon. The Bobcats (10-5, 8-2) scored multiple goals in every quarter and put the clamps on the Bears (7-9, 4-6).
Josh Higginbotham and Sean Tempest found the back of the net three times apiece for the Bobcats, and the duo also contributed with a trio of assists. Gage Leishman chipped in with one goal and two assists for Sky View, which got two goals from Josh Hall, one goal and one assist from Parker Robbins, one goal from Conner Bodily and assists from Easton Ballard and Koji Schwartz.
The Bobcats assisted on eight of their 11 goals.
Logan (5-10, 3-6) took a 5-1 lead over Mountain Crest (2-15, 0-9) into the second quarter, but Payden Bird buried a pair of shots from at least 20 yards out to pull the visitors to within 5-3. Bird also scored for the Mustangs in the first quarter.
All of Logan’s goals in the opening 12 minutes of action were netted by different players — Daxton Daniels, JJ Sargent, Kyle Humphreys, Ethan Davis and Adam Lindardt. Daniels made a nice cut in front of goal and was the recipient of a great pass from Tristan Bishop on his successful shot.