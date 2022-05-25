SALT LAKE CITY — There’s no question the Wolves could have folded like a nervous poker player after falling behind 7-2 less than five minutes into the second quarter against Region 11 rival Ridgeline.
Instead, Green Canyon put together arguably its best 25-minute stretch of the 2022 season and the end result was gratifying. The second-seeded Wolves outscored the No. 3 Riverhawks 11-1 during those 25 minutes of action spanning the second through fourth quarters en route to a 13-10 victory in the semifinals of the 4A Boys Lacrosse State Championships on Wednesday evening at Judge Memorial’s McCarthy Stadium.
“I think it’s awesome seeing a team that has almost everything against them and they come together, they talk about adjustments, they work on things and they come out balling,” GC senior JD McKenna said. “We competed and we finished.”
The Wolves (13-6) likely would have seen their season come to an end if it wasn’t for attacker Ian Maughan. The senior netted all six of his game-high six goals in the second and third quarters, including three straight during the final 5:22 of the opening half to pare his team’s deficit to 7-5.
“It’s great to have a man like him, it’s insane,” McKenna said of Maughan. “He’s crazy. He’s always been a baller, he’s always (coming up with) assists, he’s always going Gs (goals). He’s a player you can always count on.”
It was also a complete team effort for Green Canyon to hold a potent Ridgeline team to one goal during those aforementioned, game-changing 25 minutes.
“What a great game tonight,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “We are super proud of all of our players both on the offensive and defensive side. Nothing like a comeback in a semifinal game to really get everybody’s blood pumping. It was awesome to see Peyton Johnson, our goalie, have such a great second half, and Ian Maughan was phenomenal from the outside hitting top shelf. Really excited for all our players.”
Meanwhile, it was a tough ending to a very encouraging season for the Riverhawks, who were the only team in region play to beat top-seeded Sky View.
“We are much improved, but we need to work on finishing and I think we’ll improve greatly for next year,” Ridgeline head coach Clay Christoffersen said. “We’re still pretty young.”
The Riverhawks certainly got off to a very promising start Wednesday, despite only winning one of six faceoffs in the first quarter. Nevertheless, Ridgeline was able to outscore Green Canyon 3-2 in the quarter, and the Riverhawks took control early in the second quarter thanks in large part to their success on faceoffs. Ridgeline won the first six faceoffs of the quarter.
The Riverhawks were also very efficient offensively as they buried their first four shots of the second quarter to take a seemingly comfortable 7-2 advantage. Six different Riverhawks accounted for those first seven goals as it was a balanced team effort for the designated visitors.
To their credit, though, the Wolves came storming back and, despite a couple of big third-quarter saves from Ridgeline goalie Benjamin Orduno, took a 9-8 lead into the final quarter. Maughan put his team up for good on a shot with 13 seconds remaining in the third.
Green Canyon capped off a 7-0 run on a nice transition goal by Tucker Sampson to take a convincing 13-8 lead with 4:23 remaining in the game. The Riverhawks continued to fight hard and scored twice in the final 2:34 of action.
Sampson netted all three of his goals after halftime for the Wolves, who went 3-0 against the Riverhawks this season and extended their winning streak to six. McKenna converted on a pair of shots in the first quarter for Green Canyon, which got two big fourth-quarter goals from Aidan Merrill.
Dante Villa and Jack Jenson paced the Riverhawks with three goals apiece. Noah White, Will Rippstein, Tanner McKee and Avyn Gore also found the back of the net for Ridgeline.
Awaiting Green Canyon in Friday’s title game is Sky View. The Bobcats swept the regular seasons series with the Wolves. Those were Green Canyon’s only setbacks during region play.
“We’ve grown up playing against them, we know them well,” McKenna said. “It’s just going to be go time when we play them. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”